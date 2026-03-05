Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
WKN: 897879 | ISIN: CA1363751027 | Ticker-Symbol: CY2
Tradegate
05.03.26 | 17:30
93,56 Euro
-1,68 % -1,60
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
37 Leser
Canadian National Railway Company: CN Reports February Grain Movement

MONTREAL, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, March 5, 2026 - CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today its best February on record for grain movement, shipping more than 2.67 million metric tonnes of grain from Western Canada. Building on its strong start to the year, CN continued to demonstrate its ability to meet heightened seasonal demand during peak grain shipping periods.

As grain volumes typically accelerate through the winter months following harvest, CN continues to proactively position resources and work with its grain customers and supply chain partners to support farmers in efficiently getting Canadian grain to domestic and global markets.

CN Winter Plan
During these final weeks of winter, CN remains focused on executing its winter operations plan across the network. For more information and details about how the Company has put proactive solutions in place please consult its 2025-2026 Winter Plan.

About CN
CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts:

MediaInvestment Community
Ashley MichnowskiJamie Lockwood
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations and Special Projects
(438) 596-4329(514) 347-8940
media@cn.ca

investor.relations@cn.ca


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
