Netcompany Group A/S: Decisions of the Annual General Meeting 2026

Company announcement

No. 16/2026

5 March 2026

Decisions of the Annual General Meeting 2026

Today, at 15:00 CET, Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany") held its Annual General Meeting completely electronically.

At the Annual General Meeting, the following was approved:

The Annual Report for 2025;

Proposal for distribution of profit in accordance with the adopted annual report including that net profit be allocated to retained earnings and that no dividend payment for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 be distributed;

Remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2026;

Re-election of Bo Rygaard, Juha Christensen, Åsa Riisberg, Susan Cooklin, and Bart Walterus and election of Ina Wietheger as members of the Board of Directors;

Re-election of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as financial- and sustainability auditor; and

The reduction of the share capital and amendment of Article 4.1 of the Articles of Association.

In addition, the Remuneration Report 2025 was approved in the advisory vote.

After the Annual General Meeting, a board meeting was held to appoint the Chair, Vice Chair, and members of the committees of the Board of Directors. Following the meeting, the Board of Directors is composed as follows:

Bo Rygaard, Chair of the Board of Directors, member of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee;

Juha Christensen, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, Chair of the Nomination Committee, and Chair of the Remuneration Committee;

Åsa Riisberg, member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee;

Susan Cooklin, member of the Board of Directors and member of the Audit Committee;

Bart Walterus, member of the Board of Directors and member of the Audit Committee; and

Ina Wietheger, member of the Board of Directors.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87