Apia, Samoa--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Phemex, a global cryptocurrency exchange serving more than 10 million users, today announced a major upgrade to its futures trading engine, increasing system throughput to 40,000 transactions per second (TPS) and reducing funding settlement latency by 90%.

The infrastructure enhancement strengthens Phemex's position as a high-performance crypto futures trading platform designed for professional and institutional traders who require execution stability during periods of extreme market volatility.

This performance upgrade transforms the platform into an "Unshakable Foundation," shifting the industry focus from mere transaction speed to long-term Infrastructure Integrity for global professional traders who demand execution certainty over marketing hype.

Engine Performance Upgrade: Built for Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading

The upgraded futures engine introduces a decentralized multi-node architecture engineered to eliminate single points of failure (SPOF). This structural redesign improves system resilience during high-volume trading events while significantly increasing processing efficiency.

Key performance metrics include:

40,000 TPS throughput capacity (60% increase)

Funding settlement latency reduced from 10 seconds to 500 milliseconds

50% reduction in CPU overhead

Enhanced stability during peak volatility cycles

Rather than focusing solely on transaction speed, the upgrade prioritizes infrastructure integrity, a critical requirement for professional crypto derivatives traders executing high-frequency and algorithmic strategies.

"In professional crypto trading, infrastructure is not simply a technical detail, it is part of the trading environment itself," said Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex. He also mentioned, "As market volatility increases and strategies become more sophisticated; exchanges must ensure structural resilience under stress. Our focus is not only speed, but structural resilience: ensuring that traders can execute their strategies with confidence, even when markets are moving at their fastest."

Strengthening the Crypto Derivatives Ecosystem

As digital asset markets mature, institutional participation in crypto futures and perpetual contracts continues to grow. Exchanges supporting derivatives trading must maintain consistent uptime, low latency, and reliable order matching performance.

With this upgrade, Phemex enhances:

Crypto perpetual futures trading stability

Institutional-grade order execution reliability

Reduced slippage during volatile conditions

High-frequency trading infrastructure readiness

The new engine architecture is fully operational across all Phemex futures markets and requires no action from users.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a global cryptocurrency exchange offering spot trading, crypto futures trading, copy trading, and wealth management products. The platform serves over 10 million registered users worldwide and focuses on transparency, performance, and user-first innovation.

