Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market to Reach US$ 198.1 Billion by 2033 as Sustainable Construction and Renewable Integration Accelerate

LONDON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research, a leading management consulting firm, has released this update on the net-zero energy buildings market. These buildings are designed to generate as much energy as they consume annually through energy-efficient design and on-site renewable energy systems, helping reduce carbon emissions and operating costs.

The global net-zero energy buildings market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at around US$55.9 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$198.1 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 19.8% in the coming years. Growth is fueled by stricter energy-efficiency regulations, increasing renewable energy adoption, and rising demand for sustainable construction practices worldwide. Net-zero energy buildings integrate technologies such as solar photovoltaics, advanced insulation, smart HVAC systems, and energy management platforms to balance energy consumption and generation. As urban populations grow and climate commitments intensify, construction firms and property developers increasingly adopt net-zero concepts to reduce long-term operational costs and meet regulatory requirements.

Key Highlights

Europe leads the global market with around 31.4% share, supported by strict building decarbonization regulations and large-scale renovation programs across the European Union.

East Asia accounts for nearly 23% of the market, due to rapid urbanization and strong renewable energy manufacturing capabilities.

Government initiatives promoting Zero-Emission Building standards and green construction incentives are accelerating adoption of net-zero building technologies worldwide.

Increasing integration of solar photovoltaic systems, smart HVAC technologies, and building automation platforms is improving energy efficiency in residential and commercial structures.

Large construction projects, smart city programs, and corporate sustainability commitments are driving investment in net-zero commercial and residential buildings globally.

Strong Push for Sustainable Infrastructure and Carbon-Neutral Construction

The global transition toward carbon-neutral infrastructure is a major driver of the net-zero energy buildings market. Governments worldwide are implementing stricter building energy codes and decarbonization policies to reduce emissions from the built environment. Buildings account for a significant share of global energy consumption and carbon emissions, making energy-efficient construction a priority for climate action strategies. Many countries have introduced regulations requiring new buildings to meet near-zero or zero-energy performance standards. For instance, European policies under the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive encourage high-efficiency structures with renewable energy integration. Similar initiatives are emerging across North America and Asia as governments aim to meet long-term climate targets. Developers increasingly incorporate energy-efficient materials, passive design techniques, and renewable power generation systems into building projects. Solar photovoltaic panels, geothermal heating systems, and energy-efficient insulation technologies are commonly integrated into new residential and commercial structures. The economic benefits of net-zero buildings further support adoption. Although initial construction costs can be higher, long-term energy savings and government incentives improve return on investment for property owners and developers. As sustainability becomes central to urban planning, net-zero buildings are emerging as a standard rather than a niche solution.

Rapid Adoption of Renewable Energy and Smart Building Technologies

Technological advancements in renewable energy systems and smart building management solutions are accelerating the adoption of net-zero energy buildings worldwide. Solar photovoltaics, energy storage systems, and intelligent building automation platforms enable structures to generate, store, and optimize energy consumption more effectively. Solar energy plays a particularly important role in net-zero buildings. Rooftop photovoltaic panels generate electricity directly at the building site, reducing dependence on grid power. Combined with battery storage systems, these technologies allow buildings to balance energy production and consumption over time. Advanced building management systems further enhance efficiency by monitoring energy usage in real time. Sensors and IoT-enabled devices track temperature, lighting, and occupancy patterns, automatically adjusting systems to minimize energy waste. Smart HVAC systems and automated lighting controls significantly reduce energy consumption in commercial and residential buildings. Construction firms increasingly integrate energy modeling software during the design phase to ensure buildings meet net-zero standards before construction begins. Corporations are also adopting net-zero buildings to meet sustainability commitments and ESG reporting requirements. Large companies are investing in energy-efficient office spaces and industrial facilities that minimize environmental impact while reducing long-term operational costs. As renewable energy technology becomes more affordable and building automation systems improve, net-zero construction is becoming more accessible for developers worldwide.

Key Highlight: Key Highlight: ENGIE's $14 Billion Acquisition of UK Power Networks in 2026

A standout development in 2026 was the acquisition of UK Power Networks by ENGIE for £10.5 billion (about $14 billion) from Hong Kong-listed CK Infrastructure Holdings. The deal marks ENGIE's largest acquisition to date and represents a strategic move to strengthen its presence in regulated electricity grid infrastructure. Following the announcement, ENGIE's shares surged significantly, reaching their highest level in years.

The acquisition gives ENGIE control of UK Power Networks, which operates electricity distribution networks across London, the South East, and East of England. The company serves around 8.5 million customers and manages roughly 192,000 km of electricity cables, making it the largest electricity distribution operator in the United Kingdom. Analysts described the transaction as "transformative" because it strengthens ENGIE's position in electricity networks while supporting the UK's ongoing electrification and decarbonization efforts.

The acquisition aligns with ENGIE's broader strategy to diversify its energy portfolio and reduce reliance on volatile natural gas markets by expanding in regulated power grid infrastructure that offers more stable and predictable revenue streams. The purchase price reflects about 1.5 times UK Power Networks' regulated asset value, which analysts consider reasonable compared with similar transactions in the sector.

From a market perspective, the transaction supports the expansion of electricity networks needed for electrification and renewable energy integration, key components in the transition toward low-carbon infrastructure and net-zero energy systems. The UK was chosen partly due to its legally binding net-zero emissions target for 2050, which signals strong long-term investment opportunities in electricity networks and clean energy infrastructure.

Segmentation Insights: Equipment Leads While Solutions & Services Accelerate Through Smart Building Integration

Equipment represents the leading component segment, accounting for approximately 74% share, reflecting the capital-intensive infrastructure required to achieve net-zero building performance. This includes HVAC systems, renewable energy systems, energy storage, lighting solutions, and high-performance building envelope technologies. Deployment of advanced heat pump-based HVAC solutions and integrated solar systems continues to strengthen this segment's dominance; for instance, Daikin Industries has introduced energy-recovery ventilation and next-generation heat pump technologies designed to significantly reduce building energy consumption. Meanwhile, solutions and services represent the fastest-growing component segment, driven by the increasing need for system integration, building energy management platforms, and performance monitoring services. The expansion of digital building management ecosystems and energy-as-a-service models is accelerating demand for these software- and service-based solutions.

Regional Insights: Europe Leads Sustainability Policies Leads While East Asia Emerges in Net-Zero Building Adoption

Europe represents the largest regional market, accounting for approximately 31.4% of the global net-zero energy buildings market, supported by strong regulatory mandates and large-scale public investment in sustainable infrastructure. The European Union requires all new buildings to achieve Zero-Emission Building standards by 2030, accelerating adoption of highly energy-efficient construction and renewable integration. Initiatives such as the Renovation Wave Strategy, targeting the renovation of 35 million buildings by 2030, are expanding demand for advanced insulation, smart energy systems, and solar integration. These policies position Europe as the leading region driving adoption of net-zero building practices. East Asia stands as the fastest-growing regional market, holding nearly 23% share of the global market, driven by rapid urbanization and strong government decarbonization commitments. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are investing heavily in smart cities, renewable energy integration, and energy-efficient building technologies. The region benefits from large-scale manufacturing of solar photovoltaic systems, heat pumps, and advanced HVAC technologies, making net-zero construction more cost-effective. As urban building stock continues expanding rapidly, East Asia is expected to witness strong adoption of net-zero building standards across residential and commercial infrastructure.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Equipment Type HVAC Systems Lighting Systems Renewable Energy Systems Energy Storage Systems Building Envelope Solutions Others

Solutions and Services Software Design Services Consulting Services



By Building Type

Residential

Commercial

Industrial/Manufacturing

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading companies operating in the net-zero energy buildings market include Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, Saint-Gobain, Kingspan Group plc, and Daikin Industries Ltd. These companies provide technologies such as energy-efficient HVAC systems, smart building automation platforms, renewable energy solutions, and high-performance insulation materials used in net-zero construction projects.

Siemens focuses on digital building platforms and smart energy management solutions that optimize energy consumption in large infrastructure projects.

Schneider Electric develops integrated energy management systems and renewable energy technologies supporting sustainable buildings.

Honeywell emphasizes smart building automation and IoT-enabled energy monitoring platforms for commercial facilities.

Johnson Controls invests in high-efficiency HVAC technologies and intelligent building management systems.

Saint-Gobain and Kingspan specialize in advanced insulation materials and building envelope solutions designed to minimize heat loss and improve energy performance.

Daikin Industries provides high-efficiency heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems essential for net-zero building designs.

These companies increasingly invest in digital building platforms, renewable energy integration technologies, and strategic partnerships with construction firms to expand their presence in the rapidly growing sustainable infrastructure market. Their strategies emphasize innovation, energy efficiency, and integrated smart building solutions to meet evolving regulatory and environmental requirements.

