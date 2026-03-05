Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Tradegate
05.03.26 | 18:00
6,720 Euro
-4,08 % -0,286
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7126,74618:06
6,7206,74018:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2026 17:34 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nokia Oyj: Nokia has published its Nokia in 2025 Annual Report and filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2025

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
5 March 2026 at 18:30 EET

Nokia has published its Nokia in 2025 Annual Report and filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2025

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has today published its Nokia in 2025 Annual Report, which includes audited financial statements, the annual review by the Board of Directors, including the Sustainability Statement, Nokia's Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for the governing bodies for 2025. Additionally, Nokia has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Nokia in 2025 Annual Report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F will be available in PDF format at www.nokia.com/financials. The corporate governance statement will be available also at https://www.nokia.com/we-are-nokia/leadership-and-governance/ and the Remuneration Report at https://www.nokia.com/about-us/company/leadership-and-governance/remuneration/.

The financial statements are also published in XHTML format in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In accordance with ESEF requirements, the consolidated financial statements are marked with iXBRL tags. The audit firm Deloitte Oy has provided an independent auditor's report on Nokia's ESEF financial statements based on a reasonable assurance engagement it has performed in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000. The ESEF financial statements in Finnish are available in the zip file attached to this release and at https://www.nokia.com/about-us/investors/results-reports/.

Nokia's Sustainability Statement is published as part of the annual review by the Board of Directors. The Statement is prepared in accordance with European Union Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the European sustainability reporting standards as referred to in Chapter 7 of the Finnish Accounting Act, and Article 8 of the EU Taxonomy Regulation. It has been subject to limited assurance by Deloitte Oy, who has provided an Assurance report in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements ISAE 3000 (revised).

About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580 507
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Attachments

  • Nokia Remuneration Report 2025
  • Nokia Corporate Governance Statement 2025
  • Nokia Annual Report 2025
  • 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06-2025-12-31-fi

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
