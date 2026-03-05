Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 02M
Tradegate
05.03.26 | 21:55
22,645 Euro
+1,32 % +0,295
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 Per Share

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 2, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 21, 2026.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Investors
Jason Tremblay
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4282
jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

Media
Ben Pratt
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Joan Tong, CFA
The Mosaic Company
863-640-0826
joan.tong@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/mosaic-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0.22-per-share-1144167

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
