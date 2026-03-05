Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission's Investor Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting at the SEC Headquarters in Washington D.C. on March 12 at 10 a.m. ET to discuss public company disclosure reform, fund proxy voting, and a potential recommendation regarding the tokenization of equity securities.



The meeting will also be webcast on the SEC website and consist of two panels:

Public Company Disclosure Reform

Fund Proxy Voting: Challenges, Costs, and Pathways to Modernization

The committee also will discuss a potential recommendation regarding the tokenization of equity securities. The full agenda is available on the committee's webpage.



The Investor Advisory Committee, which focuses on investor-related interests, advises the Commission on regulatory priorities and various initiatives to help protect investors and promote the integrity of the U.S. securities markets. Established by statute, the committee is authorized by Congress to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.



Learn more on the Investor Advisory Committee webpage.

