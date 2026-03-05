Reflective Leadership Memoir Featured in LibraryBub Selection for March

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business thinker Armin Trost maintains that effective leaders understand their leadership context, possess suitable and clear leadership ideas, communicate those ideas to those they lead, and act accordingly. For author Jörg Kornblum, that quality of leadership comes from reflection. In his book, Lifting the Curtain: memoirs of a CFO, he looks back at his experience of cross-cultural business gained as a European working in the Far East and Southeast Asia. For those considering a long-term move abroad, he offers "a glimpse of what such a life can hold: the challenges, surprises and rewards that may await them". For bestselling author Kumar R. Parakala, Kornblum's "candid stories about culture shock, adaptation and professional growth are very insightful with actionable strategies". This very practical book combines a personal memoir, a cultural journey and a private compass to intercultural leadership.

LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Acclaimed novelist Ling Ma recalls, "As a kid, I went to the library every weekend. It was how I learned English, and how I realized the possibility of alternative worlds. The library was so essential to me that my first job in high school was shelving books at one, partly because I loved being around its culture and community." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Nine Days in Rome by Julian Gould ISBN: 978-1637350195

Mystery & Thriller

Zero Two Hundred Hours: a fact-based military thriller by Eric Wentz ISBN: 978-1637350553

NONFICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Captain's Logbook: escaping nine to five for 24/7 by John De Silva ISBN: 978-1637350560

Lifting the Curtain: memoirs of a CFO by Jörg Kornblum ISBN: 978-3982819433

Business

Author Inc: the entrepreneur's secret playbook to skyrocketing leads and sales by self-publishing a book (Book One of the Entrepreneur Success series) by Ray Brehm, Nathan Andersen et al. ISBN: 978-1732783058

Click To Transform: digital transformation game plan for your business by Kevin L. Jackson ISBN: 978-1943386901

Designed to Win: what every business needs to know to go truly global (DHL's 50 years) by Po Chung ISBN: 978-1943386505

The Financially Independent Millennial: how I became a millionaire in my thirties by Rick Orford ISBN: 978-1943386482

Habits of Success: what top entrepreneurs routinely do in business and in life by Christina Alva, Muhammad Arif Anis et al. ISBN: 978-1637350379

Impact Shift: the art of pivoting for meaningful change by Rahul R. Prasad ISBN: 979-8994069608

Investpreneur: real estate lessons for the determined investor (Book Two of the I Can. I Will. Watch Me! series) by Kristin Cripps ISBN: 978-1943386857

Lead To Disrupt: 7 keys to success in the changing world by Kumar R. Parakala ISBN: 978-1637352618

Luminary Leadership by Alinka Rutkowska et al. ISBN: 978-1637352014

Persuasive Leadership: mastering the art of influence in business and in life by Alinka Rutkowska, Buster Arnwine et al. ISBN: 978-1637352595

Play Bold: how to win the business game through creative destruction by Magnus Penker ISBN: 978-1943386925

Shepreneur: business lessons for the determined female entrepreneur (Book One of the I Can. I Will. Watch Me! series) by Kristin Cripps ISBN: 978-1943386796

Shit Life to Self-Made: a real talk roadmap for the lost and ambitious by Jani Havunen ISBN: 978-9528811541

Your VIP Biography: how to write your autobiography to land a Hollywood deal by Kenneth Atchity and Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386697

Education

The Learning Revolution: AI's influence on intelligence and education by Sarah Chardonnens ISBN: 978-3952422076

Children's

Tax and His Friends: the first lessons on tax education for your children by Maria Claudia Hoepers ISBN: 978-1637353165

"The results from the LibraryBub promotion were so impressive," says author Charles Veley. "The newsletter got great open and click rates!" He's convinced that it's "a great way to increase discoverability".

