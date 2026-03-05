Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTCID: TLOFF) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today.

The TSX Resolution approving the Concurrent Private Placement (defined below), as more particularly described in the management information circular of the Company dated January 30, 2026, was approved by a majority of votes cast by disinterested shareholders.

Talon is also pleased to announce closing of the previously announced private placement of 1,855,578 common shares to an entity controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$7,782,294 (the "Concurrent Private Placement").

ABOUT TALON

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company advancing and operating high-grade nickel-copper assets in the United States, including 100% ownership of the Eagle Mine and Humboldt Mill in Michigan, the only primary nickel mine currently operating in the United States, and the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Minnesota. Talon is in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in central Minnesota. Talon's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with additional high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project and currently owns 51%. Talon has a neutrality and workforce development agreement in place with the United Steelworkers union. Talon's Beulah Mineral Processing Facility in Mercer County was selected by the US Department of Energy for US$114.8 million funding grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the US Department of War awarded Talon a grant of US$20.6 million to support and accelerate Talon's exploration efforts in both Minnesota and Michigan. Talon has well-qualified experienced exploration, mine development, external affairs and mine permitting teams.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Source: Talon Metals Corp.