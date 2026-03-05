Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY) (OTC Pink: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0) (the "Company" or "Graycliff") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of certain geologic data, core, pulp and material related to the Company's Shakespeare Project (see press release dated February 26, 2026). As per the agreement, Graycliff has issued 2,300,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendor or its nominees (the "Consideration Shares").

The Consideration Shares are subject to voluntary resale restrictions, with the following expiries: 25% four months and a day after March 5, 2026 (the "Closing"); 25% six months after the Closing; 25% nine months after the Closing; and 25% twelve months after the Closing.

"The Company is looking forward to reviewing and then assaying the newly acquired drill core," said Arndt Roehlig, President and CEO of Graycliff.

About Graycliff Exploration Limited

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 1,468 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometres west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of one crown patented lease, two crown leases and 40 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine. Graycliff to date has drilled over 12,500 metres at Shakespeare, with visible gold identified in a significant number of holes.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the completion of the Acquisition and satisfaction of conditions precedent thereto; the issuance of Consideration Shares and the timing of release of resale restrictions thereon; the Company's plans, objectives and expectations for exploration and development of the Shakespeare Project; and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Acquisition may not be completed on the terms announced or at all; general economic conditions; fluctuations in commodity prices; regulatory approvals and requirements; environmental and permitting risks; title risks; and other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

