Elanco: Customer-Obsession, Curiosity, Moonshots: Sumit Singh

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / From the McDonald's Golden Arches to the Nike Swoosh, these brands have loyal customer bases that often form emotional attachments to the brand. The same holds true for Chewy. That all-familiar blue Chewy box on your front porch is a symbol of convenience, care, and a deep connection to your pets. With more than 20 million active customers, Chewy is one of the most recognized brands for our pets.

Behind the blue box is an organization that remains curious and committed to understanding its customers at a deeply human level, supporting them through all stages of their pet's life, and sometimes even beyond.

In this episode of Shared Table, I sat down with Sumit Singh, CEO of Chewy, who led the company from $2B in revenue in 2018 to a remarkable $12B today. Like the company's relentless curiosity, Sumit is no different - his journey is a series of bold, pivotal decisions that kept him curious and led him to Chewy. Surrounded by customer letters and portraits of customers' pets, Sumit and I discussed the company's customer-obsessed mindset, the importance of curiosity, and Chewy's latest venture in veterinarian care.

The Intersection of Opportunity, Self-Confidence and Naivete

Sumit's career has been defined by a series of "moonshots" - three pivotal decisions made at the intersection of opportunity, self-confidence, and a touch of naivete. Moving from India to the U.S. to attend university, making the jump from Dell to Amazon - two companies significantly different in terms of company culture, and then his move from Amazon to Chewy.

Best Quote: "I'm a restless individual. Stasis really scares me. I'm claustrophobic in a static world."

Sumit's drive to continually evolve stems largely from his fear of stasis, noting that he's claustrophobic in a static world. It's why he's still "dancing into work" at Chewy, with the opportunity to continue learning and growing, and to keep reinventing what's next.

The Moat of Differentiation

Curiosity isn't just a word tossed around at Chewy - it's part of their strategy. Step into Chewy's HQ and you're surrounded by tangible expressions of the company's philosophy around surprise and delight. Hand-drawn pet portraits from local artists adorn the walls and custom pet bags feature customers' beloved cats. These aren't for sale; they're gifts, pulled out by care agents during meaningful moments in a customer's life.

Moment to Remember: It's a misunderstood concept that good service costs more. If you reorient your thinking to say good service costs less over the long term, that changes the mentality of service centers being cost centers to engagement and revenue centers. That mentality drives everything.

Over 30% of Chewy's customer calls aren't complaints; they're pet parents seeking advice or simply wanting to talk. Rather than focus on call times, Chewy empowers their agents with autonomy, understanding that empathy can't be scripted. Data proves that customers who experience the Chewy "surprise and delight" have a higher lifetime customer value. In a world of large e-commerce players, this deeply human approach creates a powerful "moat of differentiation" - memories that fuel long-term loyalty, drive repeat purchases, and ultimately, the revenue flywheel. This unique blend of emotional connection and rigorous analytics sets Chewy apart.

Going Beyond E-Commerce

Over the past couple of years, Chewy has expanded into the brick-and-mortar world with veterinary clinics, now operating 14 and more on the way. What started as a learning lab - a way to understand the challenges veterinarians face each day - became the foundation for Chewy's Practice Hub software now used by nearly half of the country's veterinarians to streamline the prescription management process.

Staggering Stat: 40% of a veterinarian's time is spent on back-office tasks-managing data and entering information across multiple systems.

Sumit debunks the myth that e-commerce disintermediates vets, asserting that veterinarians remain central to pet care. The real need? Reducing administrative burden and integrating data pipelines, freeing veterinarians to focus on patient care and improving their work-life balance.

The Future of AI and Your Pets

As Chewy remains curious, they - like many others - are leveraging AI to improve processes and increase customer efficiency. Sumit's vision? A pet avatar on your app, managing your pet's entire care routine - tracking consumption, deliveries, medication, dosage, and compliance. The avatar would also interact with APIs, such as weather data, to proactively accelerate shipments in times of severe storms like hurricanes.

Rest assured, however Chewy approaches AI; it will be handled with care.

Big Takeaway: In a world of massive e-commerce players, the moat isn't technology or logistics - it's human connection at scale. Hand-drawn pet portraits, empathetic care agents with autonomy, and spontaneous moments of delight create memories customers can't forget. When empathy is backed by data proving higher lifetime value, heart becomes the ultimate business strategy.

Sumit's journey, marked by relentless curiosity and bold decisions, mirrors the very essence of Chewy's success. Balancing data-driven strategies with a profoundly human touch has forged a moat of differentiation that few brands achieve, cultivating not just customers, but loyal advocates for life. I think Sumit summed up the conversation best: stay customer-obsessed, stay humble, keep learning.

