(Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the Règlement général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

TP (Paris:TEP):

Stock Market: Euronext Paris compartment A

ISIN Code: FR0000051807

As of February 28, 2026:

- Total number of shares composing the share capital of the company: 59,874,365

- Total number of gross voting rights: 61,350,318

- Total number of net voting rights*: 59,604,407

Net After deduction of the shares deprived of voting right

Presence in the bylaws of a provision requiring the disclosure of a crossing of threshold in addition to those for which disclosure is mandatory: NO

About TP Group

TP is a global leader in digital business services that consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of Specialized Services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allow it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

