Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
05.03.2026 18:38 Uhr
201 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spring Forward with NetBurner's New Outdoor NTP1061 Network Time Server

Sub-Millisecond Accuracy in an Affordable Self-Contained Package

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / As millions of us prepare to spring forward an hour this March, NetBurner is making sure our devices don't miss a beat. The company is launching the NTP1061 Outdoor Network Time Server right when the time changes at 2AM this Sunday, introducing an affordable, weatherproof, self-contained NTP server to a market that's stuck in the past. A single Power Over Ethernet cable is now all it takes to deliver sub-millisecond time accuracy to an entire network, no manual clock-setting or antenna wiring required.

"NetBurner customers have made it clear that our NTP servers are an important cornerstone of their time-sensitive operations," said NetBurner engineer Paul Breed. "With the NTP1061 we wanted to remove every barrier to deploying precise network time. No separate antenna, no dedicated power run, no unnecessary expenses: just plug in a single Power over Ethernet cable, mount the unit with a clear view of the sky, and your whole network has access to sub-millisecond time precision. It really is accurate timekeeping on one cable."

Photo of the NTP1061, a white cylindrical antenna with an Ethernet cable coming out the the bottom.

The NTP1061 synchronizes directly with all major GNSS satellites to provide a Stratum 1 time source, precise to under 1 microsecond, serving up to 10,000 requests per second over the network with 1-millisecond accuracy. Configuration and real-time satellite monitoring are handled through an intuitive web interface secured with HTTPS. Its compact form factor (just 13x6 cm and barely over 100 grams) along with an IP65-rated enclosure and a wide -40°C to +85°C operating range, make it equally at home on a rooftop, at a factory, or in the field.

NetBurner is committed to supporting engineers and integrators at every stage of their deployment lifecycle, including help with developing custom solutions. The NTP1061 delivers an affordable, all-in-one solution that eliminates the complexity and cost of traditional GPS time server installations, making self-contained NTP accessible to organizations of any size.

Orders for NTP1061 will be accepted starting March 8, for delivery beginning in May 2026. Customers may order through the NetBurner website or sales department. For more information, visit the product page or contact NetBurner Sales at sales@netburner.com or (858) 558-0293.

SOURCE: NetBurner



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/spring-forward-with-netburners-new-outdoor-ntp1061-network-time-server-1143929

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.