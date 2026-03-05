BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Na me
Christopher Casey
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/ s tatus
Non-Executive Director
b)
I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Na me
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
b)
L E I
5493003K5E043LHLO706
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtype oftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument
I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e
Ordinary shares of 1 cent each (shares)
b)
N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s ) an d volum e (s)
Purchase
d)
Aggr
e
g
ate
d
i
n
formation
n/a
e )
D a te of the tr a ns ac tion
2026-03-04
f)
Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
