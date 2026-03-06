Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (TRADEGATE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Andrew Gainsbury, formerly the Company's Controller, as acting Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis. Mr. Gainsbury, CFA, CMA, has over 16 years of experience in financial management and consulting in both Canada and Brazil. His most recent experience includes serving as Controller for several publicly-listed Canadian junior mining companies. Previously, he was Chief Financial Officer of a Brazilian engineering firm with over 800 employees, as well as a senior consultant leading corporate finance projects across multiple industries for Deloitte in Brazil. He specializes in strategic management, mergers and acquisitions, fundraising, as well as corporate restructuring. He holds an MBA from McGill University and has earned his CFA and CMA designations.

Mr. Gainsbury replaces James (Jay) Richardson, who has temporarily stepped away from his duties as Chief Financial Officer for medical reasons. Mr. Richardson remains a director of the Company. The Company wishes Jay a speedy and full recovery.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and the U.S. to commercialize EV compliant high-purity manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly, more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower, competitive cost.

