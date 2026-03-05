Spring Forward with NetBurner's New Outdoor NTP1061 Network Time Server

Sub-Millisecond Accuracy in an Affordable Self-Contained Package

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / As millions of us prepare to spring forward an hour this March, NetBurner is making sure our devices don't miss a beat. The company is launching the NTP1061 Outdoor Network Time Server right when the time changes at 2AM this Sunday, introducing an affordable, weatherproof, self-contained NTP server to a market that's stuck in the past. A single Power Over Ethernet cable is now all it takes to deliver sub-millisecond time accuracy to an entire network, no manual clock-setting or antenna wiring required.

"NetBurner customers have made it clear that our NTP servers are an important cornerstone of their time-sensitive operations," said NetBurner engineer Paul Breed. "With the NTP1061 we wanted to remove every barrier to deploying precise network time. No separate antenna, no dedicated power run, no unnecessary expenses: just plug in a single Power over Ethernet cable, mount the unit with a clear view of the sky, and your whole network has access to sub-millisecond time precision. It really is accurate timekeeping on one cable."

The NTP1061 synchronizes directly with all major GNSS satellites to provide a Stratum 1 time source, precise to under 1 microsecond, serving up to 10,000 requests per second over the network with 1-millisecond accuracy. Configuration and real-time satellite monitoring are handled through an intuitive web interface secured with HTTPS. Its compact form factor (just 13x6 cm and barely over 100 grams) along with an IP65-rated enclosure and a wide -40°C to +85°C operating range, make it equally at home on a rooftop, at a factory, or in the field.

NetBurner is committed to supporting engineers and integrators at every stage of their deployment lifecycle, including help with developing custom solutions. The NTP1061 delivers an affordable, all-in-one solution that eliminates the complexity and cost of traditional GPS time server installations, making self-contained NTP accessible to organizations of any size.

Orders for NTP1061 will be accepted starting March 8, for delivery beginning in May 2026. Customers may order through the NetBurner website or sales department. For more information, visit the product page or contact NetBurner Sales at sales@netburner.com or (858) 558-0293.

