OfferingTree, Inc.: OfferingTree Launches Sprout: AI-Powered Website Builder That Creates Professional Sites in Minutes, Not Weeks

Wellness practitioners can now build stunning, custom websites through simple conversation, no technical expertise required

SAINT PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / OfferingTree, a leading studio management platform for wellness professionals, today announced the launch of Sprout, a revolutionary AI-powered page builder that transforms website creation from a weeks-long ordeal into a 20-minute conversation. The launch addresses one of the most significant barriers wellness practitioners face: the time and technical complexity of building a professional online presence.

"We listened to our community, and the message was clear: for solopreneurs and studio owners, creating a professional website meant spending 15-20 hours wrestling with website builders, time stolen from teaching classes and serving clients," said Eddie Arpin, CEO and co-founder at OfferingTree.

"With Sprout, you describe your business in plain English, and it delivers professionally written copy, properly sized images, and mobile-responsive layouts in seconds."

How Sprout works

Sprout eliminates the traditional learning curve of website builders through three simple steps:

Describe your vision in plain English, no coding or design jargon needed Sprout builds your site automatically, including professional images, smooth animations, compelling copy, and layouts tailored to your practice You maintain complete control with instant editing capabilities and the ability to request changes through natural conversation

Changes happen in real-time, putting practitioners back in control of their timelines rather than waiting on developers or struggling with complicated tools.

Design that matches your brand identity

Sprout's sophisticated design engine goes beyond generic templates to create truly custom experiences:

Automatic brand integration: Brand color (primary, accent, and neutral tones) and Google Font consistency

Design reference analysis : Upload design inspiration to guide Sprout while keeping your site unique to you

Editorial-quality results: Intentional, sophisticated pages

Sprout doesn't just generate placeholder text, it creates conversion-optimized content tailored to your audience:

Strategic content structure: Follows proven conversion flows with compelling hero sections, clear value propositions, social proof, and strong calls to action

Compelling headlines : Creates bold, confident headlines

Action-driven CTAs : Generates active button copy

Audience-specific tone: Adjusts language automatically to your vertical

SEO optimization: Includes SEO-optimized meta descriptions and best practices

Mobile-optimized readability: Follows key mobile experience rules for user experience

True mobile-first design

With most wellness clients browsing on their phones, Sprout handles the complexity of responsive design automatically:

Fluid Layouts: Creates tables and layouts that adapt seamlessly to any screen size

Optimized Elements: Images scale properly for fast loading, buttons feature mobile-friendly padding and thumb-sized proportions

Seamless Reflow: Every element adjusts to fit smaller screens without breaking, ensuring a flawless experience across all devices

Real results from users

After launching internally, wellness practitioners achieved remarkable results:

Jane Davies, The Sound: "Sprout is so intuitive, knows my website, makes everything so easy and quick. I recently used it to create a landing page. It created exactly what I needed in seconds. The branding, layout, everything was perfect."

Ana-Alexandra Mirea: "It saves time, a lot of time, when creating pages for your website."

Samantha Harrison, Yoga Strong:"Sprout is a great tool for helping you format and build new pages. You can input your pictures and copy that you want to use for it to build the page so you don't have to worry about formatting."

Empowering practitioners to stay focused

Sprout is designed around a core philosophy: wellness practitioners should spend their time on their practice and their students' experience, not wrestling with website technology.

"We had a lot of internal conversations about how to design something that supports studio owners without replacing their voice. It should never make decisions that humans should make." said CEO Eddie Arpin.

Built with the planet in mind

OfferingTree supports companies like the Bonneville Environmental Foundation to help compensate for the environmental impact of Sprout's AI usage, including over 100x their estimated carbon and water usage for the tool.

"We never want someone to feel like using our tools conflicts with their values," said Eddie Arpin, CEO. "Environmental responsibility matters deeply to us and to our community."

Sprout is available now to OfferingTree customers

Sprout is now available to all OfferingTree users as part of the platform's free trial. Existing users can access Sprout immediately through their dashboard.

Go to the OfferingTree website to see Sprout in action .

About OfferingTree

OfferingTree is the comprehensive platform built specifically for wellness professionals, yoga studios, meditation teachers, and holistic practitioners. By combining scheduling, payments, marketing tools, and now AI-powered website creation, OfferingTree empowers practitioners to build thriving businesses while staying focused on their passion.

