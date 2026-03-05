Anzeige
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
WKN: A14X6S | ISIN: US15870P3073 | Ticker-Symbol: 2I3
Tradegate
03.03.26 | 21:21
5,050 Euro
-2,88 % -0,150
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
05.03.2026 22:02 Uhr
115 Leser
Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, March 12, 2026

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR), a leading translational oncology research organization, will report its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2026, on Thursday, March 12, 2026, after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 4:30 P.M. EDT (1:30 P.M. PDT). To join the call dial 888-506-0062 (Domestic) or 973-528-0011 (International) and enter the access code 957548. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 (Domestic) or 919-882-2331 (International) and entering passcode: 53731, or by accessing the investors section of the company's website within 72 hours.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology is a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology R&D solutions to biopharma organizations. With the largest and most annotated bank of clinically relevant patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and primary hematological malignancy models, Champions delivers innovative highest-quality data through proprietary in vivo and ex vivo platforms. Through its large portfolio of cutting-edge bioanalytical platforms, groundbreaking data platform and analytics, and scientific excellence, Champions enables the advancement of preclinical and clinical oncology drug discovery and development programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

Media Inquiries:

Gavin Cooper
Vice President, Global Marketing
gcooper@championsoncology.com

Website: https://www.championsoncology.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/championsoncology/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/champions-oncology-inc-/
Twitter: @ChampionsOncol1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/championsoncology/

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/champions-oncology-to-announce-third-quarter-financial-results-on-thu-1143711

