"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
05.03.2026 18:02 Uhr
Executive Group of Companies: Provisions Italiana Opens at Seaside Hotel & Spa - A New Culinary Destination in North Vancouver's Shipyards District

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Provisions Italiana, the Italian countryside-inspired culinary experience celebrated for its tradition, taste, and passion, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location at the boutique luxury Seaside Hotel & Spa in the vibrant Shipyards District of North Vancouver.

Built around simplicity, seasonality, and respect for ingredients, Provisions Italiana brings a warm and unmistakable North Shore energy to one of the region's most dynamic tourism hotspots.

"Italian countryside cooking. North Shore energy." - This is the essence of Provisions Italiana, where Roman-style pizzas, savory primi, and a vegetable section that steals the show are showcased alongside flickering flames, original art, and wine-lined walls. The restaurant's vibrant yet intimate atmosphere is ideal for date nights, group dinners, and long evenings with friends, inviting guests to slow down, enjoy shared courses, and savour coastal-leaning wines and classic Italian-inspired cocktails.

Located in the heart of The Shipyards at Seaside Hotel & Spa, Provisions Italiana is designed with a welcoming open kitchen, visible oven, seasonal produce displays, and an ambience that combines rustic charm with contemporary design. Meals unfold in courses meant to be shared, with menus that pay homage to Italian tradition while celebrating Pacific Northwest ingredients and culinary creativity.

Highlights at Provisions Italiana include:

  • A Distinctive Italian-Inspired Menu - Roman-style pizzas, savoury primi like orecchiette with beef cheek bolognese and whipped ricotta, a celebrated vegetable section, and thoughtfully curated dishes rooted in balance and bold flavour.

  • Seasonal Pairings & Drinks - Coastal white wines, structured Tuscan reds, Etna and Piedmont varietals, classic Negronis, Spritzes and Amaros designed for pairing and lingering.

  • Inviting Ambience - Original art, a warm fireplace, Italian wine displays, and a lively but relaxed space perfect for lingering dinners and vibrant social dining.

  • Community & Connection - A place where dinner stretches into the night, and where both locals and travelers can enjoy authentic Italian tastes with North Shore flair.

"We're thrilled to bring the spirit of Provisions Italiana - inspired by the kitchens of the Italian countryside and rooted in simplicity and seasonality - to the Shipyards District," said Head Chef Mark Greenfield.

"This location at Seaside Hotel & Spa reflects our commitment to heartfelt food, thoughtful hospitality, and shared experiences that feel both familiar and extraordinary."

Provisions Italiana is now open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday, with weekend brunch and daily happy hour. For reservations and details, visit www.provisionsitaliana.com or contact 604.973.1477 | info@provisionsitaliana.com.



CONTACT:
Alex Jones
Marketing Manager for Executive Table Group
alexjones@executivetablegroup.com

SOURCE: Executive Group of Companies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/provisions-italiana-opens-at-seaside-hotel-and-spa-a-new-culinary-destination-in-north-vanco-1140768

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
