Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.03.2026 18:06 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VentureMed Group Announces It Is Now Doing Business as Flex Vascular

MINNEAPOLIS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VentureMed Group, Inc., an innovative medical device company specializing in vessel preparation and access management for AV fistulas and grafts and peripheral vascular disease, today announced it is now doing business as Flex Vascular.


The DBA (Doing Business As) name reflects the company's focused commitment to vascular innovation and aligns directly with its flagship technology, the FLEX Vessel Prep System.

"Flex Vascular more clearly represents who we are and what we do," said Denis Harrington, Chief Executive Officer. "As adoption of FLEX Vessel Prep has grown, it became increasingly important that our public-facing name clearly align with our vascular focus and the technology we bring to clinicians and patients."

VentureMed Group, Inc. remains the company's legal corporate entity. The transition to operating as Flex Vascular is a branding update and does not involve a change in ownership, leadership, corporate structure, product offerings, or regulatory status.

The company's flagship product, the FLEX Vessel Prep System, remains unchanged. The device is FDA 510(k)-cleared and CE Mark-approved and is designed to optimize vessel preparation using proprietary Kinetic Endovascular Micro-incision Creation (KEMIC) technology. Unlike traditional balloon-based approaches that apply static pressure, KEMIC leverages controlled motion and dynamic vessel apposition to create long, precise micro-incisions. This mechanism facilitates luminal gain, may enhance drug uptake when used in combination therapy, and may reduce vessel trauma with the goal of lowering the risk of restenosis.

Customers, partners, and stakeholders will begin seeing the Flex Vascular name across company communications, materials, and digital platforms. There is no impact to existing contracts, pricing, product availability, or customer support.

For more information, visit www.FlexVascular.com.

About Flex Vascular

Flex Vascular (VentureMed Group, Inc.) is a pioneering privately held medical device company based in Minnesota dedicated to advancing endovascular solutions for arteriovenous (AV) access and peripheral vascular interventions. The company's flagship technology, the FLEX Vessel Prep System, is an FDA 510(k)-cleared and CE Mark-approved device designed to optimize vessel preparation using its proprietary Kinetic Endovascular Micro-incision Creation (KEMIC) technology.

Media contact: Tom Michals
tmichals@flexvascular.com
+1(763) 951-0280

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/658751/5838619/VentureMed_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/venturemed-group-announces-it-is-now-doing-business-as-flex-vascular-302705462.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.