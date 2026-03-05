Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) (OTCQB: RDTCF), a Canadian biotechnology company specializing in oral thin film drug delivery technology, today announced the grant of a key patent for its QuickStrip Nicotine Bilayer Oral Film in partnership with Aavishkar Oral Strips.

The patent, titled "Nicotine Bilayer Oral Film and Process for Preparation Thereof," has been granted by the Indian Patent Office under Patent Number IN 582202, based on Patent Application No. IN 202441055689 filed July 22, 2024 under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) framework.

The patent covers Rapid Dose Therapeutics' bilayer oral thin film technology designed for controlled nicotine delivery, including proprietary formulation and manufacturing processes that support rapid absorption and discreet administration through dissolvable oral strips.

The grant represents a major step in the Company's global intellectual property strategy, which began with its World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) PCT filing announced in May 2025. That filing extended potential patent protection to up to 158 jurisdictions worldwide, strengthening the Company's global positioning within the rapidly expanding smoke-free nicotine products market.

The global modern oral nicotine market was valued at approximately $7.96 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $38.89 billion by 2033, growing at a 19% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Growth is being driven by increasing demand for smoke-free nicotine alternatives, rising awareness of the health risks of combustible cigarettes, and continued innovation in nicotine replacement therapy and oral nicotine delivery systems. Grandview Research Modern Oral Nicotine Products Market | Industry Report, 2033.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics' QuickStrip oral thin film platform is designed to deliver active ingredients-including nicotine, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and vaccines-through fast-dissolving oral films that enable rapid onset and improved bioavailability.

India represents both a significant consumer market and a major global pharmaceutical manufacturing hub, making the patent strategically important as Rapid Dose continues executing its global expansion strategy. In addition, the Company intends to register the patent in other jurisdictions, providing commercial opportunities in those jurisdictions by utilizing the rights granted by the jurisdictions for patent protection.

The Company also noted that the milestone provides further opportunity for commercial discussions with a major global nicotine company, with whom Rapid Dose has been engaged for nearly three years.

"This patent grant is clear evidence that RDT is delivering on the strategy we communicated to investors," said Jason Lewis, SVP Business Development and co-inventor. "Our May 2025 WIPO filing was the first step in establishing broad international protection. The PCT patent issuance, in partnership with Aavishkar, is a key milestone for systematically securing key jurisdictions and strengthening our global negotiating position."

Strengthening Competitive Position

The Company believes that the combination of:

Broad international PCT coverage extending to 158 jurisdictions,

Granted patent protection, and

A strategic joint ownership structure with Aavishkar positions RDT to advance commercial agreements from a position of strength while protecting shareholder value.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company's flagship product QuickStrip is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream, resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient. For more information about the Company, visit www.rapid-dose.com.

About Aavishkar Oral Strips

Aavishkar Oral Strips is an India-based life sciences company engaged in pharmaceutical innovation and development, collaborating with global partners to advance next-generation therapeutic delivery technologies.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "intend", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend", "will", "could", "are planned to", "are expected to" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions.

Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the delivery of equipment and products using the QuickStrip product delivery method, the generation of recurring revenues, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; termination of WLM agreements; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286365

Source: Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.