Global Ship Lease Inc.: Global Ship Lease Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2025

Forward contract cover locked in for 99% of 2026 and 81% of 2027.

Earnings, cashflow, forward visibility, and return of capital to shareholders materially increased y-o-y maximizing strategic optionality.

Annualized dividend increased to $2.50 per Class A Common Share.

ATHENS, Greece, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) (the "Company", "Global Ship Lease" or "GSL"), an owner of containerships, announced today its unaudited results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025.

Full Year and Fourth Quarter Highlights and Other Recent Developments

- 4Q 2025 operating revenue of $190.9 million. Full year operating revenue of $766.5 million, up 7.8% on 2024.

- 4Q 2025 net income available to common shareholders of $100.2 million, or $2.79 Earnings per Share ("EPS"). Full year 2025 net income available to common shareholders of $406.9 million, or $11.40 EPS, up 18.3% on 2024.

- 4Q 2025 normalized net income (a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, described below)3 of $83.2 million, or $2.32 normalized EPS³. Full year 2025 normalized net income of $366.4 million, or $10.26 normalized EPS, up 3.9% on 2024.

- 4Q 2025 Adjusted EBITDA (a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, described below)3 of $124.7 million. Full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $521.4 million; up 5.4% on 2024.

- Added $1.26 billion of contracted revenues during 2025 and the first two months of 2026, bringing total contracted revenues as of December 31, 2025, as adjusted to include all charters agreed through February 28, 2026, to $2.24 billion, over a weighted average remaining duration of 2.7 years.

- On February 11, 2026, declared a dividend of $0.625 per Class A common share for the fourth quarter of 2025, to be paid on or about March 6, 2026 to common shareholders of record as of February 24, 2026. Paid a dividend of $0.625 per Class A common share for the third quarter of 2025 on December 4, 2025.

- On December 1, 2025, announced the purchase of three 8,600 TEU Korean built containerships with ECO upgrades (the "Three Newly Acquired Vessels") for an aggregate purchase price of $90.0 million. The Three Newly Acquired Vessels have attached charters with a leading liner company. Two of the Three Newly Acquired Vessels were delivered to us in December 2025 and the third was delivered to us in January 2026.

- On July 8, 2025, announced updates by three leading credit rating agencies. Moody's Investor Service maintained its Ba2 Corporate Family Rating for Global Ship Lease, with a stable outlook; S&P Global Ratings affirmed its long-term issuer credit rating of BB+, with a stable outlook; and Kroll Bond Rating Agency ("KBRA") maintained the Company's corporate credit rating at BB+, with a stable outlook, while also affirming the BBB/stable investment grade rating and stable outlook for the 5.69% Senior Secured Notes due July 15, 2027 (the "2027 Secured Notes").

- In May 2025, Dimitris Y (5,900 TEU, built 2000) was contracted to be sold for $35.6 million. On October 13, 2025 the vessel was delivered to her new buyers, for a gain of $17.9 million. We have also completed the sales of Tasman (5,900 TEU, built 2000), Akiteta (2,200 TEU, built 2002), and Keta (2,200 TEU, built 2003) for an aggregate gain of $28.3 million; the vessels were delivered to their new owners in the first quarter of 2025.

- Agreed, in March 2025, to an $85.0 million Credit Facility with UBS to fully prepay certain of our outstanding credit facilities which would otherwise have matured between May 2026 and July 2026. The new loan bears interest at SOFR + 2.15%, and matures in the second quarter of 2028.

-Took delivery, in January 2025, of Czech, the last in a series of four high-reefer, ECO-9,000 TEU containerships contracted for purchase with charters attached in the fourth quarter of 2024 (the "Four Newly Acquired Vessels").

George Youroukos, our Executive Chairman, stated: "We are proud to have closed out 2025 with significant positive momentum, both operationally and financially, and taking full advantage of continued market demand and a scarce supply of flexible mid-size and smaller containerships like those in our fleet. Our longstanding emphasis on maximizing optionality has served us well in a volatile and unpredictable environment marked by ever-shifting tariff policies and geopolitical instability which have combined to re-shape trade patterns and fragment supply chains. The recent outbreak of hostilities in and around Iran has introduced yet a further source of volatility and uncertainty to global containerized trade, most notably by turning the Strait of Hormuz into a chokepoint. The situation in Iran remains highly dynamic and the longer-term implications are difficult to predict, but seafarer safety is the paramount concern.

"These changing dynamics have once again put a spotlight on the practical value of containerships that provide a combination of deployment flexibility and efficiency, such as those in the GSL fleet. In addition, decentralized and dispersed supply chains are inherently more inefficient than the streamlined model that prevailed in years past, requiring more ships to transport the same aggregate volume of cargo. This was further compounded in 2025 as underlying containerized volumes increased by 5% year-over-year. By remaining agile during this period, we now have 2.7 years of contract cover and $2.2 billion in contracted revenues, with 99% of our open positions covered for 2026 and 80% for 2027. As the year drew to a close, we were pleased to have pounced upon the opportunity to buy three 8,600 TEU ships with ECO-upgrades: great ships, purchased at a great price, with minimal downside risk and lots of upside potential.

"Our outperformance in 2025 caps a 5-year period during which GSL has undergone a profound transformation. Our cashflow, earnings, leverage profile, forward visibility, credit ratings, and return of capital to shareholders have all improved dramatically, such that we are better positioned operationally, financially, and strategically than we have ever been before. Our financial strength, ability to act decisively and selectively on acquisition opportunities, and robust, visible cash flows have us ideally poised to continue building value for shareholders throughout the cycle."

Thomas Lister, our Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Amidst a market that has only grown more complex and unpredictable over time, we have continued to focus on maximizing our optionality throughout the fourth quarter and 2025 as a whole. We have reduced our financial leverage to 0.5x, and lowered our average breakeven rates per vessel to only a fraction of current market rates and - equally importantly - to levels that afford resilience at more challenging phases of the cycle. These steps, alongside our growing contracted revenues and charter coverage, have enabled us to build a fortress balance sheet. Our progress has been reflected not only by our strong credit ratings from leading rating agencies, but also by our ability to move fast and execute on value-accretive transactions when such opportunities arise. As we move ahead into 2026 and beyond, we are pleased to be operating from a position of strength to both mitigate the risks and capitalize on the opportunities provided by the natural cyclicality of our industry and the heightened volatility driven by an increasingly unpredictable geopolitical backdrop."

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

(thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three Three months ended months ended Year ended Year ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Operating Revenues (1) 190,949 182,433 766,451 711,055 Operating Income 105,659 96,009 435,122 379,139 Net Income (2) 100,221 90,180 406,919 344,092 Adjusted EBITDA (3) 124,688 123,671 521,360 494,732 Normalized Net Income (3) 83,220 90,393 366,401 352,688

(1) Operating Revenues are net of address commissions which represent a discount provided directly to a charterer based on a fixed percentage of the agreed upon charter rate and also includes the amortization of intangible liabilities, the effect of the straight lining of time charter modifications and the compensation from charterers for drydock and for other capitalized expenses for vessel upgrades or retrofits. Brokerage commissions are included in "Time charter and voyage expenses" (see below).

(2) Net Income available to common shareholders.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Net Income, and Normalized Earnings per Share are non-U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") financial measures, as explained further in this press release, and are considered by Global Ship Lease to be useful measures of its performance. For reconciliations of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Operating Revenues and Utilization

Operating revenues derived from fixed-rate, mainly long-term, time-charters were $190.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up $8.5 million (or 4.7%) on operating revenues of $182.4 million in the prior year period. The period-on-period increase in operating revenues was principally due to (i) the net effect of higher rates on charter renewals, (ii) the addition of the Four Newly Acquired Vessels, the addition of two of the Three Newly Acquired Vessels offset by the sale of Tasman, Keta and Akiteta in the first quarter of 2025 and the sale of Dimitris Y in the fourth quarter of 2025 and (iii) a non-cash $2.6 million increase in the amortization of intangible liabilities arising from below-market charters attached to certain vessel additions counterbalanced by a non-cash $0.8 million negative effect from straight lining time charter modifications. There were 274 days of offhire and idle time in the fourth quarter of 2025, of which 204 were for scheduled drydockings, compared to 347 days of offhire and idle time in the prior year period, of which 288 were for scheduled drydockings. Utilization for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 95.6% compared to utilization of 94.5% in the prior year period.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, operating revenues were $766.5 million, up $55.4 million (or 7.8%) on operating revenues of $711.1 million in the comparative period, mainly due to (i) the net effect of higher rates on charter renewals, (ii) the addition of the Four Newly Acquired Vessels, the addition of two of the Three Newly Acquired Vessels offset by the sale of Tasman, Keta and Akiteta in the first quarter of 2025 and the sale of Dimitris Y in the fourth quarter of 2025 (iii) a non-cash $4.8 million positive effect from straight lining time charter modifications and a non-cash $8.0 million increase in the amortization of intangible liabilities arising from below-market charters attached to certain vessel additions offset by an increase in off hire days. There were 1,125 days of offhire and idle time in the year ended December 31, 2025 of which 816 were for scheduled drydockings, compared to 966 days of offhire and idle time in the prior year of which 807 were for scheduled drydockings. Utilization for the year ended December 31, 2025 was 95.6% compared to utilization of 96.1% in the prior year.

Our revenue origin by country, using the respective head office location of each of our charterers as a proxy for origin, for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, was as follows:

Unaudited Revenue origin by country 1 Year ended December 31, 2025 Year ended December 31, 2024 Revenue (USD million) Percentage of

revenue Revenue (USD million) Percentage of

revenue Denmark (Maersk) 231.96 30.26 - 239.09 33.63 - Germany (Hapag Lloyd) 161.06 21.01 - 53.94 7.59 - France (CMA CGM) 139.02 18.14 - 158.05 22.23 - Switzerland (MSC) 86.19 11.25 - 65.91 9.27 - Israel (ZIM) 67.16 8.76 - 83.67 11.77 - China, including Hong Kong (COSCO & OOCL) 46.19 6.03 - 51.50 7.24 - Singapore (ONE, Swire Shipping, RCL Feeder) 26.80 3.50 - 29.63 4.17 - USA (Matson) 5.80 0.76 - 12.81 1.80 - Taiwan (Wan Hai) 2.27 0.29 - 13.77 1.94 - Denmark / Dubai (Unifeeder) 2 - - 2.69 0.36 - Total 766.45 100.00 - 711.06 100.00 -

Based on jurisdiction of head office of each charterer Unifeeder is headquartered in Denmark, but owned by DP World (Dubai)

The table below shows unaudited fleet utilization data for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, and for the years ended December 31, 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021.

Three months ended Year ended Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Days 2025 2024 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Ownership days 6,292 6,305 25,323 24,937 24,285 23,725 19,427 Planned offhire - scheduled drydock (204 - (288 - (816 - (807 - (701 - (581 - (752 - Unplanned offhire (66 - (46 - (262 - (144 - (233 - (460 - (260 - Idle time (4 - (13 - (47 - (15 - (62 - (30 - (88 - Operating days 6,018 5,958 24,198 23,971 23,289 22,654 18,327 Utilization 95.6 - 94.5 - 95.6 - 96.1 - 95.9 - 95.5 - 94.3 -

As of December 31, 2025, one regulatory drydocking was in progress and 16 further regulatory drydockings are anticipated in 2026.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses, which are primarily the costs of crew, lubricating oil, repairs, maintenance, insurance and technical management fees, were up 12.7% to $55.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $49.6 million in the prior year period. The increase of $6.3 million was mainly due to (i) the addition of the Four Newly Acquired Vessels, the addition of two of the Three Newly Acquired Vessels offset by the sale of Tasman, Keta and Akiteta in the first quarter of 2025 and the sale of Dimitris Y in the fourth quarter of 2025, (ii) an increase in stores, spares and maintenance expenses for planned main engine maintenance and overhaul of diesel generators as well as main engine annual spares delivery due to timing of planned schedule, and (iii) the impact of inflation on fees and expenses, including management fees. The average cost per ownership day in the quarter was $8,877, compared to $7,871 for the prior year period, up $1,006 per day, or 12.8%.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, vessel operating expenses were $208.4 million, or an average of $8,230 per day, compared to $191.3 million in the comparative period, or $7,670 per day, an increase of $560 per ownership day, or 7.3%. The increase of $17.1 million was mainly due to (i) the addition of the Four Newly Acquired Vessels, the addition of two of the Three Newly Acquired Vessels offset by the sale of Tasman, Keta and Akiteta in the first quarter of 2025 and the sale of Dimitris Y in the fourth quarter of 2025, (ii) an increase in crew expenses following our decision to increase the number of seafarers on board to improve the vessels' conditions, (iii) an increase in stores, spares and maintenance expenses for planned main engine maintenance and overhaul of diesel generators, and (iv) the impact of inflation on fees and expenses, including management fees.

Time Charter and Voyage Expenses

Time charter and voyage expenses comprise mainly commissions paid to ship brokers, the cost of bunker fuel for owner's account when a ship is off-hire or idle, and miscellaneous owner's costs associated with a ship's voyage. Time charter and voyage expenses were $6.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $6.5 million in the prior year period due to (i) an increase in voyage administration costs and operational requests from charterers and (ii) an increase in commissions on charter renewals at higher rates, offset by decreases in bunkering expenses due to lower off hire days.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, time charter and voyage expenses were $25.1 million, or an average of $993 per day, compared to $23.5 million in the comparative period, or $944 per day, an increase of $49 per ownership day, or 5.2% mainly due to increased commissions on charter renewals at higher rates and increase in bunkering expenses due to higher off hire days.

Depreciation and Amortization

Depreciation and amortization for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $31.1 million, compared to $26.2 million in the prior year period. The increase was mainly due to the 13 drydockings completed in 2025 and the addition of the Four Newly Acquired Vessels, the addition of two of the Three Newly Acquired Vessels offset by the sale of Tasman, Keta and Akiteta in the first quarter of 2025 and the sale of Dimitris Y in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Depreciation and amortization for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $122.0 million, compared to $100.0 million in the comparative period, mainly due to the factors noted above.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $4.1 million in the comparative period. The increase was mainly due to a non-cash charge for stock-based compensation expense relating to the Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), which is based on the valuation of awards under the Plan as of the grant date, such valuation being a function of the Company's increased share price. The Plan was amended, effective September 25, 2025, to replenish the number of class A common shares that may be issued thereunder by 2,430,000 shares.

General and administrative expenses were $22.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $17.1 million in the comparative period due to the increase in the stock-based compensation expense.

Gain on sale of vessels

Tasman (5,900 TEU, built 2000), Akiteta (2,200 TEU, built 2002), and Keta (2,200 TEU, built 2003) were sold for an aggregate gain of $28.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. Dimitris Y (5,900 TEU, built 2000) was sold for an aggregate gain of $17.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA1

Adjusted EBITDA was $124.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $123.7 million for the prior year period, with the net increase being mainly due to increased revenue from charter renewals at higher rates and the addition of the new vessels partially offset by the sale of Tasman, Keta and Akiteta in the first quarter of 2025 and the sale of Dimitris Y in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $521.4 million, compared to $494.7 million for the comparative period, an increase of $26.7 million or 5.4% mainly due to increased revenue from charter renewals at higher rates and the addition of the Four Newly Acquired Vessels, the addition of two of the Three Newly Acquired Vessels offset by the sale of Tasman, Keta and Akiteta in the first quarter of 2025 and the sale of Dimitris Y in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Debt as at December 31, 2025 totaled $694.7 million, after inclusion of the Four Newly Acquired Vessels, comprising $311.0 million of secured bank debt collateralized by vessels, $179.4 million of 2027 Secured Notes collateralized by vessels, and $204.3 million under sale and leaseback financing transactions. As of December 31, 2025, 18 of our vessels were unencumbered.

Debt as at December 31, 2024 totaled $691.1 million, comprising $371.9 million of secured bank debt collateralized by vessels, $231.9 million of 2027 Secured Notes collateralized by vessels, and $87.3 million under sale and leaseback financing transactions. As of December 31, 2024, 18 of our vessels were unencumbered.

Interest and other finance expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $9.0 million, up from $7.8 million for the prior year period. The increase was due to the fact that our additional floating debt was not covered by our interest rate caps, which hedge only 75% of our floating rate debt.

Interest and other finance expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $39.0 million, down from $40.7 million for the prior year. Interest and other finance expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025 of $39.0 million, included (i) a prepayment fee of $0.2 million following the full repayment of Macquarie Credit Facility and (ii) the non-cash write off of deferred financing costs of $0.7 million on the full repayments of the Macquarie Credit Facility, the HCOB-CACIB Credit Facility and the ESUN Credit Facility in 2025. In March 2025, we entered into a loan agreement with UBS for $85.0 million, to refinance certain of our existing loans. The new loan is priced at SOFR + 2.15% and has a maturity of three years. During March of 2025, we fully repaid the outstanding balance of ESUN Credit Facility amounting to $5.9 million. During April of 2025, we fully repaid the outstanding balance of the Macquarie Credit Facility amounting to $17.5 million and the outstanding balance of the HCOB-CACIB Credit Facility amounting to $46.8 million. Interest and other finance expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 of $40.7 million, included (i) the non-cash write off of deferred financing costs of $2.7 million on the full repayments of six of our credit facilities and two of our sale and leaseback agreements, (ii) a prepayment fee of $0.7 million on the full repayment of the sale and leaseback agreement with CMB Financial Leasing Co. Ltd and (iii) a prepayment fee of $0.2 million on the partial repayment of the Macquarie Credit Facility.

Interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $5.9 million, up from $4.2 million for the prior year period mainly due to higher invested amounts.

Interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $19.2 million, up from $16.7 million in the comparative period.

Other income, net

Other income, net was $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $0.4 million in the comparative period.

Other income, net was $6.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $3.6 million for the comparative period.

Fair value adjustment on derivatives

In December 2021, we entered into a USD 1-month LIBOR interest rate cap of 0.75% through the fourth quarter of 2026 on $484.1 million of floating rate debt, which reduces over time in line with anticipated debt amortization and represented approximately half of the outstanding floating rate debt. In February 2022, we entered into two additional USD 1-month LIBOR interest rate caps of 0.75% through the fourth quarter of 2026 on the remaining balance of $507.9 million of floating rate debt. As a result of the discontinuation of LIBOR, on July 1, 2023, our interest rate caps automatically transited to 1 month Compounded SOFR at a net rate of 0.64%. A negative fair value adjustment of $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 was recorded through the statement of income. The negative fair value adjustment for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $5.0 million.

Earnings Allocated to Preferred Shares

Our Series B Preferred Shares carry a coupon of 8.75%, the cost of which for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.4 million, the same as in the prior year period.

The cost for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $9.5 million, the same as for the comparative period.

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $100.2 million. Net income available to common shareholders for the prior year period was $90.2 million.

Earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.79, an increase of 9.8% from the earnings per share for the prior year period, which was $2.54.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income available to common shareholders was $406.9 million. Net income available to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $344.1 million.

Earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $11.40, an increase of 17.0% from the earnings per share for the comparative period, which was $9.74.

Normalized net income1 for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $83.2 million. Normalized net income for the prior year period was $90.4 million. Normalized earnings per share1 for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.32, a decrease of 9.0% from Normalized earnings per share for the prior year period, which was $2.55.

Normalized net income1 for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $366.4 million. Normalized net income for the prior year period was $352.7 million. Normalized earnings per share1 for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $10.26, an increase of 2.7% from Normalized earnings per share for the prior year period, which was $9.99.

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized net income, and Normalized earnings per share are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, as explained further in this press release, and are considered by Global Ship Lease to be useful measures of its performance. For reconciliations of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Other Developments - Common Stock and Preferred Stock

- On September 23, 2025, we renewed our "at the market" offering program for our Class A common shares, pursuant to which we may, from time to time, offer and sell up to $100.0 million of our Class A common shares ("Common Share ATM Program"). We have not sold any Class A common shares under the renewed Common Share ATM Program.

- On September 23, 2025,we renewed our "at the market" offering program for our depositary shares (the "Depositary Shares"), each of which represents 1/100th of one share of our 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, pursuant to which we may, from time to time, offer and sell up to $150.0 million of our Depositary Shares (the "Preferred Share ATM Program"). We have not sold any shares under the renewed Preferred Share ATM Program.

- As of the date of this press release, approximately $33.0 million of capacity remains available under our share repurchase program, pursuant to which we may opportunistically repurchase our Class A common shares.

Fleet

As of December 31, 2025, there were 71 containerships in the fleet, including the third of the Three Newly Acquired Vessel (Cypress) which was delivered to us in January 2026. Charters agreed up until February 28, 2026, are detailed in the table below:

Vessel Name

Capacity

in TEUs Lightweight

(tons) Year

Built Charterer Earliest Charter

Expiry Date Latest Charter

Expiry Date (2) Daily Charter

Rate $ CMA CGM Thalassa 11,040 38,577 2008 CMA CGM 3Q28 1Q29 47,200 ZIM Norfolk (1) 9,115 31,764 2015 ZIM 2Q32 4Q32 65,000 3 Anthea Y (1) 9,115 31,890 2015 MSC 4Q28 4Q28 Footnote 4 ZIM Xiamen (1) 9,115 31,820 2015 ZIM 3Q32 4Q32 65,000 3 Sydney Express (1) 9,019 31,254 2016 Hapag-Lloyd 3Q27 4Q29 Footnote 5 Istanbul Express (1) 9,019 31,380 2016 Hapag-Lloyd 3Q26 2Q30 Footnote 5 Bremerhaven Express (1) 9,019 31,199 2015 Hapag Lloyd 2Q27 3Q29 Footnote 5 Czech (1) 9,019 31,319 2015 Hapag-Lloyd 4Q26 3Q30 Footnote 5 MSC Tianjin 8,603 34,243 2005 MSC 6 3Q30 1Q31 Footnote 6 MSC Qingdao 8,603 34,586 2004 MSC 6 4Q30 1Q31 Footnote 6 GSL Ningbo 8,603 34,340 2004 MSC 3Q30 1Q31 Footnote 7 GSL Alexandra 8,599 37,809 2004 Maersk 8 2Q28 3Q28 Footnote 8 GSL Sofia 8,599 37,777 2003 Maersk 8 3Q28 3Q28 Footnote 8 GSL Effie 8,599 37,777 2003 Maersk 8 3Q28 3Q28 Footnote 8 GSL Lydia 8,599 37,777 2003 Maersk 8 2Q28 3Q28 Footnote 8 Lotus A 8,586 33,026 2010 CMA CGM 2Q26 3Q30 Footnote 9 Koi 8,586 33,019 2011 CMA CGM 1Q26 2Q30 Footnote 9 Cypress 8,586 33,026 2011 CMA CGM 2Q26 2Q30 Footnote 9 GSL Eleni 7,847 29,261 2004 Maersk 4Q27 2Q29 Footnote 10 GSL Kalliopi 7,847 29,261 2004 Maersk 1Q28 3Q29 Footnote 10 GSL Grania 7,847 29,261 2004 Maersk 1Q28 3Q29 Footnote 10 Colombia Express (1) 7,072 23,424 2013 Hapag-Lloyd 4Q28 1Q31 Footnote (11 Panama Express (1) 7,072 23,424 2013 Hapag-Lloyd 4Q29 4Q31 Footnote (11 Costa Rica Express (1) 7,072 23,424 2013 Hapag-Lloyd 2Q29 3Q31 Footnote (11 Nicaragua Express (1) 7,072 23,424 2013 Hapag-Lloyd 3Q29 4Q31 Footnote (11 CMA CGM Berlioz 7,023 26,776 2001 CMA CGM (12 3Q29 3Q29 37,750 (12 Mexico Express (1) 6,918 23,970 2015 Hapag-Lloyd 3Q29 4Q31 Footnote (11 Jamaica Express (1) 6,918 23,915 2015 Hapag-Lloyd 3Q29 4Q31 Footnote (11 GSL Christen 6,858 27,954 2002 Maersk 4Q27 1Q28 Footnote (13 GSL Nicoletta 6,858 28,070 2002 Maersk 1Q28 2Q28 Footnote (13 Agios Dimitrios 6,572 24,931 2011 MSC 3Q30 4Q30 Footnote 6 GSL Vinia 6,080 23,737 2004 Maersk 1Q28 4Q29 Footnote (14 GSL Christel Elisabeth 6,080 23,745 2004 Maersk 1Q28 3Q29 Footnote (14 GSL Arcadia 6,008 24,858 2000 Maersk (15 1Q29 2Q29 12,700 (15 GSL Violetta 6,008 24,873 2000 Maersk (15 1Q29 1Q29 12,900 (15 GSL Maria 6,008 24,414 2001 Maersk (15 1Q30 2Q30 12,700 (15 GSL MYNY 6,008 24,876 2000 Footnote (15 1Q29 2Q29 Footnote (15 GSL Melita 6,008 24,859 2001 Maersk (15 3Q29 3Q29 12,700 (15 GSL Tegea 5,994 24,308 2001 Maersk (15 3Q29 4Q29 12,700 15 GSL Dorothea 5,994 24,243 2001 Maersk (15 3Q29 3Q29 12,700 (15 Ian H 5,936 25,128 2000 COSCO 4Q27 4Q27 Footnote (16 GSL Tripoli 5,470 22,109 2009 Maersk 3Q27 4Q27 17,250 GSL Kithira 5,470 22,259 2009 Maersk 4Q27 1Q28 17,250 GSL Tinos 5,470 22,068 2010 Maersk 3Q27 4Q27 17,250 GSL Syros 5,470 22,099 2010 Maersk 4Q27 4Q27 17,250 Orca I 5,308 20,633 2006 Footnote (17) 3Q28 4Q28 Footnote (17) Dolphin II 5,095 20,596 2007 Footnote (17 1Q28 2Q28 Footnote (17 CMA CGM Alcazar 5,089 20,087 2007 CMA CGM 3Q29 4Q29 35,500 (18 GSL Château d'If 5,089 19,994 2007 CMA CGM 4Q29 1Q30 35,500 (18 GSL Susan 4,363 17,309 2008 CMA CGM 3Q27 1Q28 Footnote 19 CMA CGM Jamaica 4,298 17,272 2006 CMA CGM 1Q28 2Q28 Footnote 19 CMA CGM Sambhar 4,045 17,355 2006 CMA CGM 1Q28 2Q28 Footnote 19 CMA CGM America 4,045 17,355 2006 CMA CGM 1Q28 2Q28 Footnote 19 GSL Rossi 3,421 16,420 2012 ZIM 1Q29 2Q29 35,000 20 GSL Alice 3,421 16,543 2014 CMA CGM 2Q28 3Q28 31,000 GSL Eleftheria 3,421 16,642 2013 Maersk 3Q28 4Q28 33,000 GSL Melina 3,404 16,703 2013 Maersk 4Q26 4Q26 29,900 Athena 2,980 13,538 2003 MSC 2Q27 3Q27 Footnote 21 GSL Valerie 2,824 11,971 2005 ZIM 2Q27 3Q27 Footnote (22 GSL Mamitsa 2,824 11,949 2007 RCL 1Q28 2Q28 28,000 GSL Lalo 2,824 11,950 2006 MSC 2Q27 3Q27 Footnote (23 GSL Mercer 2,824 11,970 2007 ONE 1Q27 2Q27 Footnote (24 GSL Elizabeth 2,741 11,530 2006 Maersk 3Q28 4Q28 20,360 (25 Newyorker 2,635 11,463 2001 Maersk 2Q27 3Q27 Footnote (26 Nikolas 2,635 11,370 2000 CMA CGM 4Q26 2Q27 26,000 GSL Chloe 2,546 12,212 2012 ONE 1Q27 2Q27 Footnote (24 GSL Maren 2,546 12,243 2014 OOCL 2Q28 3Q28 16,500 (27 Maira 2,506 11,453 2000 CMA CGM 1Q27 2Q27 26,000 Manet 2,288 11,534 2001 OOCL 3Q26 4Q26 24,000 Kumasi 2,220 11,652 2002 MSC 4Q26 1Q27 Footnote 28 Julie 2,207 11,731 2002 MSC 3Q27 3Q27 Footnote 29 (1) Modern design, high reefer capacity, fuel-efficient "ECO" vessel.

(2) In many instances, charterers have the option to extend a charter beyond the nominal latest expiry date by the amount of time that the vessel was off hire during the course of that charter. This additional charter time ("Offhire Extension") is computed at the end of the initially contracted charter period. The Latest Charter Expiry Dates shown in this table have been adjusted to reflect offhire accrued up to December 31, 2025, plus estimated offhire scheduled to occur during the remaining lifetimes of the respective charters. However, as actual offhire can only be calculated at the end of each charter, in some cases actual Offhire Extensions - if invoked by charterers - may exceed the Latest Charter Expiry Dates indicated.

(3) Zim Norfolk and Zim Xiamen were forward extended for 60 - 63 months. The extensions are expected to commence between 2Q-3Q 2027 and are expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $13.5 million per ship.

(4) Anthea Y is fixed for 36 months +/- 30 days and is chartered at a rate expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $12.6 million.

(5) Sydney Express, Istanbul Express, Bremerhaven Express and Czech were contracted for purchase in 4Q 2024, with three vessels delivered in December 2024 and the fourth in January 2025. Contract cover for each vessel is for a varied median firm duration extending for an average of 1.7 years, or up to an average of 5.1 years if all charterers' options are exercised. Sydney Express, Istanbul Express, Bremerhaven Express and Czech charters are expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $9.5 million per ship. 12 months extension options were exercised in 3Q 2025 for Bremerhaven Express and Sydney Express.

(6) MSC Tianjin, MSC Qingdao and Agios Dimitrios charters are expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $6.9 million, $8.1 million, and $5.9 million, respectively. MSC Tianjin, MSC Qingdao and Agios Dimitrios were forward fixed in direct continuation for 36 - 38 months. The new charters are expected to commence between 3Q-4Q 2027. MSC Tianjin, MSC Qingdao and Agios Dimitrios new charters are expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7.8 million, $7.8 million, and $7.1 million, respectively. MSC Qingdao & Agios Dimitrios are fitted with Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems ("scrubbers").

(7) GSL Ningbo is chartered at a rate expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $16.5 million. GSL Ningbo is forward fixed in direct continuation for 36 - 38 months. The new charter is expected to commence on 3Q 2027 and is expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7.8 million.

(8) GSL Alexandra, GSL Sofia, GSL Effie and GSL Lydia. After the initial charter period, extension options were exercised by charterers at rates expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $4.9 million per ship. Thereafter, the ships have been forward fixed for approximately 24 months, with the new charters expected to commence in 2Q-3Q 2026 and generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $8.1 million per ship;

(9) Lotus A and Koi were delivered to our fleet on December 12, 2025, and December 29, 2025, respectively. Cypress was delivered on January 9, 2026. Lotus A, Koi and Cypress charters have flexible durations, with latest redeliveries in mid-2030 and are expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.5 million, $3.1 million, and $3.1 million respectively;

(10) GSL Eleni, GSL Kalliopi and GSL Grania, are chartered for 35 - 38 months, after which the charterer has the option to extend each charter for a further 12 - 16 months. Each charter is expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $9.6 million for the firm period.

(11) Colombia Express (ex Mary), Panama Express (ex Kristina), Costa Rica Express (ex Katherine), Nicaragua Express (ex Alexandra), Mexico Express (ex Alexis), Jamaica Express (ex Olivia I) are fixed to Hapag-Lloyd for 60 months +/- 45 days, followed by two periods of 12 months each at the option of the charterer. The charters are expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $13.1 million per ship.

(12) CMA CGM Berlioz was forward fixed for 36 - 38 months. The new charter is expected to commence in 1Q 2026 and to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $6.8 million.

(13) GSL Nicoletta and GSL Christen charters are expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $11.3 million per ship.

(14) GSL Vinia and GSL Christel Elizabeth are chartered for 36 - 40 months, after which the charterer has the option to extend each charter for a further 12 - 15 months. The charters are expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $11.2 million per ship for the firm period and $5.8 million per ship for the option period.

(15) GSL Maria, GSL Violetta, GSL Arcadia, GSL MYNY, GSL Melita, GSL Tegea and GSL Dorothea. Contract cover for each ship is for a firm period of at least three years from the date each vessel was delivered in 2021, with charterers holding a one-year extension option on each charter (at a rate of $12,900 per day), followed by a second option (at a rate of $12,700 per day) with the period determined by - and terminating prior to - each vessel's 25th year drydocking & special survey. The first extension options have been exercised for all seven ships. Second extension options were exercised in January 2025 for GSL Dorothea, GSL Arcadia, GSL Melita and GSL Tegea, in April 2025 for GSL MYNY and in September 2025 for GSL Maria. The vessels were forward fixed for 36 - 38 months to a leading liner company. The new charters are expected to commence between 1Q 2026 and 1Q 2027, following completion of drydocking in some cases, and are expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5.6 million per ship. As of December 31, 2025, GSL MYNY is under drydock.

(16) Ian H charter is expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $10.3 million.

(17) Dolphin II and Orca I are fixed to a leading liner company. Each charter is expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $10.0 million per ship.

(18) GSL Château d'If and CMA CGM Alcazar were forward fixed for 36 - 38 months. The new charters are expected to commence between 3Q-4Q 2026 and are expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $9.2 million per ship.

(19) GSL Susan, CMA CGM Jamaica, CMA CGM Sambhar and CMA CGM America are chartered at rates expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $11.2 million per ship.

(20) GSL Rossi was forward fixed for 35 - 37 months. The new charter is expected to commence in 2Q 2026 and is expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7.4 million.

(21) Athena is fixed for 24 - 30 months. The charter is expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5.7 million.

(22) GSL Valerie. The charter is expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $6.5 million.

(23) GSL Lalo. The charter is expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5.5 million.

(24) GSL Mercer and GSL Chloe. The charters are expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5.8 million per vessel.

(25) GSL Elizabeth was forward fixed for 24 - 27 months. The new charter is expected to commence in 3Q 2026 and is expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7.3 million.

(26) Newyorker is chartered at a rate expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $6.1 million.

(27) GSL Maren was forward fixed in direct continuation for 24 - 26 months. The new charter is expected to commence in 2Q 2026 and is expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7.3 million.

(28) Kumasi is chartered at a rate expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $4.4 million.

(29) Julie. The charter is expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.9 million.



Conference Call and Webcast

Global Ship Lease will hold a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 today, Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. There are two ways to access the conference call:

(1) Dial-in: (646) 968-2525 or (888) 596-4144; Event ID: 7391058

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.

(2) Live Internet webcast and slide presentation: http://www.globalshiplease.com

The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website: http://www.globalshiplease.com.

Annual Report on Form 20-F

The Company's Annual Report for 2024 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 18, 2025. A copy of the report can be found under the Investor Relations section (Annual Reports) of the Company's website at http://www.globalshiplease.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the audited financial statements free of charge by contacting the Company at info@globalshiplease.com or by writing to Global Ship Lease, Inc, c/o GSL Enterprises Ltd., 9 Irodou Attikou Street, Kifisia, Athens, 14561.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2008.

Our fleet of 71 vessels as of December 31, 2025, including the third of the Three Newly Acquired Vessel (Cypress) delivered in January 2026, had an average age weighted by TEU capacity of 17.9 years. 41 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.

As of December 31, 2025, including the last of the Three Newly Acquired Vessel, Cypress, delivered on January 9, 2026 and all charters agreed during 2025 and through February 28, 2026, the average remaining term of the Company's charters, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company's control and other than if a redelivery notice has been received, was 2.7 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $2.24 billion. Contracted revenue was $2.77 billion, including options under charterers' control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 3.6 years.

Reconciliation of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined in Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in, or excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations, and therefore a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business and financial performance than U.S. GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe that the presentation of these matters is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results as the items may reflect certain unique and/or non-operating items or items outside of our control.

We believe that the presentation of the following non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

A. Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income available to common shareholders before interest income and expense, earnings allocated to preferred shares, depreciation and amortization of drydocking net costs, gains or losses on the sale of vessels, amortization of intangible liabilities, charges for share based compensation, fair value adjustment on derivative assets, income tax, and the effect of the straight lining of time charter modifications. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP quantitative measure used to assist in the assessment of our ability to generate cash from our operations. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA is not defined in U.S. GAAP and should not be considered to be an alternative to net income or any other financial metric required by such accounting principles. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA may vary from the use of similarly titled measures by others in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein both on a historic basis and on a forward-looking basis in certain instances. We do not provide a reconciliation of such forward looking non-U.S. GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure due to the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting and quantifying certain amounts necessary for such reconciliation, and we are not able to provide such reconciliation of such forward-looking non-U.S. GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort and expense.

ADJUSTED EBITDA - UNAUDITED

(thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three Three months ended months ended Year ended Year ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net income available to Common Shareholders 100,221 90,180 406,919 344,092 Adjust: Depreciation and amortization 31,144 26,216 121,961 99,991 Gain on sale of vessels (17,943 - - (46,272 - - Amortization of intangible liabilities (3,598 - (1,003 - (13,486 - (5,526 - Fair value adjustment on derivative asset 1,015 213 4,952 5,170 Interest income (5,887 - (4,203 - (19,192 - (16,735 - Interest expense 8,961 7,793 38,966 40,676 Stock-based compensation 7,600 2,122 13,964 8,704 Earnings allocated to preferred shares 2,384 2,384 9,536 9,536 Income Tax - - - 1 Effect from straight lining time charter modifications 791 (31 - 4,012 8,823 Adjusted EBITDA 124,688 123,671 521,360 494,732

B. Normalized net income

Normalized net income represents net income available to common shareholders after adjusting for certain non-recurring items. Normalized net income is a non-U.S. GAAP quantitative measure which we believe will assist investors and analysts who often adjust reported net income for items that do not affect operating performance or operating cash generated. Normalized net income is not defined in U.S. GAAP and should not be considered to be an alternate to net income or any other financial metric required by such accounting principles. Our use of Normalized net income may vary from the use of similarly titled measures by others in our industry.

NORMALIZED NET INCOME - UNAUDITED

(thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three Three months ended months ended Year ended Year ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net income available to Common Shareholders 100,221 90,180 406,919 344,092 Adjust:

Fair value adjustment on derivative assets 1,015 213 4,952 5,170 Gain on sale of vessels (17,943 - - (46,272 - - Acceleration of deferred financing costs on full repayment of Credit Facilities/Sale and Leaseback agreements - - 700 2,757 Prepayment fee on full repayment of Sale and Leaseback Agreement-CMBFL-$54,000 - - - 685 Prepayment fee on full/partial repayment of Macquarie Credit Facility - - 175 185 Effect from changes in stock-based compensation awards plus acceleration and forfeit of certain stock-based compensation awards - - - (201 - Amortization of original issue discount on instruments (73 - - (73 - - Normalized net income 83,220 90,393 366,401 352,688

C. Normalized Earnings per Share

Normalized Earnings per Share represents Earnings per Share after adjusting for certain non-recurring items. Normalized Earnings per Share is a non-U.S. GAAP quantitative measure which we believe will assist investors and analysts who often adjust reported Earnings per Share for items that do not affect operating performance or operating cash generated. Normalized Earnings per Share is not defined in U.S. GAAP and should not be considered to be an alternate to Earnings per Share as reported or any other financial metric required by such accounting principles. Our use of Normalized Earnings per Share may vary from the use of similarly titled measures by others in our industry.

NORMALIZED EARNINGS PER SHARE - UNAUDITED

Three Three months ended months ended Year ended Year ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 EPS as reported (USD) 2.79 2.54 11.40 9.74 Normalized net income adjustments-Class A common shares (in thousands USD) (17,001 - 213 (40,518 - 8,596 Weighted average number of Class A Common shares 35,873,798 35,446,899 35,708,122 35,316,495 Adjustment on EPS (USD) (0.47 - 0.01 (1.14 - 0.25 Normalized EPS (USD) 2.32 2.55 10.26 9.99

Dividend Policy

The declaration and payment of dividends will be subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and amount of dividends, if any, will depend on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash flow, capital requirements, growth opportunities, restrictions in its loan agreements and financing arrangements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends, and other factors. For further information on the Company's dividend policy, please see its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Global Ship Lease's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about Global Ship Lease's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "ongoing", "plan", "potential", "predict", "should", "project", "will" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may be incorrect, and Global Ship Lease cannot assure you that these projections included in these forward-looking statements will come to pass. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

future operating or financial results;

expectations regarding the strength of future growth of the container shipping industry, including the rates of annual demand and supply growth;

geo-political events such as the continuing war between Russia and Ukraine; ongoing tensions between Israel and Hamas, ongoing disputes between China and Taiwan, deteriorating trade relations between the U.S. and China, and ongoing political unrest and conflicts in the Middle East and other regions throughout the world;

the potential disruption of shipping routes, including due to lower water levels in the Panama Canal and the ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea;

public health threats, pandemics, epidemics, and other disease outbreaks around the world and governmental responses thereto;

the financial condition of our charterers and their ability and willingness to pay charterhire to us in accordance with the charters and our expectations regarding the same;

the overall health and condition of the U.S. and global financial markets;

changes in tariffs, trade barriers, and embargos, including uncertainty surrounding the imposition and legality of tariffs by the U.S. and the effects of retaliatory tariffs and countermeasures from affected countries;

uncertainties surrounding recently implemented and suspended port fee regimes in the United States and China that may be applicable to a number of our vessels;

our financial condition and liquidity, including our ability to obtain additional financing to fund capital expenditures, vessel acquisitions and for other general corporate purposes and our ability to meet our financial covenants and repay our borrowings;

our expectations relating to dividend payments and expectations of our ability to make such payments including the availability of cash and the impact of constraints under our loan agreements;

future acquisitions, business strategy and expected capital spending;

operating expenses, availability of key employees, crew, number of off-hire days, drydocking and survey requirements, costs of regulatory compliance, insurance costs and general and administrative costs;

general market conditions and shipping industry trends, including charter rates and factors affecting supply and demand; assumptions regarding interest rates and inflation;

changes in the rate of growth of global and various regional economies;

risks incidental to vessel operation, including piracy, discharge of pollutants and vessel accidents and damage including total or constructive total loss;

estimated future capital expenditures needed to preserve our capital base;

our expectations about the availability of vessels to purchase, the time that it may take to construct new vessels, or the useful lives of our vessels;

our continued ability to enter into or renew charters including the re-chartering of vessels on the expiry of existing charters, or to secure profitable employment for our vessels in the spot market;

our ability to realize expected benefits from our acquisition of secondhand vessels;

our ability to capitalize on our management's and directors' relationships and reputations in the containership industry to its advantage;

changes in governmental and classification societies' rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities;

expectations about the availability of insurance on commercially reasonable terms;

changes in laws and regulations (including environmental rules and regulations);

potential liability from future litigation; and

other important factors described from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC.





Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Global Ship Lease's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons specifically as described in Global Ship Lease's filings with the SEC. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Global Ship Lease undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should, however, review the factors and risks Global Ship Lease describes in the reports it will file from time to time with the SEC after the date of this communication.

Global Ship Lease, Inc.



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars except share data) As of, December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents - 273,876 - 141,375 Time deposits 199,100 26,150 Restricted cash 50,520 55,583 Accounts receivable, net 49,887 12,501 Inventories 14,600 18,905 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,623 31,949 Derivative assets 5,234 14,437 Due from related parties 148 342 Total current assets - 626,988 301,242 NON - CURRENT ASSETS Vessels in operation - 1,962,888 1,884,640 Advances for vessels' acquisitions and other additions 35,961 18,634 Deferred dry dock and special survey costs, net 110,936 91,939 Other non - current assets 10,830 20,155 Derivative assets, net of current portion - 5,969 Restricted cash and other instruments, net of current portion 113,600 50,666 Total non - current assets 2,234,215 2,072,003 TOTAL ASSETS - 2,861,203 2,373,245 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable - 61,912 26,334 Accrued liabilities 47,727 46,926 Current portion of long-term debt 147,567 145,276 Current portion of deferred revenue 48,885 44,742 Due to related parties 692 723 Total current liabilities - 306,783 264,001 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long - term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs - 541,575 538,781 Intangible liabilities-charter agreements 90,054 49,431 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 121,707 57,551 Total non - current liabilities 753,336 645,763 Total liabilities - 1,060,119 909,764 Commitments and Contingencies - - SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A common shares - authorized

214,000,000 shares with a $0.01 par value

35,913,628 shares issued and outstanding (2024 - 35,447,370 shares) - 359 355 Series B Preferred Shares - authorized

104,000 shares with a $0.01 par value

43,592 shares issued and outstanding (2024 - 43,592 shares) - - Additional paid in capital 694,331 680,743 Retained earnings 1,104,617 773,759 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,777 8,624 Total shareholders' equity 1,801,084 1,463,481 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - 2,861,203 - 2,373,245

Global Ship Lease, Inc.



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024 OPERATING REVENUES Time charter revenues - 187,351 - 181,430 - 752,965 - 705,529 Amortization of intangible liabilities-charter agreements 3,598 1,003 13,486 5,526 Total Operating Revenues 190,949 182,433 766,451 711,055 OPERATING EXPENSES: Vessel operating expenses (include related party vessel operating expenses of $6,157 and $5,515 for each of the three month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $23,817 and $21,804 for each of the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 55,857 49,629 208,426 191,257 Time charter and voyage expenses (include related party time charter and voyage expenses of $2,189 and $2,123 for each of the three month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $8,689 and $8,610 for each of the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 6,571 6,485 25,134 23,536 Depreciation and amortization 31,144 26,216 121,961 99,991 General and administrative expenses 9,661 4,094 22,080 17,132 Gain on sale of vessels (17,943 - - (46,272 - - Operating Income 105,659 96,009 435,122 379,139 NON-OPERATING INCOME/(EXPENSES) Interest income 5,887 4,203 19,192 16,735 Interest and other finance expenses (8,961 - (7,793 - (38,966 - (40,676 - Other income, net 1,035 358 6,059 3,601 Fair value adjustment on derivative asset (1,015 - (213 - (4,952 - (5,170 - Total non-operating expenses (3,054 - (3,445 - (18,667 - (25,510 - Income before income taxes 102,605 92,564 416,455 353,629 Income taxes - - - (1 - Net Income 102,605 92,564 416,455 353,628 Earnings allocated to Series B Preferred Shares (2,384 - (2,384 - (9,536 - (9,536 - Net Income available to Common Shareholders - 100,221 - 90,180 - 406,919 - 344,092

Global Ship Lease, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income - 102,605 - 92,564 - 416,455 - 353,628 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization - 31,144 - 26,216 - 121,961 - 99,991 Gain on sale of vessels (17,943 - - (46,272 - - Amounts reclassified to other comprehensive income - - - 877 Amortization of derivative assets' premium 793 1,113 3,568 4,586 Amortization of deferred financing costs 683 908 3,660 6,828 Amortization of original issue discount on instruments (73 - - (73 - - Amortization of intangible liabilities-charter agreements (3,598 - (1,003 - (13,486 - (5,526 - Fair value adjustment on derivative asset 1,015 213 4,952 5,170 Prepayment fees on debt repayment - - 175 870 Stock-based compensation expense 7,600 2,122 13,964 8,704 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase)/decrease in accounts receivable and other assets - (15,633 - - 1,698 - (29,735 - - 4,535 (Increase)/decrease in inventories (1,213 - (3,148 - 4,305 (3,141 - Increase in derivative asset - (140 - (194 - (249 - Increase in accounts payable and other liabilities 24,196 5,295 38,745 16,244 Decrease in related parties' balances, net 1 169 163 290 Increase/(decrease) in deferred revenue 87,136 (4,540 - 68,299 (20,153 - Payments for drydocking and special survey costs (22,913 - (15,627 - (58,189 - (42,506 - Unrealized foreign exchange loss/(gain) 1 (1 - 1 (2 - Net cash provided by operating activities - 193,801 - 105,839 - 528,299 - 430,146 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of vessels - (60,000 - - (205,500 - - (121,541 - - (205,500 - Cash paid for vessel expenditures (1,543 - (3,490 - (14,173 - (12,840 - Advances for vessel acquisitions and other additions (30,454 - (12,161 - (33,226 - (24,154 - Net proceeds from sale of vessels 35,085 - 88,568 - Time deposits and other instruments (acquired)/withdrawn (97,182 - 300 (271,532 - (12,150 - Net cash used in investing activities - (154,094 - - (220,851 - - (351,904 - - (254,644 - Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from drawdown of credit facilities/sale and leaseback - 44,500 218,500 344,500 Repayment of credit facilities/sale and leaseback (36,891 - (41,393 - (144,672 - (185,438 - Prepayment of debt including prepayment fees - - (70,393 - (292,010 - Deferred financing costs paid - (495 - (2,185 - (3,120 - Net proceeds from offering of Class A common shares, net of offering costs (332 - (207 - (332 - 445 Cancellation of Class A common shares - - - (4,994 - Class A common shares-dividend paid (22,446 - (16,004 - (76,061 - (58,438 - Series B preferred shares-dividend paid (2,384 - (2,384 - (9,536 - (9,536 - Net cash used in financing activities - (62,053 - - (15,983 - - (84,679 - - (208,591 - Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (22,346 - (130,995 - 91,716 (33,089 - Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 361,686 378,619 247,624 280,713 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period - 339,340 - 247,624 - 339,340 - 247,624 Supplementary Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest 11,498 12,141 46,806 55,421 Cash received from interest rate caps 3,464 5,829 16,600 27,027 Non-cash investing activities: Acquisition of vessels and intangibles 38,122 49,295 54,109 49,295 Non-cash financing activities: Unpaid offering costs 40 - 40 - Unrealized loss on derivative assets/ FX option (2,119 - (1,218 - (10,415 - (16,179 -

Investor and Media Contacts:

IGB Group

Bryan Degnan

646-673-9701

or

Leon Berman

212-477-8438