AVAX One Technology Ltd.: AVAX One Repurchases 2,423,383 Shares Under $40 Million Share Repurchase Program

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVAX One Technology Ltd. (Nasdaq: AVX) ("AVAX One" or the "Company"), today announced that it has repurchased an aggregate of 2,423,383 shares of its common stock under its previously authorized $40 million share repurchase program.

"We believe our shares remain materially undervalued relative to the strength of our operating platform and the long-term opportunity ahead for the Avalanche blockchain," said Jolie Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of AVAX One. "Since the authorization of our $40 million share repurchase program in November 2025, we have opportunistically repurchased shares when we believed the market price represented a significant discount compared to the intrinsic value of the Company's net assets. These repurchases reflect our conviction in the strength of our strategy and our commitment to disciplined capital deployment, and we will continue to evaluate additional repurchases as market conditions evolve. At the same time, we remain focused on investing in AVAX accumulation and yield opportunities to maximize AVAX per share and create durable shareholder value."

Repurchases under the program may be made from time to time through open market purchases or other means permitted under applicable securities laws and regulations. The timing and amount of repurchases will depend on market conditions, capital allocation priorities, regulatory requirements and other corporate considerations. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any specific number of shares, and the program may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.

About AVAX One Technology Ltd.

AVAX One Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: AVX) is the first publicly traded Avalanche Treasury company, building the premier institutional gateway to the onchain financial economy powered by the Avalanche blockchain network. Through AVAX accumulation, onchain yield, and strategic acquisitions, the Company aims to compound long-term value for its shareholders while supporting the growth of the Avalanche ecosystem. Led by a team of veterans from institutional finance and public company backgrounds and advised by leaders from across the digital asset industry, AVAX One is being built to be a scalable, regulated gateway for public market investors to participate in the growth of the onchain economy. For more information, visit www.avax-one.com -

