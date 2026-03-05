Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 05-March-2026 / 17:48 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 5 March 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 5 March 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 65,000 Highest price paid per share: 151.00p Lowest price paid per share: 137.20p 141.3337p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,538,277 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,203,299 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,203,299 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 141.3337p 65,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 571 151.00 08:01:54 00380181537TRLO1 XLON 541 145.80 08:11:10 00380188934TRLO1 XLON 453 143.00 08:31:38 00380204614TRLO1 XLON 96 143.00 08:31:38 00380204615TRLO1 XLON 572 141.60 08:32:34 00380205275TRLO1 XLON 537 139.60 08:49:33 00380216841TRLO1 XLON 536 138.20 08:49:39 00380216900TRLO1 XLON 532 138.20 08:49:41 00380216934TRLO1 XLON 563 139.80 09:00:01 00380225951TRLO1 XLON 550 138.20 09:01:33 00380227881TRLO1 XLON 530 138.00 09:01:33 00380227884TRLO1 XLON 530 138.00 09:01:33 00380227885TRLO1 XLON 560 137.20 09:07:30 00380235082TRLO1 XLON 522 140.00 09:32:26 00380268959TRLO1 XLON 557 139.20 09:32:37 00380269066TRLO1 XLON 527 141.00 09:37:56 00380273117TRLO1 XLON 571 140.60 09:40:10 00380274769TRLO1 XLON 556 139.20 09:43:03 00380277010TRLO1 XLON 556 139.40 09:43:03 00380277011TRLO1 XLON 540 139.00 09:52:55 00380284780TRLO1 XLON 529 140.40 09:54:50 00380286238TRLO1 XLON 572 139.60 09:57:29 00380287934TRLO1 XLON 572 139.00 09:57:44 00380288250TRLO1 XLON 537 139.60 09:58:16 00380288554TRLO1 XLON 554 144.80 10:34:34 00380290952TRLO1 XLON 525 145.00 10:39:27 00380291099TRLO1 XLON 541 144.40 11:00:52 00380292063TRLO1 XLON 541 144.00 11:00:52 00380292064TRLO1 XLON 538 146.60 11:13:41 00380292492TRLO1 XLON 563 147.00 11:14:17 00380292509TRLO1 XLON 1125 147.00 11:14:17 00380292510TRLO1 XLON 1125 147.20 11:14:17 00380292511TRLO1 XLON 535 143.60 11:38:08 00380293342TRLO1 XLON 566 142.20 11:48:21 00380293598TRLO1 XLON 535 141.60 12:26:00 00380294436TRLO1 XLON 523 140.60 12:32:35 00380294594TRLO1 XLON 523 140.20 12:44:00 00380294993TRLO1 XLON 724 140.00 12:44:00 00380294994TRLO1 XLON 384 140.00 12:44:00 00380294995TRLO1 XLON 555 140.00 12:44:09 00380295012TRLO1 XLON 555 140.20 12:48:30 00380295138TRLO1 XLON 558 140.60 12:56:54 00380295369TRLO1 XLON 534 139.40 13:19:00 00380295834TRLO1 XLON 378 140.00 13:28:53 00380296007TRLO1 XLON 188 140.00 13:28:53 00380296008TRLO1 XLON 557 140.00 13:30:30 00380296057TRLO1 XLON 1072 140.20 13:38:04 00380296254TRLO1 XLON 530 140.80 13:49:05 00380296655TRLO1 XLON 530 140.60 13:59:50 00380296995TRLO1 XLON 72 141.40 14:16:13 00380297644TRLO1 XLON 546 141.00 14:26:03 00380298077TRLO1 XLON 553 140.80 14:27:10 00380298135TRLO1 XLON 48 140.80 14:27:12 00380298138TRLO1 XLON 4 140.80 14:27:14 00380298140TRLO1 XLON 542 140.60 14:27:15 00380298142TRLO1 XLON 559 141.80 14:48:38 00380300073TRLO1 XLON 534 141.80 14:49:08 00380300095TRLO1 XLON 535 141.00 14:54:30 00380300298TRLO1 XLON 455 141.40 14:58:52 00380300498TRLO1 XLON 558 141.60 15:11:15 00380301445TRLO1 XLON 19507 141.30 15:12:32 00380301545TRLO1 XLON 534 141.00 15:23:34 00380302603TRLO1 XLON 539 141.00 15:24:52 00380302857TRLO1 XLON 4538 141.00 15:24:52 00380302858TRLO1 XLON 238 141.00 15:24:52 00380302859TRLO1 XLON 530 140.80 15:25:03 00380302873TRLO1 XLON 2151 141.00 15:25:03 00380302874TRLO1 XLON 1396 141.00 15:25:03 00380302875TRLO1 XLON 201 140.80 15:34:28 00380303592TRLO1 XLON

351 140.80 15:34:28 00380303593TRLO1 XLON 286 141.40 15:36:27 00380303716TRLO1 XLON 524 141.20 15:36:30 00380303726TRLO1 XLON 543 141.40 15:49:10 00380304279TRLO1 XLON 559 141.60 15:53:54 00380304526TRLO1 XLON 401 141.80 16:00:37 00380304950TRLO1 XLON 562 140.00 16:14:04 00380305784TRLO1 XLON 43 140.00 16:16:27 00380306017TRLO1 XLON 322 140.00 16:16:27 00380306018TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

