Resilient Energy Inc: RENI Completes Due Diligence on Target Acquisition; Confirms Strong Asset Base and Operational Performance

HOUSTON, Texas, March 5, 2026 -- Resilient Energy Inc. (OTC: RENI) ("RENI" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its due diligence review on the previously announced acquisition of a privately held oilfield services company operating within the U.S. energy sector.

The thorough review confirmed that the target company generated substantial revenues in 2025, remains consistently profitable, and maintains a stable operational footprint with 96 employees supporting its day-to-day activities.

Verified Key Assets

Through the diligence process, RENI confirmed the presence and operating status of:

Five saltwater disposal (SWD) wells

Office building situated on 10 acres

A 60-acre shop yard used for operations and fleet staging

Pipeline connection linking one SWD well directly into a major regional operator's network

A fleet of 30 water-haul tanker trucks, along with supporting equipment

Customer Base

The target company maintains 25 active Master Service Agreements (MSAs) with well-established operators across the oil and gas sector- including several that belong to the Fortune 500. These MSAs represent stable, recurring opportunities and long-term operational visibility.

CEO Statement

Jon Bianco, CEO of RENI, commented:

"Completing due diligence was an essential step, and the results exceeded our expectations. This company brings hard assets, strong customer relationships, and a proven operating history. While we cannot yet release detailed figures, we can confirm that revenues and profitability meet the high standards we set for any acquisition. Our disciplined review ensured every detail was verified thoroughly before advancing toward the next phase."

RENI will now proceed toward finalizing closing preparations and expects to release additional information, including projections, following completion of the transaction.

About Resilient Energy Inc. Resilient Energy Inc. (OTC: RENI) is an independent oil and gas acquisition company focused on producing properties and complementary energy services. The Company's strategy centers on building diversified revenue streams that help offset sector volatility while maintaining profitable, sustainable operations. RENI's leadership team brings decades of combined experience across the energy sector, including specialized expertise in saltwater disposal operations. The Company's core competencies include: Strategic acquisitions and integrations Energy services operations management Shareholder value creation Capital markets and fundraising Leveraging this experience, RENI is focused on identifying high-quality, cash-generating targets that offer significant long-term value. The acquisition currently under review exemplifies the Company's disciplined approach to growth-combining operational excellence with clear pathways for revenue expansion and shareholder return.

Contact:

[email protected]

