Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
WKN: A0MWHV | ISIN: IS0000013464
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2026 17:00 Uhr
Icelandair Group hf.: Annual General Meeting 12 March 2025 - final agenda, proposals and candidates for the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting of Icelandair Group hf. will be held on Wednesday, 12 March 2026, at 4 pm. local time at The Icelandair House, Flugvellir 1, 221 Hafnarfjörður

The agenda and proposals remain unchanged from the Company's previous announcement published on 19 February 2026.

The deadline for submitting candidacies for the Board of Directors expired at 4pm today. The following individuals have submitted candidacies for the Board of Directors:

  1. Guðmundur Hafsteinsson, ID no. 290875-3319
  2. John F. Thomas, ID no. 250359-3409
  3. Matthew Evans, ID no. 061086-5289
  4. Nina Jonsson, ID no. 100567-3189
  5. Svafa Grönfeldt, ID no. 290365-3769


It is the conclusion of the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group that all the candidates are independent of the Company and its management. Furthermore, all the candidates are independent of significant shareholders except for Matthew Evans who became a board member as a representative of the Company's largest shareholder.

According to the Company's Articles of Association the Annual General Meeting elects five members to the Board of Directors. As five individuals have declared candidacy, these candidates will be elected to the Board of Directors without a ballot at the meeting. Further information about the candidates is available in the attached Nomination Committee's report.

The following candidates have declared their candidacy for the Nomination Committee of Icelandair Group at the Annual General Meeting:

- Alda Sigurðardóttir, ID no. 170573-5019
- Georg Lúðvíksson, ID no. 070376-4909

According to the Company's Articles of Association the Annual General Meeting elects two members to the Nomination Committee. As two individuals have declared candidacy, these candidates will be elected to the Nomination Committee without a ballot at the meeting.

Meeting materials and all further information about the Annual General Meeting including a registration link is available on the Company's website at https://www.icelandairgroup.com/agm

Further information:
Ari Guðjónsson, General Counsel, e-mail: ari@icelandair.is

Contact information
Investors: Íris Hulda Þórisdóttir, Head of Investor Relations. E-mail:?iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail:?asdis@icelandair.is

