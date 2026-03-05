Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Kaitlin Thompson, Co-Head of Women in ETFs Canada ("WE Canada" or "WE") and EVP, Head of Product Strategy at Evolve ETFs and Brittany Puglia, Co-Head of Women in ETFs Canada and Regional Vice President, Advisor Distribution at TD Asset Management, and their teams, joined Lara Donaldson, President and Chief Executive Officer, TSX Trust, to close the market and celebrate International Women's Day.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tacnIsApTcI

Founded in January 2014, WE Canada is a non-profit organization that exists to connect, support, and inspire women in the ETF industry, championing gender diversity, equity, and inclusion across all career stages and global markets. Through events, partnerships, and networking opportunities, WE fosters meaningful connections that expand networks, build confidence, and strengthen communities across the ETF ecosystem.

International Women's Day is a day to celebrate progress made and raise awareness of the work that needs to be done to ensure the full participation of women and girls in every aspect of Canadian society, including in the economic, social and democratic spheres, for future generations.

