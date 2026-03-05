HighLevel LLC: Daymond John Aligns with HighLevel to Advance AI-Powered Business Building

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / HighLevel today announced that entrepreneur, investor and Shark Tank star Daymond John has aligned with the company in support of its AI-powered approach to building modern businesses, reinforcing the momentum HighLevel has already established as one of the fastest-growing platforms entrepreneurs rely on to build, operate and scale in an increasingly AI-driven economy.

John's alignment with HighLevel reflects a shared conviction around how real businesses win. HighLevel has focused on embedding intelligence, automation and ownership into the core operating system of a company, while John has spent decades backing founders who prioritize discipline, execution and long-term value creation. Together, this alignment reinforces a simple belief: sustainable growth is not driven by hype or fragmented tools, but by strong systems that compound over time.

As artificial intelligence reshapes how businesses operate, many entrepreneurs are navigating a growing sense of uncertainty, pressure to adopt AI quickly, fear of being left behind and concern that technology may replace rather than empower human effort. At the same time, disconnected technology stacks continue to add complexity instead of clarity. HighLevel was built to address this moment by providing a unified foundation for how businesses communicate, sell, operate and grow, enabling entrepreneurs to use AI as leverage, not a replacement, while maintaining control as they scale.

"Entrepreneurs don't need more tools. They need systems that actually work," said Daymond John, Founder of FUBU and Star of Shark Tank. "What attracted me to HighLevel is their focus on real infrastructure, not shortcuts or hype. This is about helping business owners build with intention, leverage AI in practical ways and create companies that last."

Rather than layering new capabilities onto already complex stacks, HighLevel embeds intelligence directly into the foundation of business operations, supporting consistent execution, better decision-making and long-term resilience. This system-first approach reflects a broader shift in how growth-oriented businesses think about technology and positions HighLevel beyond traditional marketing software, toward the role of core business infrastructure.

"HighLevel exists to help people build businesses, not just manage campaigns," said Shaun Clark, Co-Founder of HighLevel. "Daymond has always stood for ownership, execution and long-term thinking. His support reinforces the momentum we're building and aligns deeply with how we view the future of business."

This alignment also underscores a growing recognition among operators and investors alike that AI-driven growth is not about chasing the newest capability, but about creating systems that support sustainable execution over time. Businesses that embed intelligence into their workflows are better positioned to scale predictably while maintaining clarity, confidence and control.

"AI should make businesses simpler and more human, not more fragmented," said Varun Vairavan, Co-Founder of HighLevel. "Our focus is on building intelligence into the core of business operations, so entrepreneurs can spend less time managing technology and more time building value."

"At its core, this is about access and alignment," said Robin Alex, Co-Founder of HighLevel. "Entrepreneurs deserve systems that give them clarity, confidence and the ability to scale sustainably. Having leaders like Daymond John recognize what we're building strengthens our ability to deliver on that promise."

With Daymond John aligning with its vision, HighLevel continues to reinforce its role as an operating system built by and for entrepreneurs, expanding its ecosystem around disciplined execution, ownership and system-driven growth in an era where scale and efficiency increasingly depend on intelligent infrastructure.

About HighLevel

HighLevel is an AI-powered business operating system built for entrepreneurs, agencies and growing companies. Today, more than 1 million businesses use HighLevel to power marketing, sales, customer communication, automation and core business workflows, enabling them to operate more efficiently, scale predictably and build lasting value.

About Daymond John

Daymond John is the Founder & CEO of FUBU, a company he started by taking out a $100,000 mortgage on his mother's home and grew into a $6 billion lifestyle brand with worldwide recognition. Today, he continues to be revered as one of the greatest marketing and branding minds and has taken this expertise into a variety of industries. Daymond is a co-star on ABC's 5-time Emmy Award Winning TV Show, Shark Tank, one of the most highly sought-after keynote speakers, and CEO of his consulting firm, The Shark Group.

