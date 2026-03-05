Anzeige
05.03.2026 20:26 Uhr
Payroll4Construction: Construction Contractors Are Protecting Profit Margins With Smarter Job Cost Reporting

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Post-COVID supply chain disruptions and material cost volatility have compressed already-tight construction margins - and contractors are looking for better ways to catch problems early.

To address that challenge, Payroll4Construction, an industry-leading construction payroll service from Foundation Software, recently hosted a webinar titled "How Smarter Job Cost Reporting Can Transform Your Construction Bottom Line."

Featuring Melissa "Missy" O'Shea, Partner at Sax LLP, the webinar introduces her "Three C's" framework for smarter job cost reporting:

  1. Clarity - knowing exactly where each job stands financially at any point in time

  2. Consistency - applying uniform cost codes and reporting cadences across every project

  3. Connection - ensuring field data and financial systems tell the same story

O'Shea walks through the specific metrics she tracks for clients across every active job, including estimated versus earned gross profit, labor productivity, billing efficiency, change order cycle time and cash flow by job and backlog analysis.

She also addresses one of the most common reporting failures in construction: the disconnect between what project managers see in the field and what the finance team reports in the office.

When those two pictures don't match, contractors are often making decisions based on incomplete or outdated information - and by the time the discrepancy surfaces, the margin damage is already done.

Contractors who watch the full webinar will come away with a practical, repeatable playbook for building reporting cadences, standardizing cost codes and integrating field data with financial systems.

To learn more about smarter job cost reporting, watch the full webinar here.

Payroll4Construction, LLC
Payroll4Construction is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can help manage certified payroll reporting, complete multi-jurisdiction processing, handle union tracking, cut checks, issue direct deposits and so much more. For information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

Foundation Software, LLC
Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Payroll4Construction



