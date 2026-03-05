San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Superpanel, the intake infrastructure built to run high-volume intake operations in highly regulated environments, today announced the launch of Voco, its native voice execution layer for complex legal intake.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Superpanel's Voco addresses the largest hidden loss center in plaintiff law firms: Intake.

Superpanel surpasses nearly 250,000 cases evaluated and 15,000 cases signed in one year for plaintiff law firms.

Callers are always given the option to speak with a staff member, yet fewer than 4 percent choose to do so.

Click image above to view full announcement.

ABOUT SUPERPANEL

Superpanel is intake infrastructure designed to own high-volume intake operations in highly regulated environments. Built initially for plaintiff law firms, Superpanel manages intake end to end, from first contact through case qualification and handoff, with accountability for outcomes and human oversight where judgment is required.

Founded in 2024, Superpanel has completed almost 250,000 intake workflows across lemon law, personal injury, employment law, and mass tort. In the past year, organizations using Superpanel have signed more than 15,000 cases, collected, verified, and organized over 60,000 supporting documents, handled up to five times more inbound inquiries per intake staff member, and seen conversion rates increase by up to 300 percent within six months of full deployment, all without adding headcount. By owning intake execution end to end, Superpanel helps firms avoid the missed opportunities and intake inconsistency that can cost high-volume that cost high-volume practices millions of dollars in lost cases each year. Learn more at www.superpanel.io.

Source: Superpanel

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286375

Source: Reportable, Inc.