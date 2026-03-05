Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
05.03.2026 20:50 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Club Car Wash Strengthens Community Ties in West Chicago After Acquiring Wett Car Wash Site

Get $1 MVP Washes - All Proceeds to Local Nonprofit Cradles to Crayons

WEST CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Club Car Wash expands its roots in the local community by offering new guests a special deal. After acquiring the previous Wett Car Wash at 193 W North Ave, the company is working to establish new relationships with customers at its first store in West Chicago.

Until March 19, guests can get Club Car Wash's best MVP Wash for $1 ($26 value). All proceeds from the washes will be donated to Cradles to Crayons, a local nonprofit that helps provide everyday essentials to children in need.

"At Club Car Wash, we believe in the power of community," said Collin Bartels, President of Club Car Wash. "We're proud to mark the start of our journey in West Chicago by partnering with an amazing organization that has a huge impact on local children."

As a long-time partner of Children's Miracle Network (CMN), the company frequently supports community initiatives that impact local CMN hospitals across the United States. Every week, Club Car Wash hosts its $14 Tuesday where guests can get MVP Washes at an exclusive price, and $1 from every single wash is donated to a local CMN hospital.

After acquiring the previous Wett Car Wash site, Club Car Wash is working to ease the transition for prior members.

"We want everyone in West Chicago to feel welcomed to the Club family," said Cory Via, Chief Operations Officer at Club Car Wash. "We are committed to earning the trust of the community and hope prior members of Wett Car Wash will give us a chance to show them how we can offer a better experience through new management and exceptional service."

Club Car Wash is the fastest growing tunnel car wash chain in the United States, and offers state-of-the-art amenities, premium wash features, and exclusive benefits through its unlimited membership program.

For previous Wett Car Wash members with questions about memberships, please contact (833) 416-9975 (option 2).

Contact Information

Media
media@clubcarwash.com
(833) 416 - 9975

SOURCE: Club Car Wash



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/club-car-wash-strengthens-community-ties-in-west-chicago-after-acquiri-1144214

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.