Swansea, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Plates4Less, one of the UK's leading private number plate specialists, has today announced findings from an analysis of more than 10 million searches conducted on its platform during 2025, revealing a significant shift in how UK motorists are approaching private registration purchases.





The announcement coincides with the upcoming March 2026 '26' plate series launch, and follows the routine pre-launch review of registration combinations that takes place ahead of each biannual release.

Antony Clark, Marketing Manager at Plates4Less, said: "We've seen a clear and measurable change in what buyers are looking for. Humour, wordplay and creativity are now major drivers of search behaviour, and nearly a quarter of our buyers want something that isn't necessarily deeply personal to themselves - they want something that turns heads."

Key findings from the Plates4Less 2025 search data include:

Approximately 22% of all searches were for non-personalised combinations, up from 15% in 2024

Searches containing explicit or suggestive terms are now carried out by an average of nearly 50 verified buyers per day

Demand for novelty and humour-led plates has grown significantly year-on-year, particularly among small business owners and tradespeople using vehicle branding as informal marketing

Clark added: "When certain combinations aren't available - whether due to regulatory restrictions or simply because they've already been snapped up - our customers don't give up. They get more inventive. The appetite for cheeky, compliant plates has never been stronger."

Plates4Less has published guidance on which combinations remain available for the '26' series, along with examples of novelty-style plates that comply with current regulations, on their website.

Beyond humour and self-expression, private plates offer practical advantages including obscuring a vehicle's age, broadening resale appeal, and reducing cloning risk compared with standard-issue registrations. Plates4Less also provides guidance on safe transfers, retention documentation and fraud prevention.

The '26' series appears on new vehicles registered from March 2026 across England, Scotland and Wales. However, motorists may assign any older registration mark to a vehicle to personalise it.

About Plates4Less

Plates4Less, operated by VRM Swansea Ltd, is one of the UK's established private number plate specialists. With over 25 years of industry experience, the company has facilitated more than one million registrations and handles millions of plate searches annually. Plates4Less provides buying, selling and professional valuation services to private individuals, businesses, legal firms and public sector organisations.

