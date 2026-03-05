Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.: Resolute Holdings Appoints David Marshall Chief Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. ("Resolute Holdings") (NYSE: RHLD), an operating management company responsible for providing management services to the operating businesses of GPGI, Inc. ("GPGI") (NYSE: GPGI), today announced the appointment of David A.P. Marshall as Chief Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Resolute Holdings and GPGI, effective March 30, 2026. Mr. Marshall will report to Tom Knott, Chief Executive Officer of Resolute Holdings.

Mr. Marshall joins Resolute Holdings after serving as a Partner of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in New York City, where he advised public companies on complex transactions and capital markets matters for nearly a decade. He earned a J.D. and M.P.P. from the University of Toronto and a B.A. from McGill University.

Dave Cote, Executive Chairman of Resolute Holdings, and Tom Knott, Chief Executive Officer of Resolute Holdings, said, "We are thrilled to announce Dave Marshall as Chief Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Dave brings extensive, proven expertise managing complex legal matters and has been a trusted advisor to us over the past several years. We are confident in Dave's capability and know he will be a significant contributor as we continue to build the broader GPGI platform."

About Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.

Resolute Holdings (NYSE: RHLD) is an alternative asset management platform led by David Cote and Tom Knott that provides operating management services including the oversight of capital allocation strategy, operational practices, and M&A sourcing and execution at managed businesses under GPGI, Inc. Resolute Holdings brings a differentiated approach to long-term value creation through the systematic deployment of the Resolute Operating System, which is designed to create value at both the underlying managed businesses and at Resolute Holdings. For additional information on Resolute Holdings, please refer to Resolute Holdings' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or please visit www.resoluteholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management. Although Resolute Holdings believes that its plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, Resolute Holdings cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning Resolute Holdings' expectations regarding personnel, and other matters, are forward-looking statements. In some instances, these statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates" or "intends" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. You should understand that important factors, including those listed under the heading "Risk Factors" in filings that have been made or will be made by Resolute Holdings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could affect Resolute Holdings' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in Resolute Holdings' forward-looking statements. Resolute Holdings undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

