Cascale: Expert-Led Council Launched To Strengthen Higg Index Governance

Member leaders and external experts join Cascale to guide the evolution of the Higg Index framework and Cascale's Better Buying and Sustainable Furnishings Council tools.

AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG, AND OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Cascale today introduced its Technical Advisory Council (TAC), a new governance body designed to reinforce credible, inclusive decision-making across its technical work. By establishing a structured forum for strategic recommendations, the TAC strengthens how member and expert input informs the maintenance and evolution of Cascale's Higg Index framework, modules, and methodologies, as well as its tool offerings from Better Buying and the Sustainable Furnishings Council.

The TAC comprises member representatives from CIEL Textiles, Columbia Sportswear, EILEEN FISHER, Elevate Textiles, Leadership & Sustainability, MAS Holdings, Patagonia, Primark, Sapphire Textile Mills, World Resource Institute (WRI), and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), alongside experts from organizations such as 2B Policy, United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). As part of a broader evolution of Cascale's governance model, the TAC responds to member calls for greater transparency and more equitable opportunities to contribute to decision-making.

The TAC will provide structured, expert-driven guidance on frameworks, methodologies, and technical priorities, including those related to the Higg Index, which is delivered globally through Worldly's technology platform. Through balanced representation across membership categories and independent expertise, the TAC will help ensure diverse perspectives inform Cascale's decision-support structure. Recommendations from the Council will be documented and shared through Cascale's governance processes, with outputs communicated to the Executive Team, Board of Directors, and broader membership for transparency and alignment.

Cascale's governance is anchored in four core principles: collaboration, equity, inclusion, and transparency. These principles are embedded in the TAC's design through open calls for participation, balanced representation, published outputs, and regular updates via Cascale member communications. The TAC is advisory; Cascale's Board of Directors remains the cornerstone decision-making body, elected equally by affiliates, manufacturers, brands, and retailers, providing stability and continuity as the surrounding governance structure evolves.

"This evolution reflects what we've heard clearly from our members: they want structured, transparent pathways to contribute their expertise," said Nikki Wood, director of governance, Cascale. "The Technical Advisory Council strengthens our foundation of governance and measurement, ensuring that the systems our industry relies on remain credible, inclusive, and responsive to emerging challenges."

"The formation of a Technical Advisory Council is an exciting step in Cascale's ongoing development of sustainability tools like the Higg Index, with the intent of ensuring they are the most applicable, accessible, widely adopted, and effective means for measurement and improvement of sustainability performance," said Todd Copeland, founder and owner, Copeland Consultancy and chair of Cascale's Technical Advisory Council. "Going forward, structured input from all perspectives will influence the future of sustainability tools, reflecting Cascale's history of equal partnership and continuous improvement."

??"A core focus of the UNEP Textile Initiative is partnerships, including supporting the strengthening of tools that help increase industry ambition and alignment," said Bettina Heller, Officer in charge, Textiles Unit, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). "Having structured and transparent mechanisms that can inform these tools are key, and UNEP is pleased to contribute to this through initiatives such as the TAC."

"From a manufacturer perspective, it's critical that sustainability methodologies work where data is collected and improvements are delivered - on the ground," said Iqra Asghar, lead sustainability programmes & strategy, Sapphire Textile Mills. "The TAC provides an opportunity to bring manufacturing perspectives into strategic conversations, helping ensure that tools are technically sound, fair, and capable of driving meaningful progress across the full value chain."

"The Technical Advisory Council creates a clear pathway for Cascale members and external experts to contribute practical experience across both environmental and social impact," said Kim Drenner, Head of Environmental Impact at Patagonia. "I look forward to working with peers to help ensure the tools continue to evolve in ways that are rigorous and grounded in real-world application."

"The Technical Advisory Council creates a clear pathway for Cascale members and external experts to contribute practical experience across both environmental and social impact," said Raymond Yu, social responsibility program director, Columbia Sportswear. "I look forward to working with peers to help ensure the tools continue to evolve in ways that are rigorous, implementable, and grounded in real-world application."

Measurement frameworks, including the Higg Index, as well as Better Buying and Sustainable Furnishing Council tools, are used by thousands of organizations globally to inform environmental and social efforts across supply chains. By strengthening governance and formalizing technical input pathways, Cascale aims to ensure that industry experience and expert perspectives directly inform credible data, aligned methodologies, and measurable progress - supporting industry transformation and collective action.

Throughout 2026, Cascale will continue implementing its governance evolution in phases, with clear communication and defined engagement pathways for members. Cascale members can follow governance updates and view related outputs through the Governance section of Cascale Connect.

Media Contact: Forster Communications, cascaleforster@forster.co.uk

Cascale is the global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to combat climate change and support decent work in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale stewards and governs the Higg Index frameworks, modules, and methodologies, while Worldly delivers the technology platform through which they are implemented globally. Cascale also recently acquired the Better Buying and Sustainable Furnishings Council tools. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people.

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Find more stories and multimedia from Cascale at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cascale

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/expert-led-council-launched-to-strengthen-higg-index-governance-1144112