Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
ACCESS Newswire
05.03.2026 21:50 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Glo Tanning Expands in North Texas With New Midlothian Studio Opening March 7

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in Midlothian, Texas, on March 7, bringing its signature blend of skincare, wellness, and tanning services to the community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of luxury services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is locally owned and operated by Sarah and Ken Collins, who are focused on expanding access to modern wellness and self-care offerings in the Midlothian community while building a strong team of local employees.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions ranging from red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences to UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With over 100 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a luxury wellness model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"Midlothian is one of the fastest growing communities in North Texas, and we are excited to bring a wellness concept that fits naturally into people's everyday routines," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning. "Our goal is to make high-quality self-care convenient and consistent. Every new studio allows us to introduce more people to the confidence and wellness that come with taking time for themselves."

Location:
750 N. Hwy 67 #100
Midlothian, Texas 76065

About Glo Tanning

Founded in 2010, Glo Tanning has grown into one of the fastest-expanding wellness franchises in the nation, with 105 locations open and 250 in development. The company offers UV tanning, red light therapy, infrared sauna, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services through its spa-like studios. Glo's proprietary Perfect Tan in One Day system and comprehensive franchise support have made it a leader in accessible luxury wellness.

Contact Information
Glo Tanning PR Team
pr@glotanning.com

SOURCE: Glo Tanning



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/glo-tanning-expands-in-north-texas-with-new-midlothian-studio-op-1144250

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
