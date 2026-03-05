DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Global Companion Diagnostics Market to Register Immense Growth at a CAGR of ~12% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The growth of the companion diagnostics market is largely driven by the sharp worldwide rise in cancer incidence. Increasing awareness of precision medicine among patients, along with manufacturers' expanding efforts to advance precision-based treatments, has further strengthened the demand for companion diagnostics. In addition, intensified R&D aimed at creating companion tests for non-cancer conditions, together with a surge in product approvals and new launches, are expected to significantly propel the global companion diagnostics market throughout the forecast period (2025-2032).

LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Companion Diagnostics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading companion diagnostics companies' market shares, challenges, companion diagnostics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key companion diagnostics companies in the market.

Companion Diagnostics Market Summary

2024 Companion Diagnostics Market Size: ~ USD 6 Billion

USD 6 Billion 2032 Projected Companion Diagnostics Market Size: ~USD 12 Billion

~USD 12 Billion Companion Diagnostics Market Growth Rate (2025-2032): ~ 12%

12% Largest Companion Diagnostics Market: North America

North America Largest Product Type Segment: Assays, Kits & Reagents Subsegment

Assays, Kits & Reagents Subsegment Key Companies in the Companion Diagnostics Market: Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, QIAGEN, BIOMÉRIEUX, Guardant Health Inc., Illumina, Inc., Pillar Biosciences, Inc., Leica Biosystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Almac Group, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Invitae Corporation, 3D Medicines Corporation, ASURAGEN, INC. (Biotechne), Invivoscribe, Inc., Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, SAGA Diagnostics, and others

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Companion Diagnostics Market

Increasing Adoption of Targeted Therapies: The shift from "one-size-fits-all" medicine to personalized treatment strategies is a major driver. Targeted therapies often require a diagnostic test to identify whether a patient will respond to a specific drug.

The shift from "one-size-fits-all" medicine to personalized treatment strategies is a major driver. Targeted therapies often require a diagnostic test to identify whether a patient will respond to a specific drug. Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Chronic Diseases: Cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders increasingly require biomarkers for accurate treatment selection. As disease prevalence rises globally, demand for precise biomarker-based decision-making continues to accelerate.

Cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders increasingly require biomarkers for accurate treatment selection. As disease prevalence rises globally, demand for precise biomarker-based decision-making continues to accelerate. Regulatory Encouragement and Approval Pathways: Regulatory bodies such as the FDA have strengthened frameworks encouraging co-development of drugs and companion diagnostics. Clearer pathways reduce uncertainty and promote innovation.

Regulatory bodies such as the FDA have strengthened frameworks encouraging co-development of drugs and companion diagnostics. Clearer pathways reduce uncertainty and promote innovation. Growth in Precision Medicine Initiatives: Governments and research institutions globally are investing in precision medicine programs. Such initiatives increase genetic testing, biomarker discovery, and clinical trial integration of diagnostics with therapies.

Governments and research institutions globally are investing in precision medicine programs. Such initiatives increase genetic testing, biomarker discovery, and clinical trial integration of diagnostics with therapies. Advances in Genomic Technologies: Technological improvements such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), liquid biopsy, and multiplex assays enable faster, more accurate, and cost-effective testing.

Technological improvements such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), liquid biopsy, and multiplex assays enable faster, more accurate, and cost-effective testing. Increasing Drug-Diagnostic Co-Development Partnerships: Pharmaceutical companies increasingly collaborate with diagnostic manufacturers to ensure that targeted therapies are matched with reliable tests. These cross-industry partnerships accelerate market expansion and regulatory alignment.

Pharmaceutical companies increasingly collaborate with diagnostic manufacturers to ensure that targeted therapies are matched with reliable tests. These cross-industry partnerships accelerate market expansion and regulatory alignment. Growing Demand for Personalized Oncology Solutions: Oncology remains the largest segment driving adoption. Companion diagnostics help determine suitability for immunotherapies, targeted therapies, and emerging precision-oncology regimens. This improves patient outcomes and reduces unnecessary treatment costs.

Oncology remains the largest segment driving adoption. Companion diagnostics help determine suitability for immunotherapies, targeted therapies, and emerging precision-oncology regimens. This improves patient outcomes and reduces unnecessary treatment costs. Expansion of Clinical Trials Requiring Biomarker Testing: Clinical trials are increasingly incorporating biomarker-driven patient selection. This rising integration increases demand for validated assays that can stratify patient populations based on genetic or molecular features.

Regional Companion Diagnostics Market Insights

North America

North America continues to dominate the companion diagnostics market, driven by strong adoption of precision medicine, high cancer prevalence, and a favorable regulatory environment.

The presence of major diagnostic developers, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and faster approvals for biomarker-based tests further accelerate regional growth.

Reimbursement support for genomic testing and the rapid penetration of next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels also strengthen market expansion.

Europe

Europe holds the second-largest share, supported by rising demand for targeted therapies and harmonized regulatory pathways for in vitro diagnostics.

The region benefits from strong government initiatives promoting personalized medicine and increased investments in molecular diagnostics.

Adoption is especially high in Western Europe, where healthcare systems increasingly integrate companion diagnostics for oncology and rare diseases.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific exhibits the fastest growth in the global market. Factors such as improving healthcare access, rising cancer burden, and expanding clinical trial activity drive demand.

Countries including China, Japan, and South Korea are seeing rapid integration of NGS-based companion diagnostics, supported by government funding and growing domestic biotech ecosystems.

Increasing awareness of precision therapies among physicians and patients also contributes to market momentum.

Latin America

The Latin American market is gradually expanding, with adoption primarily concentrated in major markets such as Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.

Key drivers include improving diagnostic capabilities, growing private healthcare investments, and rising access to targeted oncology drugs.

However, limited reimbursement frameworks and uneven infrastructure across the region remain challenges.

Middle East & Africa

The Middle East & Africa region is in an early growth phase but shows increasing potential. Gulf countries are investing heavily in advanced diagnostic technologies and precision oncology centers, boosting adoption.

However, broader market expansion is constrained by limited molecular testing infrastructure, low awareness, and budgetary pressures in several African countries.

Over time, greater collaborations with global diagnostics developers and rising cancer incidence are expected to support demand.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Companion Diagnostics Market

In March 2026, Quest Diagnostics introduced Quest AI Companion, an AI-driven chat tool designed to help people interpret their Quest lab test results and decide on next steps in collaboration with their healthcare provider.

introduced Quest AI Companion, an AI-driven chat tool designed to help people interpret their Quest lab test results and decide on next steps in collaboration with their healthcare provider. In February 2026, Agilent Technologies obtained FDA clearance for its PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay to be used as a companion diagnostic for individuals with epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer.

obtained FDA clearance for its PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay to be used as a companion diagnostic for individuals with epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer. In February 2026, the National Medical Products Administration granted Class III in-vitro diagnostic approval in China for the OncoMate Microsatellite Instability Detection Kit.

the National Medical Products Administration granted Class III in-vitro diagnostic approval in China for the OncoMate Microsatellite Instability Detection Kit. In January 2026, Guardant Health, Inc. announced that the U.S. FDA had authorized the Guardant360 CDx test to be used as a companion diagnostic for identifying patients with metastatic colorectal cancer harboring a BRAF V600E mutation who may be eligible for treatment with BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) combined with cetuximab and chemotherapy, as outlined in the approved labeling.

What are Companion Diagnostics?

Companion diagnostics are specialized medical tests designed to identify whether a particular patient is likely to benefit from a specific drug or therapy. By analyzing biomarkers, such as genetic mutations, protein levels, or other molecular indicators, these tests help determine how an individual's body will respond to targeted treatments. This allows clinicians to personalize therapy, select the most effective medication, and avoid treatments that may be ineffective or cause unnecessary side effects. As a key component of precision medicine, companion diagnostics improve treatment outcomes by ensuring that the right patient receives the right therapy at the right time.

Companion Diagnostics Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022-2032 Companion Diagnostics Market CAGR ~12% Companion Diagnostics Market Size by 2032 ~USD 12 Billion Key Companion Diagnostics Companies Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, QIAGEN, BIOMÉRIEUX, Guardant Health Inc., Illumina, Inc., Pillar Biosciences, Inc., Leica Biosystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Almac Group, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Invitae Corporation, 3D Medicines Corporation, ASURAGEN, INC. (Biotechne), Invivoscribe, Inc., Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, SAGA Diagnostics, and others

Companion Diagnostics Market Assessment

Companion Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Companion Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Type: Product [Assays, Kits & Reagents And Instruments], and Services

Product [Assays, Kits & Reagents And Instruments], and Services

Companion Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Technology: Immunohistochemistry (IHC), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), and Others

Immunohistochemistry (IHC), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), and Others

Companion Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Indication: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, and Others

Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, and Others

Companion Diagnostics Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, and Others

Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, and Others

Companion Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Companion Diagnostics Market Report Introduction 2 Companion Diagnostics Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Companion Diagnostics Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Companion Diagnostics Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Companion Diagnostics Market Layout 8 Companion Diagnostics Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

