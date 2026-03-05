Juno Corp. Commences Large Drilling Program in the Ring of Fire

Ontario Recognizes High-Purity Iron as a Critical Mineral

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Juno Corp. ("Juno" or the "Company"), the largest mineral claimholder and most active explorer in Ontario's Ring of Fire, is pleased to announce that drilling has officially commenced on the Company's 2026 exploration program - what Juno believes to be the largest drilling campaign in the Ring of Fire in over a decade. The Company also acknowledges the Ontario government's decision to add high-purity iron and aluminum to Ontario's Critical Minerals List, a significant development that directly aligns with Juno's Vespa critical minerals discovery.

"This is a transformational moment for Juno and for the Ring of Fire," said Robert Cudney, Founder, Director & CEO of Juno Corp. "With drills now turning on what we believe to be the largest exploration program this region has seen in decades, we are building on the exceptional discoveries at Big Thunder and Vespa. The simultaneous advancement of a district-scale gold system and a uniquely enriched critical minerals complex is rare in exploration - and we are just getting started.

The inclusion of high-purity iron on Ontario's Critical Minerals list is a bold and forward-thinking step that underscores its vital role in clean steel production, advanced manufacturing and next-generation technologies. Discoveries such as Juno's Vespa system demonstrate the potential of the Ring of Fire to anchor secure, made-in-Ontario supply chains for iron, titanium, vanadium, scandium and gallium - the very materials that will drive innovation, strengthen our industrial competitiveness, and power Ontario's economy for generations," said Robert Cudney.

Highlights:

Drilling has commenced on Juno's fully funded 2026 exploration program, with a minimum budget of $20 million dedicated to advancing two flagship district-scale discoveries: Big Thunder (high-grade gold) and Vespa (high-grade critical minerals)

100 drill holes planned across ~28,000 metres - 50 holes at Vespa (~13,000m) and 50 holes at Big Thunder (~15,000m)

Ontario adds high-purity iron and aluminum to its Critical Minerals List , which supports the strategic significance of Juno's Vespa V-Ti-Fe-Sc-Ga discovery in the central Ring of Fire

Winter road is now open and Juno has successfully mobilized equipment and personnel to its Ring of Fire operations

Vespa maiden mineral resource targeted with 44 mineral resource-definition holes and 6 exploration holes planned;

Ring of Fire development momentum accelerating - Wyloo's Eagle's Nest nickel project cleared a major federal regulatory milestone, and road infrastructure continues to advance with Webequie and Marten Falls First Nations

Juno's land position now totals 29,956 claims covering approximately 5,796 km² - the size of the Greater Toronto Area - making Juno the largest mineral claimholder in the Ring of Fire

Drilling Commenced - 2026 Program Underway

Following the Company's January 19, 2026 announcement detailing its fully funded 2026 exploration program, Juno is pleased to confirm that drilling operations have now commenced. The winter road into the Ring of Fire is open and Juno has successfully mobilized drill rigs, equipment, fuel, and personnel to its operational base at Oval Lake Camp.

Three drill rigs are planned for deployment between Big Thunder (gold) and Vespa (critical minerals).

At Big Thunder, the Company plans 50 holes totalling approximately 15,000 metres across the Pluto and North Edge, areas. Priority targets have been defined using a combination of previous drill results, AI and geochemistry-based soil targets, ground IP survey results, and structural analysis. Previous Big Thunder drill results include:

Big Thunder Gold District:*

PLU-24-001: 78.9 g/t Au over 3.9m from 104m depth including 370.0 g/t Au over 0.6m from 105m depth

PLU-24-007: 3.9 g/t Au over 16.0m from 297m depth including 15.8 g/t Au over 4.0m from 297m depth

NDG-24-002: 25.9 g/t Au over 2.3m from 19.5m depth including 72.9 g/t Au over 0.8m from 19.5m depth

At Vespa, the Company plans 50 holes totaling approximately 13,000 metres, including 44 mineral resource-definition holes and 6 exploration holes targeting AI-identified soil anomalies and magnetic inversion priority targets. Drilling is focused on the highest-confidence area with the objective of supporting calculation of a maiden mineral resource estimate.

Vespa Critical Minerals:*

VES-24-003: 103.0m grading 22.0% Fe, 4.33% TiO2, 0.49% V2O5 from 62.0m, including 25.1m grading 48.7% Fe, 10.9% TiO2, 1.23% V2O5 from 74.7m

VES-24-015: 71.8m grading 35.7% Fe, 8.22% TiO2, 0.75% V2O5 from 12.2m, including 55.1m grading 43.3% Fe, 10.2% TiO2, 0.93% V2O5 from 15.6m

Metallurgical testing confirmed 64-67% Fe concentrates with ~1.8% V2O5 and near-70% TiO2 concentrates

*(The above noted results may not be representative of the entire results. For complete drill results, please refer to Juno's press releases dated January 29, 2025, titled "Juno Corp. Discovers Extensive Critical Minerals in the Ring of Fire" and "Juno Corp. Announces Two Gold Discoveries in the Ring of Fire", and the Company's press release dated January 19, 2026, titled "Juno Fully Funded to Conduct Largest Drilling Program in the Ring of Fire in Decades.")

Ontario Recognizes High-Purity Iron as a Critical Mineral

The Company acknowledges the Ontario government's announcement to add high-purity iron and aluminum to Ontario's Critical Minerals List as part of the renewal of the Province's Critical Minerals Strategy. This recognition directly aligns with Juno's Vespa discovery, which hosts high-grade high-purity iron alongside vanadium, titanium, scandium, and gallium - minerals essential to clean steel production, aerospace manufacturing, battery technologies, and next-generation industries.

This addition follows the Government of Canada's inclusion of high-purity iron on the federal Critical Minerals List in 2024, further reinforcing the strategic importance of secure, domestic supply chains for these materials.

Ring of Fire Development Momentum

The Ring of Fire continues to gain significant momentum as a nationally strategic mineral district. On February 24, 2026, it was reported that the federal Impact Assessment Agency of Canada decided not to designate Wyloo's Eagle's Nest nickel project for a federal impact assessment, clearing a major regulatory hurdle for the proposed mine. Wyloo has indicated its feasibility study is substantially complete.

Road infrastructure into the Ring of Fire continues to advance, with Webequie First Nation and Marten Falls First Nation having both submitted provincial environmental assessments for access roads connecting their communities to the Ring of Fire and Ontario's highway system. Webequie is targeting construction commencement as early as April 2026.

Winter Road Mobilization and Operational Readiness

Juno has also continued to work alongside experienced infrastructure and logistics providers to support operational readiness in the region. During the current winter road season, heavy equipment, supplies, and materials have been successfully mobilized to the Ring of Fire to support exploration activities and regional development. The participation of Green Infrastructure Partners Inc. (GIP), recognized for their expertise in large-scale civil infrastructure and remote logistics, reflects the growing alignment between industry and infrastructure capacity as development momentum in the region accelerates.

About Juno Corp.

Juno Corp. is a private, Ontario-based mineral exploration company and the largest mineral claim holder in the Ring of Fire. With a land position covering approximately 5,796 km², Juno is focused on discovering and advancing gold and critical mineral assets through responsible exploration, technical excellence, and strategic partnerships.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Cudney

Chief Executive Officer

416-628-5902

info@junocorp.com

www.junocorp.com

Qualified Person

Scott Zelligan, P. Geo. (PGO #2078), Director of Exploration for Juno Corp. is considered a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning: the currently planned 2026 exploration activities; the establishment of a mineral resource estimate; the conceptual nature of exploration targets; the strategic importance of Ring of Fire critical minerals; the expected development of the Company's projects, including expectations regarding metallurgical work, drilling and exploration activities; and the execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to any future activity. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "would", "positions", "benefit", "committed", "accelerate", "advancing", "catalyst", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, including: the exploration work will be successful and further mineralization will be found; the Company will be able to establish a mineral resource estimate; that necessary approvals and permits for infrastructure will be obtained to make the project viable; that applicable First Nations engagement and consultation processes will proceed as anticipated; that there will be no material changes to government policy or regulatory frameworks; that economic conditions will remain favourable for infrastructure development and mineral exploration; and that Juno will be able to maintain its mineral claims in good standing.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: changes in proposed activities for 2026; changes in government policy, priorities, or regulatory frameworks at the federal or provincial level; changes in relationships with First Nations communities or outcomes of ongoing legal proceedings related to Ring of Fire development; failure to obtain necessary permits, approvals, or authorizations; changes in the scope, design, or timing of proposed projects; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes in general economic conditions; the ability to secure financing for exploration activities.

Although management of Juno has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management of Juno believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Juno cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. Juno does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE: Juno Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/juno-corp.-commences-large-drilling-program-in-the-ring-of-fire-1144445