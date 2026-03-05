One & one Green Technologies. INC: One and One Green Technologies. INC Boosts Precious Metal Recovery and Margin Profile with Advanced Processing Technology Upgrade

San Rafael, Bulacan, Philippines, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One and One Green Technologies. INC ("One and One" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YDDL), a Philippines-based recycler holding a government-issued license in the Philippines to import and process hazardous waste as raw materials, today announced the completion of a strategic technology and equipment upgrade at its San Rafael facility. This investment in advanced processing capabilities is designed to significantly enhance the profitability and environmental performance of its operations, particularly in the high-value printed circuit board (PCB) recycling category.

The upgrade includes installing and modernizing a secondary combustion chamber, a surface cooler, and a desulfurization tower. These enhancements are expected to increase the Company's PCB processing capacity by over 30% and improve the extraction efficiency of precious metals, including gold and silver, by approximately 15-20%, based on internal assessments conducted by the Company. Management anticipates this will directly result in an 8-12% improvement in gross margin on materials processed through the upgraded line. The Company believes these enhacements are expected to contribute meaningfully to its revenue growth objectives for the year.

This strategic investment strengthens One and One's ability to process the increasingly complex e-waste generated by modern electronics, a market expected to grow globally at an 8.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) according to research from Research and Markets1. By ensuring that emissions and processing standards exceed both local and international requirements, the Company reinforces its position as a leader in compliant, environmentally responsible resource recovery.

"This strategic investment in our processing capabilities is fundamental to our growth strategy," said Ms. Tina Yan, Chairman and CEO of One and One. "It not only enhances our margin profile but ensures we can extract maximum value from both the high-quality e-waste streams we are securing in markets like Manila and the complex materials from our new copper-gold ventures. For our shareholders, this means a more profitable and resilient business model, perfectly timed to capitalize on the rising demand for recycled precious metals and copper."

About One and One Green Technologies. INC

One and One Green Technologies. INC (NASDAQ: YDDL) is a licensed hazardous waste importer and a leading recycler of non-ferrous metals and industrial materials in the Philippines. One and One transforms electronic waste, scrap metal, and other raw materials into high-value products, including copper alloy ingots and aluminum scraps. With a significant permitted annual capacity and advanced processing capabilities, One and One provides efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible recycling solutions to manufacturers and industrial clients across domestic and international markets. One and One is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for sustainable resource management.

For more information, please visit our website at www.onepgti.com

