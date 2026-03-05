Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.03.2026 19:06 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fractal Analytics Limited: Newly Listed Fractal Crosses INR 1,001 m Net Income in Q3

  • Revenue Grows 21%, Adjusted EBITDA Grows Even Faster at 24% YoY
  • Improves Gross Margin to 47.2%, considered Best in Class

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal Analytics Ltd (BSE: 544700) (NSE: FRACTAL) announced its consolidated financial results for Q3 FY 2026, ending December 31, 2025.

In Q3 FY26, the Company reported consolidated revenue of INR 8,544 m, a growth of 21% year on year (YoY). Growth was led by strong demand in the Healthcare and Life Sciences segment (20% of revenue) which grew 78% YoY and the Banking and Financial Services segment (12% of revenue) which grew 26% YoY.

Fractal further expanded its relationships with existing clients resulting in a Net Revenue Retention* of 114% in Q3 FY26. Fractal's Net Promoter Score (NPS) during the period stood at 77.

The number of clients who generate revenues upwards of $20 million increased by 2 YoY to 6 clients. The number of clients who generate more than $1 million went by 8 YoY to 58 clients.

The company reported a Gross Margin of 47.2%, an expansion of 0.2% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA outperformed revenue growth, clocking 24% growth YoY to INR 1,521 m. Adjusted EBITDA margin was at 17.8%, an expansion of 0.4% YoY. Profit after Tax was INR 1,001 m.

Fractal Products beating Global Benchmarks

The company's consumer-targeted AI-based health assistant, Vaidya.ai 2.0, became the first AI model to achieve a 50+ score on OpenAI's HealthBench (Hard), on the toughest healthcare benchmarks that measure advanced clinical reasoning across complex diagnostic scenarios, outperforming ChatGPT-5, GPT-5.2 and Gemini Pro 3.

PiEvolve, an evolutionary agentic engine designed for autonomous machine learning and scientific discovery, was ranked among the top-performing agents on OpenAI's MLE-Bench, outperforming agents from leading AI research labs, including Google, Microsoft and Meta.

Commenting on the performance, Srikanth Velamakanni, Group CEO and Executive Vice-Chairman said: "We delivered a great quarter, improving across nearly every metric. Our best-in-class organic growth, gross margins, and high client retention reflect the strength of our enterprise AI capabilities and the trust our clients place in us.

We have built a disciplined, high-performance organization focused on solving complex enterprise problems with AI. As adoption scales across industries, Fractal is well positioned to lead this transformation while creating sustained long-term value for our clients and shareholders."

For more information, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at https://fractal.ai/investor-relations

About Fractal

Fractal is a publicly listed global enterprise AI company with a vision to power every human decision in the enterprise. With a workforce of over 5,000 professionals across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, Fractal partners with Fortune 500 companies to embed AI into critical business decisions across growth, supply chains, pricing, and customer experience.

Committed to sustained innovation, Fractal invests more than 5% of its annual revenue in AI research and development, supporting foundational AI research, product development, and IP creation that address both immediate client needs and long-term technological advancement.

The company reported consolidated revenue of INR 27.6 billion for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, representing a 30% CAGR over the past decade. Following a successful IPO in February 2026, Fractal is listed on the BSE and NSE in India.

For more information, go to www.fractal.ai.

*Net Revenue Retention in our Fractal.ai segment measures how effectively we retain and expand revenue from our existing clients over a defined period and is calculated by comparing the current period's revenue from the clients who existed at the start of the period, with their revenue in the previous period - including the effects of upsells, crosssells and contractions

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/newly-listed-fractal-crosses-inr-1-001-m-net-income-in-q3--302705732.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.