WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
05.03.26 | 08:12
1,310 Euro
+0,77 % +0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2801,38017:51
Dow Jones News
05.03.2026 16:33 Uhr
235 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
05-March-2026 / 14:57 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                              Metro Bank Holdings plc (LSE: MTRO LN) 
 
5 March 2026 

Metro Bank Holdings plc (the "Company") 

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 

Director / PDMR Shareholding 
 
Grant of an interest in shares under the Metro Bank Holdings plc Shareholder Value Alignment Plan ("SVAP") 

On 4 March 2026: 
 
 -- Marc Page, and persons closely associated, purchased 200,182 Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each for a total 
  consideration of GBP230,256.46. 
  
 
 -- Marc Page (Chief Financial Officer) was awarded a further right to be granted a nil cost option on (or shortly 
  after) each of 31 December 2027, 31 December 2028 and 31 December 2029 in accordance with the SVAP rules (the "SVAP 
  Award"). The number of shares in Metro Bank Holdings plc over which each nil cost option will be granted pursuant 
  to the SVAP Award will be determined by the growth in total shareholder return from a value equivalent to a share 
  price of 80p. An option will only be granted provided a minimum share price hurdle of 120p has been met. The SVAP 
  Award is also subject to a cap on the aggregate value of the value of vested shares that an individual may receive 
  (as described in the notice to 2025 AGM). 
For the additional award, nil cost options will vest (to the extent certain performance conditions have been met) in 
line with regulatory requirements. Options will also be subject to malus and clawback provisions. 
 
At Metro Bank's 2025 AGM a resolution was passed approving the adoption of the SVAP. A copy of the SVAP rules is 
available at https://www.metrobankonline.co.uk/globalassets/metro-bank-holdings-svap-plan-rules.pdf. 
 
The full details of these transactions are included below. 
 
 1.      Details of PDMR / Person Closely Associated: 
 
a)      Name                            Marc Page 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                       Executive Director - Chief Financial Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment               Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                            Metro Bank Holdings plc 
 
b)      LEI                             984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                     Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a)                                    
     Identification code 
                                   GB00BMX3W479 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  Purchase of ordinary shares 
 
c)      Currency                          GBP 

                                     Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                     1.145917    52,092 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     1.157      42,993 
 
 
                                     1.132      6,061

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume 101,146

- Price 1.149794

f) Date of the transaction 4 March 2026

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON 

1.      DETAILS OF PDMR / PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED: 
 
a)      Name                         Miles Page 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                    Person Closely Associated - Marc Page (Executive 
                                  Director) 
 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment            Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                         Metro Bank Holdings plc 
 
b)      LEI                          984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                  Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 
     Identification code 
                                GB00BMX3W479 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction               Purchase of ordinary shares 
 
c)      Currency                       GBP 

                                  Price(s)    Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                  1.14647     7,932

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

f) Date of the transaction 4 March 2026

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON 

1.      DETAILS OF PDMR / PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED: 
 
a)      Name                         Marshall Page 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                    Person Closely Associated - Marc Page (Executive 
                                  Director) 
 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment            Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                         Metro Bank Holdings plc 
 
b)      LEI                          984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                  Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 
     Identification code 
                                GB00BMX3W479 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction               Purchase of ordinary shares 
 
c)      Currency                       GBP 

                                  Price(s)    Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                  1.14017     7,990

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume

N/A

- Price

f) Date of the transaction 4 March 2026

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON 

1.      DETAILS OF PDMR / PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED: 
 
a)      Name                         Vanessa Page 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                    Person Closely Associated - Marc Page (Executive 
                                  Director) 
 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment            Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                         Metro Bank Holdings plc 
 
b)      LEI                          984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                  Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                 
     Identification code 
                                GB00BMX3W479 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction               Purchase of ordinary shares 
 
c)      Currency                       GBP 

                                  Price(s)    Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                  1.1521     83,114

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

f) Date of the transaction 4 March 2026

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON 

1.      Details of PDMR / Person Closely Associated: 
 
a)      Name        Marc Page 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position / Status Executive Director - Chief Financial Officer 
 
       Initial 
b)      notification /   Initial notification 
       amendment 
 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name        Metro Bank Holdings plc 
 
b)      LEI        984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the 
a)      financial     Right to acquire nil cost options over ordinary shares of 0.0001 pence each in Metro 
       instrument, type  Bank Holdings plc. 
     of instrument     
 
 
       Identification   GB00BMX3W479 
        code 
 
 
                 Right to acquire nil cost options to acquire shares in Metro Bank Holdings plc under 
       Nature of the   the SVAP (the "SVAP Award"), determined by 0.5% of the growth in value (based on total 
b)      transaction    shareholder return) above a market value equivalent to 80 pence per share, subject to 
                 the achievement of a minimum share price hurdle of 120p, and subject to a cap on the 
             aggregate value of shares subject to nil cost options. 
 
c)      Currency      GBP 
 
d)      Price(s) and    Price(s):    N/A    Volume(s):    To be determined as described above in 4(b) 
       volume(s) 
 
 
       Aggregated 
       information 
 
e)      -   Aggregated   N/A 
       volume 
 
 
       -   price 
 
f)      Date of the    4 March 2026 
       transaction 
 
 
g)      Place of the    Outside a trading venue 
       transaction

Enquiries

For further information on this announcement, please contact:

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Clare Gilligan

Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Sequence No.: 420139 
EQS News ID:  2286648 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2286648&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2026 09:57 ET (14:57 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
