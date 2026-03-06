Brooksville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Tersis Technologies (OTCID: TERS), a systems-focused energy and infrastructure company advancing regenerative solutions through practical integration, today announced the appointment of Hugo Mijares as Chief Architectural Officer.

Mijares is the founder of ONE D+B MIAMI, a multidisciplinary design studio established in 2007 and known for its focus on material exploration, technical rigor, and architectural clarity. He earned his architecture degree from UJMV in Caracas, later completing a Master's degree at the University of South Florida and pursuing post-professional studies at Harvard University.

His academic and professional background reflects a consistent emphasis on the relationship between conceptual design and disciplined execution. Throughout his career, Mijares has maintained close engagement with materials, fabrication methods, and construction systems.

By intentionally limiting project volume, his studio sustains deep technical oversight from concept through completion. His work spans private residences, bespoke furniture, and large civic and cultural buildings, each approached with equal attention to programmatic logic, material intelligence, and environmental responsibility.

Before founding ONE D+B MIAMI, Mijares served as an Associate at ADP Group and as a Project Designer at Oppenheim Architecture. He currently serves as Founder and Design Director of ONE D+B MIAMI and as Principal of H2 Architecture.

In his new role as Chief Architectural Officer, Mijares will provide architectural oversight and design leadership across Tersis Technologies' infrastructure and built-environment initiatives. His work will focus on ensuring alignment between material strategy, technical systems, and operational functionality.

Mr. Mijares' extensive knowledge of Latin American markets and local construction practices will also support Tersis Technologies' efforts to introduce innovative infrastructure and energy technologies throughout the region, beginning with Venezuela. His regional expertise provides a strategic bridge between advanced technological systems and the practical realities of local implementation.

By understanding the regulatory frameworks, cultural conditions, and technical characteristics unique to Latin American markets, Mijares will help guide the adaptation of emerging tools and systems so they remain both viable and effective within regional construction practices and evolving energy infrastructure.

"Tersis operates with the understanding that infrastructure must be both technically sound and responsibly integrated," said Antonio, Founder and Standard Setter of Tersis Technologies. "Hugo's discipline in material intelligence and construction systems strengthens our architectural governance and reinforces our commitment to precision within complex environments."

"Everything we do is shaped by a relentless commitment to thinking and making," said Mijares. "Tersis approaches infrastructure with clarity and discipline, and I look forward to contributing architectural oversight that aligns design integrity with real-world execution."

Mijares' appointment is effective 4th day of March, 2026.

Tersis Technologies is a systems-driven energy and infrastructure company based in Brooksville, Florida, focused on regenerative solutions that integrate within existing industrial and regulatory frameworks. The company develops technologies supporting clean energy generation, hydrogen production, carbon recovery, soil regeneration, water security, and circular economic development.

The company emphasizes operational integrity, scalability, and accountability as core requirements for long-term impact.

For more information, visit https://tersis.tech.

