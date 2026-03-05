Anzeige
WKN: A2H5T5 | ISIN: US54150E1047
Tradegate
05.03.26 | 13:37
8,850 Euro
+1,72 % +0,150
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3508,70023:00
8,4508,70022:00
ACCESS Newswire
05.03.2026 22:26 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad: LOMA NEGRA 4Q25

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Loma Negra, (NYSE:LOMA)(BYMA: LOMA), ("Loma Negra" or the "Company"), the leading cement producer in Argentina, today announced results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 (our "4Q25 Results").

4Q25 Key Highlights

  • Net sales revenues stood at Ps. 225,233 million (US$ 152 million), and decreased by 1.7% YoY, mainly explained by a decrease of 4.4% in in the top line of the Cement segment.

  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA reached Ps. 44,293 million, decreasing by 33.4% YoY in pesos, while in dollars it reached 37 million, down 26.9% from 4Q24.

  • The Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 19.7%, decreasing by 938 basis points YoY from 29.0%.

  • Net Profit of Ps. 5,895 million, compared to a net profit of Ps. 29,096 million in the same period of the previous year, mainly driven by a lower operational performance, coupled with a loss in net financial results.

  • Net Debt stood at Ps. 266,492 million (US$183 million), representing a Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.47x, compared to 0.89x in FY24.

FY25 Key Highlights

  • Net revenues reached Ps. 848,087 million (US$ 606 million), decreasing 7.8% YoY, mainly driven by lower revenues in our core Cement segment, while the other segments delivered mixed performance.

  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA reached Ps. 181,002 million, decreasing 24.0% YoY in pesos, while in dollars it reached 146 million, with a decrease of 26.1% YoY.

  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 21.3%, contracting by 454 basis points from 25.9% in 2024.

  • Net Profit of Ps. 22,821 million, showing a decrease of 88.7% YoY.

  • Loma Negra is presenting its fifth Sustainability Report for fiscal year 2025, reflecting our economic, environmental and social performance and reaffirming our commitment to transparently inform our stakeholders about our actions and their impacts.

The Company has presented certain financial figures, Table 1b and Table 11, in U.S. dollars and Pesos without giving effect to IAS 29. The Company has prepared all other financial information herein by applying IAS 29.

Commenting on the financial and operating performance for the fourth quarter of 2025, Sergio Faifman, Loma Negra's Chief Executive Officer, noted: "2025 marked a year of gradual recovery for Argentina's economy and for the cement industry. Volumes improved year-over-year, but the rebound has been slower than initially expected, and the industry still has significant ground to cover to return to 2023 levels. While the pace of normalization remains moderate, we are optimistic that the country is moving in the right direction as macroeconomic stability continues to consolidate.

During the year, we completed the rollout of our new 25kg bag - a major operational transformation that required significant investment and coordination across our plants. It represents a meaningful step forward for the industry, particularly in improving safety and working conditions for construction workers.

Fourth quarter results were in line with the trends observed throughout the year, with margins remaining tight amid demand that continues to show a gradual and still fragile recovery, along with persistent macroeconomic financial constraints. Looking ahead to 2026, we expect a recovery in profitability supported by the initiatives implemented during 2025, and as market conditions strengthen, the upside could be even more significant.

As we approach our 100th anniversary, we remain committed to long-term value creation. This year, we also published our fifth Sustainability Report, reaffirming our focus on circular economy initiatives, carbon footprint reduction, energy efficiency, and social impact, as we continue building a sustainable business model for the decades ahead."

Table 1: Financial Highlights

(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
December 31,

Twelve-months ended
December 31,

2025

2024

% Chg.

2025

2024

% Chg.

Net revenue

225,233

229,122

-1.7

%

848,087

919,761

-7.8

%

Gross Profit

52,949

74,631

-29.1

%

185,007

245,971

-24.8

%

Gross Profit margin

23.5

%

32.6

%

-906

bps

21.8

%

26.7

%

-493

bps

Adjusted EBITDA

44,293

66,549

-33.4

%

181,002

238,087

-24.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg.

19.7

%

29.0

%

-938

bps

21.3

%

25.9

%

-454

bps

Net Profit (Loss)

5,895

29,096

-79.7

%

22,821

202,094

-88.7

%

Net Profit (Loss) attributable to owners of the Company

6,245

29,489

-78.8

%

23,585

202,335

-88.3

%

EPS

10.7031

50.5399

-78.8

%

40.4204

346.7714

-88.3

%

Average outstanding shares

583

583

0.0

%

583

583

0.0

%

Net Debt

266,492

213,567

24.8

%

266,492

213,567

24.8

%

Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA

1.47

x

0.89

x

0.66

x

1.47

x

0.89

x

0.66

x

Table 1b: Financial Highlights in Ps and in U.S. dollars (figures exclude the impact of IAS 29)

In million Ps.

Three-months ended
December 31,

Twelve-months ended
December 31,

2025

2024

% Chg.

2025

2024

% Chg.

Net revenue

218,894

169,569

29.1

%

753,640

576,798

30.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA

52,617

50,147

4.9

%

181,727

181,701

0.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg.

24.0

%

29.6

%

-554

bps

24.1

%

31.5

%

-739

bps

Net Profit (Loss)

5,141

25,354

-79.7

%

37,290

63,720

-41.5

%

Net Debt

266,492

153,182

74.0

%

266,492

153,182

74.0

%

Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA

1.47

x

0.89

x

0.66

x

1.47

x

0.89

x

0.66

x

In million US$

Three-months ended
December 31,

Twelve-months ended
December 31,

2025

2024

% Chg.

2025

2024

% Chg.

Ps./US$, av

1,435.91

1,000.38

43.5

%

1,244.26

918.87

35.4

%

Ps./US$, eop

1,459.42

1,032.50

41.3

%

1,459.42

1,032.50

41.3

%

Net revenue

152

170

-10.1

%

606

628

-3.5

%

Adjusted EBITDA

37

50

-26.9

%

146

198

-26.1

%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg.

24.0

%

29.6

%

-554

bps

24.1

%

31.5

%

-739

bps

Net Profit (Loss)

4

25

-85.9

%

30

69

-56.8

%

Net Debt

183

148

23.1

%

183

148

23.1

%

Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA

1.47

x

0.89

x

0.66

x

1.47

x

0.89

x

0.66

x

Overview of Operations

Sales Volumes

Table 2: Sales Volumes2

Three-months ended
December 31,

Twelve-months ended
December 31,

2025

2024

% Chg.

2025

2024

% Chg.

Cement, masonry & lime
MM Tn

1.29

1.31

-1.2

%

5.02

4.90

2.5

%

Concrete
MM m3

0.17

0.11

62.0

%

0.56

0.40

42.7

%

Railroad
MM Tn

1.06

1.03

2.8

%

3.93

3.63

8.2

%

Aggregates
MM Tn

0.30

0.28

8.2

%

1.15

0.97

19.1

%

2 Sales volumes include inter-segment sales

Sales volumes of cement, masonry, and lime in 4Q25 decreased by 1.2% year-over-year (YoY) to 1.29 million tons. Following the trend observed in the previous quarter, demand recovery slowed in the second half of the year amid rising economic and political uncertainty and a more challenging basis of comparison.

A closer look at dispatch modes shows mixed performance. Bulk cement dispatches continued their positive trend, supported by higher activity levels among concrete producers, larger construction projects, and public works. In contrast, bagged cement dispatches, which are more closely linked to retail consumption, remained affected by the economic slowdown and macroeconomic volatility, declining during the quarter.

Concrete segment volumes increased by 62.0% year-over-year, driven primarily by private developments related to logistics facilities and certain public infrastructure projects, such as works at Rosario Airport, which boosted concrete dispatches.

The Aggregates segment posted an 8.2% year-over-year expansion, supported by sustained demand from road construction and railroad projects.

Railway segment volumes grew by 2.8% compared to the same quarter in 2024, driven by higher transportation of granitic aggregates and chemicals, which more than offset declines in cement, grains, gypsum, and frac sand. Gypsum and frac sand volumes continue to be affected by the disruption of the railway line connecting Bahía Blanca and Neuquén.

For fiscal year 2025, our main segment-cement, masonry, and lime-registered a year-over-year expansion of 2.5%. The recovery after the first half of the year slowed down amid electoral and financial uncertainties that impacted the level of activity and the cement demand recovery in the second half of the year. Bulk cement dispatches showed a better performance on the back of higher activity in bigger construction or infrastructure projects, as bagged cement, more related to retail consumption, is still lagging in terms of recovery. As our segment also includes masonry cement and lime, which posted performance similar to bagged cement, this weighed on overall segment growth and resulted in a performance below that of the broader cement industry, which only reflects grey cement volumes.

The Concrete segment closed the year with 42.7% year-over-year growth, while the Aggregates segment expanded by 19.1%. In line with bulk cement dispatches, concrete demand showed a stronger recovery, underpinned by industrial projects and a moderate reactivation of public works.

The Railway segment's volume increased by 8.2% in 2025. While cement volumes transported remained almost flat, the significant increase in granitic aggregates more than offset the decline in gypsum and frac sand, both of which were affected by the disruption of the railway line connecting Bahía Blanca and Neuquén.

Review of Financial Results

Table 3: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
December 31,

Twelve-months ended
December 31,

2025

2024

% Chg.

2025

2024

% Chg.

Net revenue

225,233

229,122

-1.7

%

848,087

919,761

-7.8

%

Cost of sales

(172,284

)

(154,490

)

11.5

%

(663,080

)

(673,790

)

-1.6

%

Gross profit

52,949

74,631

-29.1

%

185,007

245,971

-24.8

%

Selling and administrative expenses

(29,148

)

(27,424

)

6.3

%

(94,345

)

(96,261

)

-2.0

%

Other gains and losses

1,096

3,395

-67.7

%

4,813

5,992

-19.7

%

Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts

(2,051

)

(2,525

)

-18.7

%

(9,033

)

(9,761

)

-7.5

%

Finance gain (cost), net

Gain on net monetary position

19,722

29,753

-33.7

%

90,039

345,815

-74.0

%

Exchange rate differences

(15,143

)

(13,942

)

8.6

%

(85,133

)

(57,498

)

48.1

%

Financial income

1,188

941

26.2

%

3,977

2,582

54.0

%

Financial expense

(15,568

)

(15,626

)

-0.4

%

(57,960

)

(108,557

)

-46.6

%

Profit (Loss) before taxes

13,044

49,205

-73.5

%

37,365

328,282

-88.6

%

Income tax expense

Current

(8,447

)

(13,659

)

-38.2

%

(19,512

)

(87,414

)

-77.7

%

Deferred

1,298

(6,449

)

n/a

4,967

(38,774

)

n/a

Net profit (Loss)

5,895

29,096

-79.7

%

22,821

202,094

-88.7

%

Net Revenues

Net revenue decreased 1.7% to Ps. 225,233 million in 4Q25, from Ps. 229,122 million in the comparable quarter last year, mainly due to the lower top line performance of the Cement business, followed by the rest of the segments with the exception of the Concrete business.

The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment recorded a 4.4% year-over-year decline in revenues, mainly reflecting softer pricing conditions compared to the same period last year. However, sequential pricing improved for the second consecutive quarter, deepening the real-term recovery observed in the prior quarter and narrowing the year-over-year gap. Volumes declined slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Bagged cement continues to show weaker performance, weighing on the industry's recovery, while bulk cement dispatches continue to exhibit a positive trend.

Concrete revenue increased sharply by 37.1% in the quarter compared to 4Q24, with a volume expansion of 62.0% that compensated for the softer pricing dynamics in a highly competitive environment. The growth in volumes was supported by increased activity in infrastructure projects, specifically in the province of Santa Fe and private developments related mainly to logistics infrastructure.

In the same direction, revenues in the Aggregates segment remained nearly flat, decreasing by just 0.9% year-over-year. Sales volumes increased by 8.2%, driven by higher activity in road construction and railroad projects. However, this positive volume effect was offset by weaker pricing dynamics in a highly competitive environment. Additionally, the sales mix had a negative impact, as road construction projects primarily require fine aggregates, which carry a lower average price.

Railroad revenues declined by 8.9% in 4Q25 compared to the same quarter of 2024, as higher transported volumes, up 2.8%, only partially offset softer pricing conditions. The disruption of the railway line in Bahía Blanca continued during the quarter, affecting longer-haul traffic-mainly grains, gypsum and frac sand-reducing ton-kilometers transported and, consequently, revenue generation.

For fiscal year 2025, net revenues declined by 7.8% to Ps. 848,087 million from Ps. 919,761 million in 2024, primarily reflecting weaker top-line performance in our core Cement business, as well as in the Railroad and Aggregates segments, partially offset by an expansion in Concrete revenues.

Cost of sales, and Gross profit

Cost of sales increased by 11.5% year-over-year to Ps. 172,284 million in 4Q25, mainly reflecting higher costs in the Cement segment, coupled with a greater impact from depreciation following the completion of the 25-kilogram bagging project. Additionally, cost performance in 4Q24 set a challenging basis for comparison.

In the Cement segment, unit costs (excluding depreciation) maintained the trend observed in previous quarters, increasing by only 0.8% quarter-over-quarter. Energy inputs continued to contribute to cost management efforts, particularly thermal energy. However, higher maintenance expenses and increased utilization of maintenance spare parts and supplies, along with a greater impact from packaging costs related to the implementation of the 25kg bags, put upward pressure on costs. Additionally, 4Q24 set a challenging basis for the year-over-year comparison, as the period benefited from particularly low production costs.

Gross profit decreased by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, totaling Ps. 52,949 million compared to Ps. 74,631 million in 4Q24. Similarly, the gross profit margin contracted by 906 basis points year-over-year, reaching 23.5%, reflecting a sequential recovery from the previous quarter.

During fiscal year 2025, Gross Profit decreased 24.8% to Ps. 185,007 million with a gross profit margin contraction of 493 basis points to 21.8%.

Selling and Administrative Expenses

Selling and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased by 6.3% to Ps. 29,148 million in 4Q25, compared to Ps. 27,424 million in 4Q24. This increase was mainly driven by a higher allowance for doubtful accounts and increased IT expenses, partially offset by lower freight and marketing costs. As a percentage of sales, SG&A stood at 12.9%, increasing 97 bps from 4Q24.

During fiscal year 2025, SG&A decreased by 2.0% compared to the previous year and represented 11.1% of sales, up 66 bps from FY 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA & Margin

Table 4: Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation & Margin

(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
December 31,

Twelve-months ended
December 31,

2025

2024

% Chg.

2025

2024

% Chg.

Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:

Net profit (Loss)

5,895

29,096

-79.7

%

22,821

202,094

-88.7

%

(+) Depreciation and amortization

19,396

15,946

21.6

%

85,528

82,384

3.8

%

(+) Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts

2,051

2,525

-18.7

%

9,033

9,761

-7.5

%

(+) Income tax expense

7,150

20,109

-64.4

%

14,545

126,189

-88.5

%

(+) Financial interest, net

12,617

7,576

66.5

%

47,156

75,517

-37.6

%

(+) Exchange rate differences, net

15,143

13,942

8.6

%

85,133

57,498

48.1

%

(+) Other financial expenses, net

1,764

7,108

-75.2

%

6,827

30,458

-77.6

%

(+) Gain on net monetary position

(19,722

)

(29,753

)

-33.7

%

(90,039

)

(345,815

)

-74.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA

44,293

66,549

-33.4

%

181,002

238,087

-24.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

19.7

%

29.0

%

-938

bps

21.3

%

25.9

%

-454

bps

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 33.4% year-over-year in 4Q25, totaling Ps. 44,293 million compared to Ps. 66,549 million in the same period of the previous year. This performance was primarily driven by weaker results in the Cement business, while the other segments showed improvements.

As a result, the Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 938 basis points to 19.7% in 4Q25 from 29.0% in 4Q24. On a sequential basis, the margin decreased by only 114 basis points from 20.8% in the previous quarter. Additionally, the higher contribution of other segments, which operate with structurally lower margins, also weighed on the consolidated margin.

In particular, the Adjusted EBITDA margin of the Cement, Masonry and Lime segment contracted by 1,097 basis points to 22.7%. This contraction was mainly driven by higher cost of sales and softer pricing performance, which, despite showing an improved sequential trend, continues to lag on a year-over-year basis. Additionally, higher SG&A expenses and a lower contribution from Other Gains and Losses also weighed on the quarter's performance.

Meanwhile, the Concrete segment's Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 326 basis points to -2.8% in 4Q25, from -6.1% in 4Q24, as the recovery in sales volumes helped dilute fixed costs. However, softer pricing dynamics in a highly competitive environment continued to weigh on the segment's performance.

The Aggregates segment's Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 80 basis points to -8.1% in 4Q25, compared to -8.9% in 4Q24. Despite continued volume growth, profitability remained under pressure due to ongoing competitive dynamics and a sales mix tilted toward lower-margin products.

In the Railroad segment, the Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 233 basis points year-over-year, reaching 1.9% in 4Q25 compared to -0.4% in 4Q24. Volumes increased modestly, supported by higher shipments of granitic aggregates. Nonetheless, the ongoing disruption of the Bahía Blanca railway line continued to limit longer-haul traffic-mainly grains, gypsum and frac sand. These headwinds were partially mitigated by cost containment measures.

During FY25, Adjusted EBITDA declined by 24.0% to Ps. 181,002 million, compared to Ps. 238,087 million in FY24. Despite a moderate recovery in volumes, margins faced tougher conditions during the year, resulting in a contraction of 454 basis points in the Adjusted EBITDA margin, to 21.3% from 25.9% in 2024.

Finance Costs-Net

Table 5: Finance Gain (Cost), net

(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
December 31,

Twelve-months ended
December 31,

2025

2024

% Chg.

2025

2024

% Chg.

Exchange rate differences

(15,143

)

(13,942

)

8.6

%

(85,133

)

(57,498

)

48.1

%

Financial income

1,188

941

26.2

%

3,977

2,582

54.0

%

Financial expense

(15,568

)

(15,626

)

-0.4

%

(57,960

)

(108,557

)

-46.6

%

Gain on net monetary position

19,722

29,753

-33.7

%

90,039

345,815

-74.0

%

Total Finance Gain (Cost), Net

(9,801

)

1,127

n/a

(49,077

)

182,342

n/a

During 4Q25, the Company reported a total net financial cost of Ps. 9,801 million, compared to a gain of Ps. 1,127 million recorded in 4Q24. This year-over-year decline was mainly attributable to a lower gain on the net monetary position, as the inflationary effect on monetary liabilities moderated considerably compared to the same period last year. Year-over-year variations related to inflation adjustments have narrowed significantly, as the basis of comparison increasingly reflects periods of more normalized inflation.

Meanwhile, net financial expense remained broadly stable, decreasing 2.1% year-over-year to Ps. 14,381 million, primarily driven by higher financial income as a result of a higher cash position during the period.

During FY 2025, the Company recorded a total net financial cost of Ps. 49.1 billion, compared to a net financial gain of Ps. 182.3 billion in 2024. This shift was primarily driven by a lower gain related to inflation exposure and a higher impact from foreign exchange differences.

Net Profit and Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company

The Company reported Net Profit of Ps. 5.9 billion in 4Q25, compared to Net Profit of Ps. 29.1 billion in the same period of the previous year. The decline was mainly driven by weaker operating performance, coupled with a lower net financial result reflecting a more moderate inflationary effect. However, the decrease was partially offset by lower income tax expenses.

Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company totaled Ps. 6.2 billion. During the quarter, the Company reported earnings per common share of Ps. 10.7031 and earnings per ADR of Ps. 53.5155, compared to earnings per common share of Ps. 50.5399 and earnings per ADR of Ps. 252.6996 in 4Q24.

During fiscal year 2025, Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company totaled Ps. 23.6 billion, compared to Ps. 202.3 billion in fiscal year 2024. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by the negative impact of the financial result, reflecting the reduced effect of inflation on the net monetary position, coupled with weaker operating performance.

Capitalization

Table 6: Capitalization and Debt Ratio

(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

As of December 31,

2025

2024

Total Debt

297,908

224,818

- Short-Term Debt

134,273

132,443

- Long-Term Debt

163,635

92,375

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments

(31,416

)

(11,252

)

Total Net Debt

266,492

213,567

Shareholder's Equity

1,066,162

1,043,342

Capitalization

1,364,070

1,268,160

LTM Adjusted EBITDA

181,002

240,481

Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA

1.47

x

0.89

x

As of December 31, 2025, total Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments amounted to Ps. 31,416 million, compared to Ps. 11,252 million as of December 31, 2024. Total debt at quarter-end stood at Ps. 297,908 million, composed of Ps. 134,273 million in short-term borrowings, including the current portion of long-term debt (45% of total debt), and Ps. 163,635 million in long-term borrowings (55% of total debt). As of the end of 4Q25, 85% (Ps. 253,981 million) of Loma Negra's total debt was denominated in U.S. dollars, while 15% (Ps. 43,927 million) was denominated in pesos.

As of December 31, 2025, 85% of the Company's consolidated debt accrued interest at a fixed rate, while the remaining 15% accrued interest at a variable rate, primarily linked to short-term peso market rates.

During the quarter, the Company faced the maturity of its Class 2 corporate bond, with outstanding principal of US$ 55.5 million. On a sequential basis, net debt in U.S. dollar terms decreased by US$ 23 million during the quarter, totaling US$ 183 million at period-end.

At quarter-end, Loma Negra's total debt had an average maturity of 1.0 year. Subsequent to the quarter's close, the Company issued a new US$ 60 million corporate bond at a 6.5% interest rate, with a 36-month tenor. This transaction further strengthens our liability profile by extending the overall average maturity of our debt.

The Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) ratio stood at 1.47x as of the end of the fourth quarter, compared to 0.89x as of December 31, 2024.

Cash Flows

Table 7: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
December 31,

Twelve-months ended
December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net Profit (Loss)

5,895

29,096

22,821

202,094

Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities

33,593

28,670

138,296

(839

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

18,524

5,082

(95,720

)

(37,190

)

Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities

58,012

62,848

65,396

164,065

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from disposal of Yguazú Cementos S.A.

-

-

1,453

-

Property, plant and equipment, Intangible Assets, net

(17,503

)

(27,924

)

(67,293

)

(94,721

)

Contributions to Trust

(357

)

(266

)

(1,553

)

(1,171

)

Investments, net

52,760

-

681

-

Net cash used in investing activities

34,899

(28,189

)

(66,711

)

(95,891

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds / Repayments from borrowings, Interest paid

(128,976

)

(41,035

)

21,401

(62,711

)

Dividends paid

-

-

(3

)

-

Share repurchase plan

-

-

-

(782

)

Net cash generated by (used in) by financing activities

(128,976

)

(41,035

)

21,399

(63,493

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(36,065

)

(6,375

)

20,084

4,681

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

71,939

19,291

11,252

19,291

Effect of the re-expression in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted")

(4,215

)

(1,570

)

(12,103

)

(13,198

)

Effects of the exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency

(244

)

(298

)

12,183

478

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

31,416

11,048

31,416

11,252

In 4Q25, net cash generated from operating activities totaled Ps. 58,012 million, compared to Ps. 62,848 million in the same period of the previous year. The year-over-year decrease was mainly driven by weaker operating performance. This was partially offset by a favorable working capital dynamic. Inventories increased at a slower pace than in 4Q24, releasing cash. Together with lower income tax payments, this more than offset the additional cash requirements from higher trade receivables and a lower contribution from accounts payable.

During the quarter, the Company used Ps. 128,976 million on financing activities, mainly allocated in the repayment of borrowings due to the maturity of the Class 2 corporate bond. Additionally, Ps. 34,899 million were generated from investing activities, primarily due to the liquidation of short-term investments funded with the proceeds from the Class 5 bond issuance, which were later applied to the repayment of the Class 2 bond. On the other hand, CAPEX decreased following the completion of the 25-kilogram bagging project.

During fiscal year 2025, the Company made capital investments for a total of Ps. 67,293 million. The cash flow generated by operating activities was Ps. 65,396 million compared to Ps. 164,065 million in FY 2024, and net cash generated in financial activities for Ps. 21,399 million compared to net cash used of Ps. 63,493 million the previous year

Recent Events

Domestic Bond Issuance

On January 23, 2026, the Company issued its Class 6 domestic bonds for a total principal amount of US$ 60.0 million. The main terms and conditions of the issuance are outlined below.

Amount of Issue

US$ 60 million

Issue Price

100% of principal amount

Interest rate

6.5% per annum

Interest payments

semiannually

Maturity

Bullet - 36 months

4Q25 Earnings ConferenceCall

When: 10:00 a.m. U.S. ET (12:00 noon BAT), March 6, 2026
Dial-in: 0800-444-5129 (Argentina), 1-833-255-2824 (U.S.), 1-866-605-3852 (Canada), 1-412-902-6701 (International)
Password: Loma Negra Call
Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=JW53QP05
Replay: A telephone replay of the conference call will be available until March 13, 2026. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. toll free), or 1-412-317-0088 (International). The passcode for the replay is 7407952. The audio of the conference call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.lomanegra.com

Definitions

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus financial interest, net plus income tax expense plus depreciation and amortization plus exchange rate differences plus other financial expenses, net plus tax on debits and credits to bank accounts, plus share of loss of associates, plus net Impairment of Property, plant and equipment, and less income from discontinued operation. Loma Negra believes that excluding tax on debits and credits to bank accounts from its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is a better measure of operating performance when compared to other international players.

Net Debt is calculated as borrowings less cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

About Loma Negra

Founded in 1926, Loma Negra is the leading cement company in Argentina, producing and distributing cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime, products primarily used in private and public construction. Loma Negra is a vertically-integrated cement and concrete company, with nationwide operations, supported by vast limestone reserves, strategically located plants, top-of-mind brands and established distribution channels. Loma Negra is listed both on BYMA and on NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol "LOMA". One ADS represents five (5) common shares. For more information, visit www.lomanegra.com.

Note

The Company presented some figures converted from Pesos to U.S. dollars for comparison purposes. The exchange rate used to convert Pesos to U.S. dollars was the reference exchange rate (Communication "A" 3500) reported by the Central Bank for U.S. dollars. The information presented in U.S. dollars is for the convenience of the reader only. Certain figures included in this report have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as totals in certain tables may not be arithmetic aggregations of the figures presented in previous quarters.

Rounding: We have made rounding adjustments to reach some of the figures included in this report. As a result, numerical figures shown as totals in some tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that preceded them.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are only predictions based upon our current expectations and projections about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," "seek," "forecast," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to us. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, among others things: changes in general economic, political, governmental and business conditions globally and in Argentina, changes in inflation rates, fluctuations in the exchange rate of the peso, the level of construction generally, changes in cement demand and prices, changes in raw material and energy prices, changes in business strategy and various other factors. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe in good faith that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Any or all of Loma Negra's forward-looking statements in this release may turn out to be wrong. You should consider these forward-looking statements in light of other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 31, 2017 in connection with Loma Negra's initial public offering. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

IR Contacts

Marcos I. Gradin, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations

Diego M. Jalón, Investor Relations Manager

+54-11-4319-3050

investorrelations@lomanegra.com

--- Financial Tables Follow ---

Table 8: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

As of December 31,

As of December, 31

2025

2024

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,361,529

1,386,785

Right to use assets

3,241

4,179

Intangible assets

8,711

3,811

Investments

91

91

Goodwill

911

911

Inventories

81,984

88,094

Other receivables

1,301

8,227

Other assets

403

895

Total non-current assets

1,458,170

1,492,992

Current assets

Inventories

294,183

265,418

Other receivables

37,356

18,195

Trade accounts receivable

76,819

64,787

Investments

21,655

761

Cash and banks

9,761

10,491

Total current assets

439,773

359,651

TOTAL ASSETS

1,897,943

1,852,643

SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY

Capital stock and other capital related accounts

347,824

347,824

Reserves

695,810

493,476

Retained earnings

23,585

202,335

Equity attributable to the owners of the Company

1,067,219

1,043,634

Non-controlling interests

(1,056

)

(292

)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY

1,066,162

1,043,342

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

163,635

92,375

Provisions

14,066

14,787

Salaries and social security payables

1,958

1,985

Tax liabilities

4,445

-

Debts for leases

1,328

2,366

Other liabilities

1,069

1,329

Deferred tax liabilities

339,177

344,144

Total non-current liabilities

525,679

456,986

Current liabilities

Borrowings

134,273

132,443

Accounts payable

118,176

123,118

Advances from customers

14,425

8,434

Salaries and social security payables

24,360

23,560

Tax liabilities

11,361

61,624

Debts for leases

2,205

1,826

Other liabilities

1,303

1,311

Total current liabilities

306,102

352,315

TOTAL LIABILITIES

831,781

809,302

TOTAL SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1,897,943

1,852,643

Table 9: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
December 31,

Twelve-months ended
December 31,

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

Net revenue

225,233

229,122

-1.7

%

848,087

919,761

-7.8

%

Cost of sales

(172,284

)

(154,490

)

11.5

%

(663,080

)

(673,790

)

-1.6

%

Gross Profit

52,949

74,631

-29.1

%

185,007

245,971

-24.8

%

Selling and administrative expenses

(29,148

)

(27,424

)

6.3

%

(94,345

)

(96,261

)

-2.0

%

Other gains and losses

1,096

3,395

-67.7

%

4,813

5,992

-19.7

%

Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts

(2,051

)

(2,525

)

-18.7

%

(9,033

)

(9,761

)

-7.5

%

Finance gain (cost), net

Gain on net monetary position

19,722

29,753

-33.7

%

90,039

345,815

-74.0

%

Exchange rate differences

(15,143

)

(13,942

)

8.6

%

(85,133

)

(57,498

)

48.1

%

Financial income

1,188

941

26.2

%

3,977

2,582

54.0

%

Financial expenses

(15,568

)

(15,626

)

-0.4

%

(57,960

)

(108,557

)

-46.6

%

Profit (loss) before taxes

13,044

49,205

-73.5

%

37,365

328,282

-88.6

%

Income tax expense

Current

(8,447

)

(13,659

)

-38.2

%

(19,512

)

(87,414

)

-77.7

%

Deferred

1,298

(6,449

)

n/a

4,967

(38,774

)

n/a

Net Profit (Loss)

5,895

29,096

-79.7

%

22,821

202,094

-88.7

%

Net Profit (Loss) for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

6,245

29,489

-78.8

%

23,585

202,335

-88.3

%

Non-controlling interests

(350

)

(393

)

-10.8

%

(764

)

(241

)

217.4

%

NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

5,895

29,096

-79.7

%

22,821

202,094

-88.7

%

Earnings per share (basic and diluted):

10.7031

50.5399

-78.8

%

40.4204

346.7714

-88.3

%

Table 10: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
December 31,

Twelve-months ended
December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net Profit (Loss)

5,895

29,096

22,821

202,094

Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash provided by operating activities

Income tax expense

7,150

20,109

14,545

126,189

Depreciation and amortization

19,396

15,946

85,528

82,384

Provisions

3,279

1,985

8,518

6,950

Exchange rate differences

12,116

13,370

74,908

53,613

Interest expense

12,753

7,931

47,491

76,647

Loss on transactions with securities

-

716

-

716

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

38

(2,237

)

(545

)

(3,591

)

Gain on net monetary position

(19,722

)

(29,753

)

(90,039

)

(345,815

)

Impairment of trust fund

(408

)

266

(1,099

)

1,171

Share-based payment

-

338

-

898

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Inventories

(10,112

)

(27,449

)

(13,947

)

(60,629

)

Other receivables

4,744

16,021

(19,338

)

30,139

Trade accounts receivable

(6,405

)

123

(36,779

)

(52,422

)

Advances from customers

5,229

727

7,771

(1,588

)

Accounts payable

22,651

29,123

18,249

71,830

Salaries and social security payables

8,808

7,885

6,581

15,499

Provisions

(588

)

(640

)

(2,053

)

(1,711

)

Tax liabilities

(5,146

)

(4,970

)

17,790

(7,078

)

Other liabilities

(183

)

(9,783

)

317

(14,794

)

Income tax paid

(1,483

)

(5,954

)

(75,321

)

(16,437

)

Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities

58,012

62,848

65,396

164,065

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from disposal of Yguazú Cementos S.A.

-

-

1,453

Proceeds from disposal of Property, plant and equipment

1,065

586

2,003

2,276

Payments to acquire Property, plant and equipment

(16,337

)

(28,065

)

(62,886

)

(96,094

)

Payments to acquire Intangible Assets

(2,231

)

(444

)

(6,410

)

(903

)

Acquire investments

2,035

-

(50,044

)

Proceeds from maturity investments

50,725

-

50,725

-

Contributions to Trust

(357

)

(266

)

(1,553

)

(1,171

)

Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities

34,899

(28,189

)

(66,711

)

(95,891

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from non-convertible negotiable obligations

-

-

119,586

-

Proceeds from borrowings

22,731

25,251

224,865

434,283

Interest paid

(9,640

)

(8,129

)

(37,414

)

(81,022

)

Dividends paid

(0

)

-

(3

)

-

Debts for leases

(642

)

(529

)

(2,326

)

(2,284

)

Repayment of borrowings

(141,425

)

(57,628

)

(283,310

)

(413,688

)

Share repurchase plan

-

(0

)

-

(782

)

Net cash generated by (used in) financing activities

(128,976

)

(41,035

)

21,399

(63,493

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(36,065

)

(6,375

)

20,084

4,681

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

71,939

19,291

11,252

19,291

Effect of the re-expression in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted")

(4,215

)

(1,570

)

(12,103

)

(13,198

)

Effects of the exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency

(244

)

(298

)

12,183

478

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

31,416

11,048

31,416

11,252

Table 11: Financial Data by Segment (figures exclude the impact of IAS 29)
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
December 31,

Twelve-months ended
December 31,

2025

%

2024

%

2025

%

2024

%

Net revenue

218,894

100.0

%

169,569

100.0

%

753,640

100.0

%

576,798

100.0

%

Cement, masonry cement and lime

187,506

85.7

%

149,450

88.1

%

653,980

86.8

%

510,890

88.6

%

Concrete

23,685

10.8

%

13,197

7.8

%

70,982

9.4

%

45,911

8.0

%

Railroad

19,656

9.0

%

16,445

9.7

%

69,070

9.2

%

54,071

9.4

%

Aggregates

5,378

2.5

%

4,079

2.4

%

19,463

2.6

%

14,132

2.5

%

Others

3,689

1.7

%

1,979

1.2

%

10,825

1.4

%

5,872

1.0

%

Eliminations

(21,020

)

-9.6

%

(15,580

)

-9.2

%

(70,681

)

-9.4

%

(54,077

)

-9.4

%

Cost of sales

145,398

100.0

%

105,075

100.0

%

510,721

100.0

%

349,813

100.0

%

Cement, masonry cement and lime

118,612

81.6

%

86,287

82.1

%

417,423

81.7

%

292,531

83.6

%

Concrete

22,044

15.2

%

13,464

12.8

%

70,882

13.9

%

45,145

12.9

%

Railroad

18,522

12.7

%

15,107

14.4

%

66,409

13.0

%

47,921

13.7

%

Aggregates

5,513

3.8

%

4,553

4.3

%

21,824

4.3

%

14,910

4.3

%

Others

1,726

1.2

%

1,245

1.2

%

4,864

1.0

%

3,383

1.0

%

Eliminations

(21,020

)

-14.5

%

(15,580

)

-14.8

%

(70,681

)

-13.8

%

(54,077

)

-15.5

%

Selling, admin. expenses and other gains & losses

25,764

100.0

%

16,485

100.0

%

74,818

100.0

%

51,693

100.0

%

Cement, masonry cement and lime

21,178

82.2

%

14,032

85.1

%

64,626

86.4

%

45,884

88.8

%

Concrete

2,238

8.7

%

734

4.5

%

4,293

5.7

%

1,799

3.5

%

Railroad

1,616

6.3

%

1,102

6.7

%

3,643

4.9

%

2,404

4.7

%

Aggregates

64

0.2

%

52

0.3

%

225

0.3

%

161

0.3

%

Others

668

2.6

%

565

3.4

%

2,031

2.7

%

1,446

2.8

%

Depreciation and amortization

4,885

100.0

%

2,139

100.0

%

13,626

100.0

%

6,409

100.0

%

Cement, masonry cement and lime

3,549

72.7

%

1,636

76.5

%

10,119

74.3

%

4,719

73.6

%

Concrete

98

2.0

%

56

2.6

%

397

2.9

%

216

3.4

%

Railroad

1,050

21.5

%

325

15.2

%

2,049

15.0

%

1,129

17.6

%

Aggregates

176

3.6

%

120

5.6

%

1,031

7.6

%

340

5.3

%

Others

11

0.2

%

2

0.1

%

29

0.2

%

6

0.1

%

Adjusted EBITDA

52,617

100.0

%

50,147

100.0

%

181,727

100.0

%

181,701

100.0

%

Cement, masonry cement and lime

51,264

97.4

%

50,767

101.2

%

182,050

100.2

%

177,193

97.5

%

Concrete

(500

)

-0.9

%

(944

)

-1.9

%

(3,796

)

-2.1

%

(817

)

-0.4

%

Railroad

569

1.1

%

560

1.1

%

1,068

0.6

%

4,875

2.7

%

Aggregates

(22

)

0.0

%

(407

)

-0.8

%

(1,555

)

-0.9

%

(599

)

-0.3

%

Others

1,306

2.5

%

171

0.3

%

3,960

2.2

%

1,050

0.6

%

Reconciling items:

Effect by translation in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted")

(8,323

)

16,402

(725

)

56,386

Depreciation and amortization

(19,396

)

(15,946

)

(85,528

)

(82,384

)

Tax on debits and credits banks accounts

(2,051

)

(2,525

)

(9,033

)

(9,761

)

Finance gain (cost), net

(9,801

)

1,127

(49,077

)

182,342

Income tax

(7,150

)

(20,109

)

(14,545

)

(126,189

)

NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

5,895

29,096

22,821

202,094

SOURCE: Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/loma-negra-4q25-1144151

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
