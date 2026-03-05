D.A. Davidson MCF International announced that it served as financial advisor to shareholders of Saxdor Yachts ("Saxdor") on its sale to Malibu Boats Inc. ("Malibu") for approximately EUR 150 million (USD $175 million). Saxdor's shareholders may earn up to EUR 72 million (USD $84 million) in additional consideration upon achievement of certain operating and financial growth targets.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Saxdor is a designer and manufacturer of premium adventure dayboats and one of the world's fastest-growing boat brands. Malibu is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats and marine services.

Founded in 2019, Saxdor has rapidly emerged as one of Europe's most dynamic premium performance boatbuilders. Its award-winning models fuse advanced hull engineering, modern Scandinavian design and highly functional luxury at an exceptional value redefining expectations in the premium adventure dayboat segment. Today, Saxdor operates multiple production facilities in Europe and has a global distribution footprint comprised of over 100 dealers across 5 continents and more than 50 countries.

"Saxdor is a premium boat brand that has disrupted the global luxury market," stated Eric Stetler, Managing Director and Head of Diversified Industrials and M&A at D.A. Davidson. "We appreciate the opportunity to work with Saxdor's shareholders on this important transaction and look forward to seeing the Company's continued success as part of the Malibu family of brands."

Henrik Dahl, Chairman of the Board of Saxdor, noted, "Being part of Malibu gives us an ideal framework to continue driving our aggressive long-term growth plan. D.A. Davidson MCF International was a valued partner throughout the transaction and important in bringing these two companies together."

"D.A. Davidson MCF International's cross-border expertise and relationships helped us secure an exciting global partner that is well-suited for Saxdor's next phase of growth," stated Daniel Nyman, Board Member of Saxdor.

D.A. Davidson's Investment Banking Division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, and technology. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

