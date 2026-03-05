Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
05.03.2026 19:46 Uhr
Esaote launches the new MyLabTM E85 GTS ultrasound system in Vienna

VIENNA, Austria, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy to transport, featuring compact size and high-quality images, developed to revolutionise and facilitate the work of interventional radiologists all around the world. This is MyLabTM E85 GTS, the new cart-based ultrasound system that Esaote, a leading Italian company in medical imaging innovation, presented at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR), held in Vienna from 4th to 8th March.

The machine is based on two new technologies, combined for the first time: Virtual Navigator and Ablation Confirmation. The former enables real-time multimodality image fusion for accurate navigation, reinforcing the role of ultrasound as a valuable aid to computed tomography (CT)-guided interventional procedures. The second analyses and combines pre- and post-treatment CT and multiparametric MRI data with real-time ultrasound imaging automatically to assess the technical success of thermal ablation procedures. The combination of both technologies aims at providing interventional radiologists with accurate diagnosis, excellent needle visualisation and improved interventional procedures.

Equipped with a touch-sensitive keyboard that is easy to clean, MyLabTM E85 GTS represents a further evolution in the devices now available to specialists, offering their patients even greater precision in minimally invasive therapeutic and diagnostic procedures. The combination of Virtual Navigator and Ablation Confirmation guarantees extremely high performance in biopsies, aspirations and drainages. The visualization of the needle is excellent and contributes to the confidence of the physician and the precision of the operation performed.

"Interventional procedures can be done under CT guidance, but allying them with ultrasound systems, characterized by non-radiation procedures and real time-imaging, offers invaluable advantages: with a single click, the fusion between CT and US images is operational", explained Marta Daniel, Guided Therapy Product and Clinical Solutions Manager at Esaote, on the sidelines of the launch of the new ultrasound scanner at the European Congress of Radiology in Vienna. "By maximising the workflow of focal ablation, MyLabTM E85 GTS offers the first "integrated" Ablation Confirmation Software in addition to fusion imaging. The software analyses pre- and post-ablation CT scans and provides feedback on the effectiveness of the procedure, maintaining real-time fused images to navigate the target area, both to confirm treatment and to further ablate any residual areas identified. This is a revolutionary breakthrough that ensures confidence and precision", she concluded.

Esaote developed the new MyLabTM E85 GTS with today's interventional radiology needs in mind. "Working with young physicians all around the world, we identified their challenges and understood their specific requests, pushing us to go beyond the conventional functions of an ultrasound system", said Laurent Rapon, Global Business Development Manager GTS US. "The E85 GTS is our first response to this commitment, proposing a sealed keyboard design and integrating tailor-made software to further ease complex interventional procedures".

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
