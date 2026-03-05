Emerging Growth Research Issues Flash Update on Immuron Limited, Maintains Buy-Extended Rating and $3.90 Price Target

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today released a Flash Research Update on Immuron Limited (Nasdaq:IMRN), maintaining its Buy-Extended rating and 12-month price target of $3.90 following the Company's release of first-half fiscal year 2026 financial results and strategic update.

The Flash Report notes that Immuron reported global product revenue of AUD $4.18 million for the six months ended December 31, 2025, representing approximately 5% growth compared to the prior-year period. Revenue performance was supported by continued demand in Australia and the United States.

By geography, Australian revenue increased 13% year-over-year, while U.S. revenue rose 17%. Canadian revenue declined during the period, reflecting distributor-level dynamics. The report highlights that Immuron recently secured distribution with Jean Coutu, a large pharmacy network in Quebec, which may support improved Canadian performance in the second half of fiscal 2026.

Gross margin for the first half was 63.4%, while operating margin improved due to lower general and administrative and research and development expenses. Net loss narrowed to AUD $(1.92) million compared to AUD $(2.49) million in the prior-year period.

During the period, Immuron raised approximately AUD $7.3 million through its at-the-market facility, increasing its cash balance to approximately AUD $10.0 million as of December 31, 2025. According to the report, this capital position is expected to provide operational runway into 2027.

The Flash Update also notes the December 2025 launch of ProIBS in Australia. Initial revenue contribution was recorded during the period, and expanded distribution may support incremental revenue growth over time.

Beyond commercial operations, the report discusses Immuron's clinical-stage pipeline. IMM-529, targeting recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, received U.S. FDA authorization to proceed into a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial in Australia. The Company is seeking development partners for both IMM-529 and IMM-124E to advance clinical development.

According to Emerging Growth Research, the maintained Buy-Extended rating reflects the Company's combination of commercial revenue, strengthened balance sheet, and longer-term clinical development potential, balanced against funding requirements and typical biotechnology development risks.

The $3.90 price target is based on a peer-group EV/Revenue valuation methodology applied to Immuron's trailing twelve-month revenue and adjusted for its ADS structure.

About Immuron Limited

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Immuron Limited (Nasdaq: IMRN) is a commercial and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral polyclonal antibody products for the treatment and prevention of gastrointestinal infectious diseases. Immuron's marketed products include Travelan and Protectyn, with additional candidates in clinical development targeting indications such as C. difficile infection and traveler's diarrhea.

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research is an independent research firm focused on providing institutional-style equity research coverage on emerging public companies. Emerging Growth Research distributes its reports through EmergingGrowth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Immuron Limited's business, financial performance, product development, and market outlook. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

