Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
05.03.2026 18:06 Uhr
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05

Strategic Equity Capital PLC('the Company')

LEI:2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Transaction in Own Shares

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's ('FCA') Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that it has today purchased 25,000 of its own ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 367.00p per share. These shares will be held in Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

Total issued share capital: 56,329,809

Shares held in Treasury (with no voting rights): 21,363,406

Total voting rights: 34,966,403

The total voting rights figure of 34,966,403 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

email: cosec@junipartners.com

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

05 March 2026


© 2026 PR Newswire
