MMJ International Holdings: The Coming Divide in Cannabis: Why the U.S. Market Remains Out of Reach for Global Operators

"For too long, legitimate cannabinoid medicine has been trapped between two federal systems that were never designed to work together," said Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ International Holdings. "The FDA encourages clinical research into cannabinoids, yet companies pursuing those trials have faced extraordinary obstacles obtaining the pharmaceutical-grade materials required to conduct them. If the United States is serious about developing cannabinoid medicines, the regulatory framework must support science rather than obstruct it."

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Most headlines about cannabis policy focus on legalization, tax revenue, or retail sales. But beneath the surface, a far more consequential battle has been unfolding inside the federal regulatory system-one that could ultimately determine who controls the future of cannabinoid medicine in the United States.

At the center of that battle is MMJ International Holdings and its subsidiary MMJ BioPharma Cultivation.

While thousands of companies built businesses around state cannabis markets, MMJ pursued a far more difficult path: developing FDA-regulated cannabinoid medicines through formal clinical trials.

That decision placed the company directly inside a complex regulatory intersection involving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the federal courts.

And it is that intersection that could reshape the entire industry.

The Core Issue: Who Controls Medical Cannabis Research?

Under federal law, any company seeking to develop cannabinoid-based medicines must navigate two separate regulatory systems:

FDA drug development oversight

DEA control over controlled substances and manufacturing registrations

This dual-agency structure has historically created significant bottlenecks for legitimate medical research.

For years, the DEA maintained strict limits on who could cultivate cannabis for research, leaving many FDA-authorized clinical programs without adequate supply of pharmaceutical-grade material.

The result was a regulatory paradox:

The FDA encouraged scientific research into cannabinoids

But researchers often could not obtain the material needed to conduct those studies.

Why the MMJ Case Matters

The dispute surrounding MMJ's DEA registration application highlights this contradiction more clearly than any previous case.

Unlike most cannabis companies, MMJ pursued the formal pharmaceutical pathway, including FDA-authorized clinical development programs targeting serious neurological diseases such as:

Huntington's disease

Multiple sclerosis

These programs rely on consistent, pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid formulations - not the variable plant material commonly sold in retail dispensaries.

The company's legal challenge argues that federal regulatory delays have effectively prevented the development of legitimate cannabinoid medicines, despite congressional directives intended to expand research.

Why Global Cannabis Companies Still Cannot Enter the U.S. Market

While much of the North American cannabis industry has focused on retail expansion, some of the largest Canadian licensed producers have begun pivoting toward regulated medical markets abroad.

Across Europe, countries such as Germany and Poland have developed structured national medical cannabis systems that operate more like pharmaceutical distribution networks than retail markets.

These systems emphasize:

physician-driven prescriptions

regulated supply chains

standardized medical products

But despite their scale and international reach, even the largest Canadian cannabis producers face a fundamental barrier when it comes to the United States.

The reason is simple: the federal pharmaceutical pathway remains the only fully lawful route into the U.S. cannabinoid medicine market.

Without:

FDA drug approval

federally authorized manufacturing

DEA research registration

foreign cannabis companies cannot legally participate in the American medical cannabinoid sector at scale.

As a result, global operators seeking to access the U.S. market must either partner with companies already inside the federal regulatory framework or pursue their own multi-year FDA drug development programs.

A Potential Turning Point for Federal Cannabis Policy

If the courts ultimately determine that the DEA improperly blocked or delayed legitimate pharmaceutical research registrations, the consequences could be profound.

Such a ruling could force structural changes in how cannabis research is regulated, including:

expanding the number of federally authorized cannabis manufacturers

accelerating supply access for clinical trials

aligning DEA policy with FDA-approved research programs

In effect, the case could transform the federal cannabis research system from a limited experimental program into a functioning pharmaceutical supply chain.

Why This Matters for the Entire Industry

For most cannabis companies, the stakes extend far beyond a single registration decision.

If federal policy fully embraces the pharmaceutical model for cannabinoid therapies, the industry could undergo a dramatic realignment.

Future cannabinoid medicines will require:

FDA clinical trials

standardized pharmaceutical formulations

regulated manufacturing and distribution

This would shift the center of gravity of the cannabis sector away from retail dispensaries and toward biotechnology companies capable of navigating federal drug development pathways.

The precedent was already established when the FDA approved Epidiolex, proving that cannabinoid medicines can reach full regulatory approval.

But the next phase of the industry will depend on whether the federal system allows additional companies to follow that same path.

A Defining Moment for Cannabinoid Medicine

The outcome of the MMJ case may ultimately determine whether the United States develops a robust pharmaceutical cannabinoid sector or continues to rely on fragmented state markets.

If the courts force regulatory alignment between federal agencies and FDA-authorized research programs, the ripple effects could reshape the industry for decades.

In that scenario, the legal battle surrounding MMJ would not simply be remembered as a dispute over a single license.

It would be seen as the moment when the American pharmaceutical cannabis industry truly began.

