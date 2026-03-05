Ladan Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi: Canada's Housing Crisis Demands a Manufacturing Revolution: The Case for Modular and Prefabricated Construction

Ladan Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi, President & CEO of Sky Property Group Inc., calls on developers, governments, and investors to accelerate the adoption of modular and prefabricated construction to address Canada's deepening housing shortage.

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Canada's housing crisis continues to defy conventional solutions. Despite record government spending, zoning reforms, and accelerated approval processes in cities from Vancouver to Halifax, the country still falls dramatically short of the supply needed to house a rapidly growing population. But a quiet manufacturing revolution - modular and prefabricated construction - is beginning to reshape how Canada thinks about building homes at scale.

Modular housing units being assembled on a Toronto construction site.

Ladan Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi, President & CEO of Sky Property Group Inc., has been watching this transformation closely. For her, the answer to Canada's housing shortage isn't just about building more - it's about building smarter.

"The traditional construction model is broken," says Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi. "Labour shortages, supply chain volatility, brutal Canadian winters - all of these are compressing timelines and inflating costs. Modular construction attacks all of those problems at once. If Canada is serious about delivering the housing it needs by 2030, we can't afford to ignore this approach."

What Is Modular Construction - and Why Does It Matter for Canada? Modular and prefabricated construction involves manufacturing significant portions of a building - or entire units - in a factory-controlled environment, then transporting and assembling them on-site. The approach has been gaining momentum globally, particularly in countries grappling with high construction costs and skilled labour shortfalls.

In Canada, the case for modular construction is especially compelling. The country's harsh winter climate regularly interrupts outdoor construction work, adding months to project timelines and millions in carrying costs. Factory-based manufacturing sidesteps these seasonal constraints entirely, enabling year-round production regardless of what's happening outside.

According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Canada needs to build approximately 3.5 million additional homes beyond current projections by 2030 to restore affordability. Achieving that goal with conventional stick-frame or cast-in-place construction methods alone is, by most expert assessments, virtually impossible within that timeframe.

Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi sees modular construction as one of the clearest paths forward. "We're talking about 30 to 50 percent faster build times compared to conventional construction, with comparable or better quality outcomes. For a developer trying to close the gap between housing demand and supply, that's not a minor efficiency gain - that's a fundamental shift in what's achievable."

A Canadian prefabricated housing manufacturing facility producing building modules year-round.

The Economics of Factory-Built Homes Beyond speed, modular construction offers a compelling economic case that is increasingly attracting the attention of institutional investors and developers across Canada.

Factory environments dramatically reduce material waste - some studies suggest savings of 50 to 80 percent compared to site-built construction. Labour efficiency is higher because workers build in optimized, controlled settings rather than navigating scaffolding, variable terrain, and weather. Quality control is more consistent, which reduces costly defects and remediation after occupancy.

For cities like Toronto, where land costs have reached extraordinary heights and carrying costs on development projects can run into the hundreds of thousands per month, any approach that compresses timelines has an outsized financial impact.

"Every month shaved off a construction timeline is real money," says Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi. "It reduces interest costs, lowers exposure to market volatility, and gets housing to the people who need it faster. At Sky Property Group, we're actively evaluating modular methods across several project types - not as an experiment, but as a viable delivery model."

Ladan Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi, President & CEO of Sky Property Group Inc., presents a modular housing development strategy.

Federal and Provincial Momentum Governments at multiple levels are beginning to recognize modular construction as a serious policy lever. The federal government has flagged prefabricated housing as a priority in its most recent housing strategy iterations, with funding earmarked to support manufacturing capacity and ecosystem development.

Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta have all seen increased activity from modular housing manufacturers looking to scale up. Indigenous communities across the country - where housing shortages are particularly acute and remote locations make conventional construction especially difficult - have emerged as early adopters of modular approaches with meaningful results.

For Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi, government support is necessary but not sufficient. "Policy can open the door, but the private sector has to walk through it. We need developers, financiers, and builders to commit to learning this model, investing in partnerships with manufacturers, and designing projects from the ground up with modular delivery in mind - not bolting it on as an afterthought."

Addressing the Skills and Supply Chain Gap One of the persistent barriers to scaling modular construction in Canada has been the shortage of skilled tradespeople familiar with factory-based building methods. Traditional apprenticeship programs have been slow to incorporate modular manufacturing curricula, leaving a gap between industry demand and workforce readiness.

Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi argues that closing this gap requires coordinated investment. "We need the trades schools, colleges, and apprenticeship programs to evolve. This isn't about replacing construction workers - it's about giving them better tools and better environments to do their work. A factory is safer than a construction site in a January snowstorm. We should be attracting more people to this industry, not fewer."

Supply chain resilience is another critical consideration. The COVID-era disruptions exposed how fragile just-in-time material delivery models can be for site-built construction. Modular facilities, with their controlled procurement and inventory management, offer a measure of insulation from these risks - though they are not immune to global materials market pressures.

The Path Forward For Ladan Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi and Sky Property Group Inc., modular and prefabricated construction represents not a niche alternative but a mainstream necessity for Canadian real estate development.

"We built our cities with the tools of the 20th century," she reflects. "The housing crisis we're in today demands 21st-century solutions. Modular construction is proven. It scales. It's fast. And Canada has the manufacturing base, the engineering talent, and the policy urgency to make it work. What we need now is will."

As developers, investors, and policymakers gather this spring to chart the next chapter of Canada's housing recovery, Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi's message is clear: the factory floor is the new construction site - and the developers who embrace that reality first will be the ones who define the next decade of Canadian real estate.

A completed modular residential community in Canada showcasing the potential of factory-built housing at scale.

