05.03.2026 18:26 Uhr
Venus Campbell: Book of Venus publishing Announces 2026 Titles Ahead of Convention Season

COLLEGE PARK, MD / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Book of Venus publishing announced its forthcoming publications ahead of its first 2026 convention tomorrow, Blerdcon's Geeknik, in Crystal City. Fresh off its award-winning 2025 season, the publisher released the second installment to Victor Pierce's bestselling series, The Princess Annals to headline Blerdcon. Authors Victor Pierce and Evie Able and Principal, Venus Campbell, will attend all three convention days.

Other 2026 releases include Venus Campbell's time-travel romance with a contemporary social lens releasing in August. Multi award-winning author, Evie Able will release Hoarding Dragons, the second children's book of the trilogy, in May as well as the second installment of her groundbreaking middle grade series, Phoenix Ashe and the Sorcers in November.

"We are thrilled to continue contributing to the genre of multicultural speculative fiction this year. Our authors have accumulated accolades for multiple 2025 releases-including the Literary Global Book Awards, Bookfest Awards, and Golden Wizard Book Awards-which reinforces the importance of these stories within the industry," Venus Campbell, noted. "Readers and critics have embraced the complexity of multicultural characters and worlds. We're excited for the coming months."

Author Evie Able added, "Multicultural juvenile stories are finally staking their claims on readers' bookshelves. The social media landscape is overflowing with reader recommendations for multicultural stories by authors of color. And conventions like Blerdcon grow bigger every year. Attendees know broader perspectives are what this age calls for."

Inspired by the global thirst for inclusive stories, the publisher's 2026 convention and publishing lineup aims to increase access to multicultural storytelling, offering re-envisioned worlds in this time of great social transition.

About Book of Venus publishing

Book of Venus publishing is an emerging leader of multicultural speculative fiction publications. The company's titles have received global recognition. With a focus on multicultural perspectives, and a steady presence in speculative fiction writing spaces, Book of Venus publishing is growing its reach and highlighting voices which are often overlooked or silenced. The company resides in College Park. MD. Visit us online at bookofvenus.com. © 2017 Book of Venus publishing. All rights reserved.

For more information, visit bookofvenus.com.

Media Contact Information
Venus Campbell
Book of Venus Publishing
info@bookofvenus.com
http://bookofvenus.com/

SOURCE: Venus Campbell



