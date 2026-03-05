Polyoxymethylene Market worth $4.64 billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Polyoxymethylene Marketby Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), Processing Techniques (Injection Molding, Extrusion, Compression Molding), Grade, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The polyoxymethylene market is projected to be valued at USD 3.73 billion in 2025 and USD 4.64 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period.

Polyoxymethylene Market Size & Forecast:

• Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

• 2025 Market Size: USD 3.73 billion

• 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.64 billion

• CAGR (2025-2030): 4.51%

Polyoxymethylene Market Trends & Insights:

Advanced polyoxymethylene grades have an edge in meeting the rising demand for low-VOC, environmentally compliant materials. The development of ever-new formulations of copolymer is enhancing durability and ease of processing. There are new demand streams in expanding consumer appliances and medical device applications.

By grade, the low VOC segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period, in terms of value.

By type, the copolymer segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By processing technique, injection molding accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value.

By end-use industry, the transportation segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

Asia Pacific dominated the global polyoxymethylene market, with a share of 56.6% in 202.

The market is driven by strategic product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and restructuring from leading players such as Celanese Corporation (US), Daicel Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan), and BASF (Germany), among others. These companies are focusing on expanding manufacturing capacities and developing sustainable polyoxymethylene grades.

Westlake Plastics (US), BARLOG Plastics GmbH (Germany), Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan), and Ensinger (Germany), among others, are focusing on regional manufacturing and pricing competitiveness.

The polyoxymethylene market is expected to grow due to the increase in demand for high-performance engineering plastics in automotive, industrial, and electrical applications. The trends of increasing metal replacement and the expansion of electric cars favor the use of polyoxymethylene.

By grade, the low friction segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024.

The low friction segment recorded the second-highest market share in 2024. This grade is used in the movement and sliding of components in large numbers. Automobiles, industrial machinery, and consumer appliances are among the industries that use low friction polyoxymethylene gears, bearings, bushings, and sliders to minimize wear and noise. This grade enhances the efficiency and service life of the components without external lubrication.

By processing technique, the extrusion segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024.

The extrusion segment had the second-largest share of the overall polyoxymethylene market in 2024. Extrusion is widely used to manufacture rods or sheets, pipes, and profiles of similar sizes. Cost efficiency and the ability to work around-the-clock make it popular in industrial applications.

By type, the homopolymer segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024.

The homopolymer segment had the second-largest share of the polyoxymethylene market in 2024. Homopolymers are more rigid, stronger, and have greater fatigue tolerance than copolymers. These characteristics render them applicable in precision parts in which high mechanical performance is needed.

Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the polyoxymethylene market in 2024

Europe accounted for the second-highest market share in 2024. The market in the region is driven by its strong automotive and industrial manufacturing capabilities. There is significant incorporation of engineering plastics in precision components to meet high-quality requirements. Constant emphasis on lightweighting and sustainability also promotes polyoxymethylene consumption.

Kay Players

The polyoxymethylene market comprises major players, such as Celanese Corporation (US), Daicel Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan), BASF (Germany), and others. Product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and restructuring are major strategies these key players adopt to enhance their positions in the polyoxymethylene market.

