Club Car Wash Strengthens Community Ties in West Chicago After Acquiring Wett Car Wash Site

WEST CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Club Car Wash expands its roots in the local community by offering new guests a special deal. After acquiring the previous Wett Car Wash at 193 W North Ave, the company is working to establish new relationships with customers at its first store in West Chicago.

Until March 19, guests can get Club Car Wash's best MVP Wash for $1 ($26 value). All proceeds from the washes will be donated to Cradles to Crayons, a local nonprofit that helps provide everyday essentials to children in need.

"At Club Car Wash, we believe in the power of community," said Collin Bartels, President of Club Car Wash. "We're proud to mark the start of our journey in West Chicago by partnering with an amazing organization that has a huge impact on local children."

As a long-time partner of Children's Miracle Network (CMN), the company frequently supports community initiatives that impact local CMN hospitals across the United States. Every week, Club Car Wash hosts its $14 Tuesday where guests can get MVP Washes at an exclusive price, and $1 from every single wash is donated to a local CMN hospital.

After acquiring the previous Wett Car Wash site, Club Car Wash is working to ease the transition for prior members.

"We want everyone in West Chicago to feel welcomed to the Club family," said Cory Via, Chief Operations Officer at Club Car Wash. "We are committed to earning the trust of the community and hope prior members of Wett Car Wash will give us a chance to show them how we can offer a better experience through new management and exceptional service."

Club Car Wash is the fastest growing tunnel car wash chain in the United States, and offers state-of-the-art amenities, premium wash features, and exclusive benefits through its unlimited membership program.

For previous Wett Car Wash members with questions about memberships, please contact (833) 416-9975 (option 2).

