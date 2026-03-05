Anzeige
05.03.2026 17:50 Uhr
TaxBandits Becomes an Approved IRS Modernized E-File Provider for Form 1042

The IRS approval confirms that TaxBandits meets the requirements to support electronic filing of Form 1042 through the Modernized e-File system.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / TaxBandits, an IRS authorized e-file provider, was added as an approved IRS Modernized e-File (MeF) provider for Form 1042 for the 2025 tax year in March 2026.

"With the Form 1042 filing deadline approaching, we are truly honored to support so many of our clients through this process," said Naga Palanisamy, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "Partnering with our clients to navigate their compliance obligations is at the heart of what we do, and we remain committed to making that experience as reliable and straightforward as possible."

The IRS listed TaxBandits as an approved provider on its tax year 2025 Form 1042 MeF providers webpage, meaning TaxBandits provides properly formatted and accurate data for IRS system processing.

Approval requires meeting the IRS Assurance Testing requirements for software developers of electronic withholding tax returns for the 2025 tax year.

Achieving IRS approval reflects TaxBandits' dedication to end-to-end 1042 reporting compliance, which includes bulk data import for high-volume filing, built-in error checks, lines 67b and 67c attachment support and The Bandit Commitment's no-cost corrections and retransmissions.

Form 1042 reports U.S. source income paid to foreign persons and the associated withholding requirements.

The IRS MeF system is a web-based platform that allows electronic filing of tax returns.

For more information, visit the TaxBandits website at taxbandits.com.

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a compliance-focused, SOC 2-certified, and IRS-authorized e-file provider that delivers a streamlined filing experience for businesses, service providers and tax professionals of all sizes. The company supports a wide range of forms, including Forms 1099, W-2, 940, 941, 1095-B, 1095-C and W-9.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, TaxBandits' parent company, is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management solutions for over a decade. The SPAN portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs and TruckLogics.

Direct all media inquiries to Director of Marketing, Rachel Leduc at rachelleduc@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: TaxBandits



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/taxbandits-becomes-an-approved-irs-modernized-e-file-provider-for-1144029

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
